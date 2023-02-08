Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: How people in Austria can help with donations

Two days after the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the death toll has risen to more than 11,000 - almost 9,000 of which are in Turkey, according to the local authorities.

In Austria, the federal government has already organised and sent its soldiers from the Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit (AFDRU) to help with rescue efforts.

In addition to the Armed Forces, a team from Vorarlberg was sent to the area following a request from Turkey to the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism. The 25 specialists are firefighters, four dog handlers from the Mountain Rescue Service with specially trained dogs, and three emergency doctors.

The federal government has also sent €3 million in aid, according to the broadcaster ORF. Still, the death toll is expected to rise further, and the number of people left without homes in the cold Turkish winter is also highly worrying.

So, how can people in Austria help?

Turkish community gathers to help earthquake victims

Similarly to Germany, where there is also a large Turkish population, Austria's Turkish community has rallied to help earthquake victims, with several collection points in the Turkish associations, especially in Vienna.

The main collection point for donations in kind was the KÖSK Event Hall in Liesing, Vienna's 23rd District, Austrian media has reported. However, the group said on its Facebook page that the donation campaign had been suspended after instructions from the ambassador.

In the 9th District, a Christian foundation called Korb Gemeinschaft is also gathering donations for those affected in Syria. They are asking particularly for clothes, mattresses, bedding and other daily necessities.

Austrian charities

Several Austrian charities have launched fundraising campaigns or accept donations in kind to send to those in the affected areas.

Caritas Austria, for example, has a campaign to gather money to provide people with basic necessities and organise emergency shelters. The Austrian Red Cross has people helping on-site and is asking for cash donations, stating that it is easier to buy things necessary in Turkey than to transport them from Austria. Similarly, the organisation Aertze Ohne Grenzen (Doctors without Borders) has doctors in Syria and asks for donations to help ensure medical care.

The organisation Diakonie already has work in Syria and has begun initial response activities in the hardest-hit locations, such as Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. In Turkey, they have a local partner organisation that also has started emergency aid and planned relief measures.

Austrian group Volkshilfe Austria is also among the local organisations helping rescue efforts and assisting the victims. Several other international organisations, including UNICEF, also have local projects and are asking for donations.