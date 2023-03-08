Women's International Day: Five famous women in Austrian history

Many Austrian celebrities and historical figures are male, from Oscar-winning actors to classical composers. However, the country is also full of prominent women who have shaped its history. Here are five you should know about.

Picture taken on January 22, 2022 shows the statue at the monument to Empress Elisabeth of Austria, popularly known as "Sissi" in the Volksgarten (People's Garden) in Vienna. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Elisabeth of Austria (1837 - 1898)

She was already a superstar back in her days, known for her beauty (and obsession with it), her free spirit and her tragic life. Empress Elisabeth, or "Sisi", married Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria for love but never felt truly comfortable in the Viennese court.

Sisi was beloved by Austrians then and continues to be a popular figure now, with many movies and TV shows based on her life. Elisabeth travelled often and was a good friend of the Hungarians, striving for deals between the two European powers.

Austrians and tourists can visit the Sisi Museum in the Imperial Palace in Vienna to check all the little things that reveal a lot about the empress' everyday life, from her clothes, medicines and journals to curious beauty recipes.

Emilie Flöge (1874 - 1952)

Her image is famous and immediately recognisable as she was a muse to renowned artist Gusval Klimt, who painted her on several occasions - most notably, she was the inspiration for the woman in the "Kiss" painting. But Emilie Flöge was also a fashion designer and successful businesswoman.

Together with her two sisters, she founded a fashion salon in Vienna in 1904, which employed up to 80 seamstresses and served clients of the upper Viennese bourgeoisie. As a creator, she designed Avantgarde outfits, including redesigning the "Reformkleid", which aimed at liberating women from corsets.

Bertha von Suttner (1843-1914)

In 1905, Bertha von Suttner made history as the first woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

She was recognised for her contributions as a journalist, novelist, and pacifist and for her activism in promoting peace. Suttner's novel Lay Down Your Arms!, considered one of the nineteenth century's most influential books, played a significant role in earning her this honour.

According to the Nobel Prize organisation, her award came "for her audacity to oppose the horrors of war".

"The Peace Prize Laureate became one of the leaders of the international peace movement, and in 1891 established the Austrian Peace Society. At the male-dominated peace congresses, she stood out as a liberal and forceful leader. At the beginning of the new century, she was referred to as the 'generalissimo of the peace movement', the Nobel Prize organisation wrote.

Today, she is depicted on Austria's two-euro coins.

A woman dressed as Maria Theresia wears a crown as she participates in the re-enactment of the coronation of Maria Theresia, Queen of Hungary and Bohemia and Archduchess of Austria, in Bratislava on June 26, 2011.(Photo by SAMUEL KUBANI / AFP)

Maria Theresia (1717 - 1780)

We return to the Habsburg history and the only female regent of the monarchy, who ruled over Austria-Hungary for 40 years and was a capable ruler who united the empire, promoting commerce and domestic development.

Maria Theresia was a significant figure in Austrian history and is perhaps most well-known for introducing compulsory school attendance in the country and promoting the early developments of vaccination, significantly after she and many family members were affected by smallpox.

She was also the mother of another famous historical figure: Queen Marie-Antoinette of France, who had a less positive ruling experience.

Maria-Theresia was responsible for reconstructing the Schönbrunn palace, where she died.

This undated photo shows Austrian-born actress Hedy Lamarr, a Hollywood star from the 40's and 50's.(Photo by HO / AFP)

Hedy Lamarr (1914 - 2000)

She was an Austrian that was famous for her beauty, which earned her the unofficial title of "world's most beautiful woman" in Hollywood during the 1940s, but also for her creative power.

Lammar (born Hedwig Eva Maria Kiesler in Vienna) contributed to creating a radio guidance system utilised by Allied torpedoes during the Second World War. This technology later served as the foundation for Bluetooth technology.

After several decades of her invention, she was recognised and honoured for it, receiving the nickname "Lady Bluetooth". The Vienna Central Cemetery has dedicated an honorary grave to commemorate Hedy Lamarr's legacy.