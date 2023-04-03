Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Centre-left SPÖ and centre-right ÖVP have agreed on coalition in Carinthia

Carinthia has a new government as centre-left party SPÖ and centre-right ÖVP have agreed on a coalition deal, as governor Peter Kaiser (SPÖ) and ÖVP leader Martin Gruber announced.

The composition of the provincial government, with five seats for the SPÖ and two for the ÖVP, remains the same, but Gruber, previously a provincial councillor, moves up to the position of second deputy governor.

The SPÖ will decide on its personnel in the party executive committee on Monday. Not too much will change in the distribution of departments. Kaiser named the departments remaining with the SPÖ - including finance, education, health and social affairs.

Four things you should know before registering your child in a kindergarten in Vienna

Moving to a new country can be challenging, but the stress of finding care for a young child can make it even harder. Here are a few tips and things you should know about Viennese kindergartens.

Austria's glaciers retreat 'more than ever'

Austrian glaciers last year retreated "more than ever", the country's Alpine Club said Friday, as climate change threatens glaciers around the globe.

On average, 89 Austrian glaciers observed by the organisation have become 28.7 metres (94.2 feet) shorter, compared to 11 metres in 2021, it said in a statement, sounding a "red alert".

"Never before in the history of the Alpine Club's glacier measurement service, which dates back to 1891, has there been a greater loss of glaciers," it said.

Number of nursing schools to almost double

The number of nursing schools is to be almost doubled in the next two years, announced Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) on Saturday in the Ö1 Morgenjournal.

By the school year of 2024/25, Austria should have a total of 30 nursing schools, he said, as the government plans to invest €350 million in increasing offers.

Doskozil wants a 'traffic light' with Greens and Neos

Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) confirmed on Thursday that he aims for a traffic light coalition with the Greens and the liberal party Neos.

The Burgenland governor is currently running for head of the centre-left party SPÖ, aiming for the Austrian chancellery in the 2024 elections.

In an interview with the Krone Zeitung newspaper, he initially rejected the FPÖ after he had recently distanced himself from its leader Herbert Kickl in particular. Later, during a ZiB2 broadcast, he further stated that his objective would be a three-party coalition - similar to what Germany currently has.

The governor of Burgenland also clearly distanced himself from the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) in an interview with the Krone. Doskozil cited the goal of preventing a black-blue coalition: "That can only be done by getting social democracy back on track and uniting it."

Winter returns for the week in Austria

Winter is not entirely done with Austria yet, according to Geosphere Austria. Air from the far north of Europe is reaching Austria, making it colder during the Holy Week than it was on Christmas - though Christmas was exceptionally mild, with temperatures reaching 16C on December 24th.

Such high temperatures are not expected during the Easter holidays, as the weather tends to cool down significantly. Temperatures over the week won't surpass 15C but may feel colder due to chilly winds.

The week starts out particularly cold in the mountains, with temperatures at minus 10C in some places, such as Dachstein and Schneeberg. There will even be fresh snow in ski resorts.

The nights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Maundy Thursday will be frosty all over Austria, even at low altitudes. Locally, below minus 5C is expected. For Easter, highs of around or slightly above 10C are forecast, but this is still below average for the time of year.

