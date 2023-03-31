Four things you should know before registering your child in a kindergarten in Vienna

Advertisement

Finding the right kindergarten in Vienna can be daunting, especially for parents new to the city or unfamiliar with the local education system.

From understanding the different types of kindergartens available to researching potential schools and navigating the application process, there are a lot of factors to consider. However, with some research and preparation, parents can find a high-quality kindergarten that meets the needs of both themselves and their children.

Here are the key things you need to know about kindergartens in Vienna.

Kindergartens are public or heavily subsidised

Children in Vienna can attend any of the Austrian capital's numerous municipal or private kindergartens. You can find the location of all of them HERE.

However, a good tip is to search using the Kigafinder.at website, which uses Google Maps to pinpoint locations and has links to the websites of private institutions. Parents also ask for kindergarten recommendations from other friends and family - or simply walk around their neighbourhood looking for nearby schools.

Childcare is free or subsidised for parents of children who live in Vienna. The City of Vienna provides places for about one-third of the kindergarten, while most of the spots are in private schools paid for by the City.

The registration period is in November and December

The kindergarten year begins in September, and the main registration period for a municipal kindergarten is in November and December of the year before.

If you enrol your child during the peak enrolment period, you have the best chance of receiving a spot at one of your preferred locations at the start of the upcoming kindergarten year, according to the official website.

You can register online HERE.

The process is relatively similar when registering for a subsidised kindergarten place in a private Viennese kindergarten. You also apply for a "Kundennummer" with the Stadt Wien and then use it to register your child directly with the private educational institution.

Usually, parents set up a list of kindergartens that they believe are a good fit and reach out to their office to schedule an appointment for a meet-up.

However, if you need a spot urgently or move to Vienna after the registration period, you can also contact the responsible department, the MA 10, via telephone (+43 1 277 55 55) or in the service centres. Or check with a private institution directly.

How are spots allocated?

The allocation of municipal kindergarten places takes place on a priority basis according to the following criteria:

Parents are working or in education (proof required)

A sibling attends the same kindergarten location at the same time

The child lives near the kindergarten

Older children are ranked before younger children

According to the government, there is also a special consideration for children in the last year of kindergarten and other social aspects such as a crisis or special life circumstances.

(Photo by Vitolda Klein / Unsplash)

Spots in private institutions don't usually follow these priority criteria, but they might. Parents often mention that getting places for children younger than four years old can be more complicated. This happens because these groups are usually smaller and because, in a municipal kindergarten, older children are given priority.

Usually, for online registration, parents need to provide the date of birth of the child, meaning they can't apply for a spot before the child is born. However, if there are special circumstances, parents can apply directly with the MA 10 and try to ensure a spot earlier.

How much does it cost?

Kindergarten is free of charge in Vienna for all children up to compulsory school age if the child and at least one person with custody (parent or person entrusted with custody) have their primary residence in Vienna.

In municipal kindergartens, meals cost €72.33 per month. However, you can apply for an exemption from the meal contribution at the Child and Youth Welfare Office.

If you do not have your main residence in Vienna, you can still register your child in the city, with costs varying depending on the attendance model. For half-day attendance, the price is €168.50, while for all-day care, it would cost €284.69 plus a meal contribution of €72.33 per month.

When it comes to a private kindergarten, the costs also depend on the attendance model but are heavily subsidised by the City of Vienna following this model:

For children under 3.5 years: subsidy of €635.44 per month

For children from 3.5 years until compulsory schooling: full-day care €427.97, part-time care €354 and half-day care €255.10

The subsidy is paid directly to the private education institution and, in most cases, covers the entire cost of fees. However, parents are usually still expected to pay for the costs of meals and any additional services, depending on the institution. This often adds up to around €100 a month.

