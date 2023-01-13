Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austria announces new anticorruption law

Ministers Alma Zadic (Greens) and Karolien Edtstadler (ÖVP) announced a new package to combat corruption in politics during a press conference on Thursday.

The new rules make buying a mandate punishable by law - meaning that a person is liable if they place someone in a position after the person has made donations to their party. The same applies if politicians or civil servants run for a position and make promises in return for donations.

The new law also wants to fight "pre-corruption". The ministers explained that if a candidate accepts a bribe (or another type of advantage) and promises something in return "in breach of their duties," they will be liable to prosecution immediately. This is regardless of whether or not the promise the candidate made was actually fulfilled.

Beer gets more expense

Brau Union, Austria's largest brewery company, is raising prices, Austrian media have reported. For the catering trade, this means paying an average of 9.5 percent more for draft beer as of the beginning of February.

The brewery said it had to adjust prices to cope with rising raw material and energy prices.

Representatives of the gastronomy sector said those were "bad news", as pubs, bars and restaurants will be forced to pass on the increase to the consumers. A Halbe Bier could cost some €5 or more, they said.

As a result, they believe that more and more establishments will switch from draft to bottled beer.

Austrian Parliament officially reopened

After five years of renovation, the Austrian parliament resumed operations in the Haus am Ring on Thursday, January 12th.

At an event in the historic session hall, almost the entire official Austria was present, including federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and most federal government representatives. The building has been extensively renovated over the past five years, including the sizeable historic meeting hall where sessions occur.

The Austrian Parliament Building (Parlamentsgebaeude) has re-opened on January 12, 2022 after several years of renovation with a cost of more than 400 million euros. (Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP)

The most significant architectural innovation is the new glass dome above the National Council Chamber, with a diameter of 28 meters and an area of 550 square meters.

Weather

Especially in the south, the sun will shine a bit but other than that the clouds predominate and there might be some rain in parts of Austria. The snow line will drop to 1400 to 1100m by the evening. Early temperatures are minus 4C to plus 7C, and daytime highs are 3C to 11C.

