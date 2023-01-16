Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austria to ditch all Covid-19 laws this year

Austria's health minister wants to bring the country back to "normal" and said on Saturday that all of the country's Covid-19 laws and regulations would be abolished throughout 2023.

This means that people would no longer need to report Covid-19 infections, Johannes Rauch said in an interview with the Austrian daily Kronen Zeitung. But Rauch does not think the virus is going away. Nonetheless, he believes Austria is well prepared: "We have vaccines, we have drugs, we are monitoring the variants," he said.

Covid-19 rules are not standardised across Austria, and outside of the capital, Covid-19 measures are no longer much in evidence.

But restrictions in stricter Vienna are set to loosen, too: Rauch said that the current requirement to wear a mask (Maskenpflicht) on public transport in the city would be abolished soon.

Let’s waltz! Vienna ball season back in full swing

After Covid restrictions had wiped out Vienna's glamorous winter ball season for two years in a row, the traditional Viennese ball scene is back. You can read the full story and check out the pictures HERE.

Challenges with the new waste separation rules

Since the beginning of the year, plastic packaging has also been disposed of in the yellow garbage can. This is good for the environment but means considerably more effort, especially in Vienna, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The changes significantly affected the amount of waste created in a typical household. Before, most waste would be disposed of in residual waste cans - usually the larger bin in homes and around buildings. However, with the addition of plastic, the yellow bin now gets more trash, and homes need to adjust to that.

There are also complaints that the yellow containers make it hard for people to quickly dispose of waste since they have smaller openings. MA48 says this prevents people from throwing the wrong type of waste into them.

Heavy snowfall in Carinthian causes power outages

Heavy snowfalls in Carinthia have caused power outages and traffic incidents, broadcaster ORF reported. The state alarm and warning centre has recorded dozens of calls. Around 13,000 households are currently without power, and trains are also cancelled.

Two-thirds of the operations involved blocked roads due to fallen trees, the report said. Upper and Central Carinthia were particularly affected, especially the districts of Villach and Klagenfurt-Land.

The weather forecast predicts more snow to fall over the week, at least until Thursday.

ÖBB looking to hire 2,000 people

Because a wave of retirements is approaching, Austria's rail company ÖBB is looking for 2,000 new employees in the eastern region - Lower Austria, Vienna and Burgenland - this year alone.

To make the jobs more attractive, the company is offering smartphones and high bonuses of up to €5,000, ORF reported.

According to the company, most jobs are being sought in rail-specific areas. These include, for example, locomotive drivers, train conductors, shifters, dispatchers and vehicle technicians. In addition, around 380 new postal bus drivers are needed throughout Austria.

Weather

In the south and southeast, precipitation will ease, and rain and snowfall will become increasingly rare and often subside entirely in the afternoon, Austria's meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

Only in East Tyrol and Upper Carinthia will the weather remain unsettled with snowstorms. The snow line will fluctuate between low elevations and about 700m above sea level.

Daytime highs are between 1C and 9C.

