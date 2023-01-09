Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Climate activists to protest in Vienna

Climate activists of the "Last Generation" group, known for protests including throwing oil on famous paintings, have announced a "week of protests" starting Monday, January 9th.

They plan on glueing themselves to streets in several points in the Austrian capital - and motorists should be prepared for traffic jams. Martha Krumpeck, one of the group's members, said they are "the last generation that can still do something" to mitigate the most drastic consequences of global warming.

She said that demonstrating, signing petitions, and talking to political leaders have had no effect so far. That's why "we have to be so annoying with our actions. We have no choice but to resort to civil resistance", she added.

READ ALSO: Eco-protesters pour black liquid on Klimt painting in Vienna museum

The verdict: Is it worth enrolling your kids in one of Vienna’s international schools?

For many immigrant parents, moving to a new country like Austria is a complex process, and navigating a different school system makes international schools even more attractive. But they come at a price, so are they worth it? Here's what The Local readers had to say.

Hospitals 'on the verge of collapse' in Austria

The situation in many Austrian hospitals is currently coming to a head, with doctors and nurses facing multiple challenges, especially in the outpatient departments, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

On the one hand, there is the persistently high wave of flu and respiratory tract infections and the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which has still not been overcome.

In addition, there are organisational deficits that have been dragged along for decades, the report added. One example is the use of outdated 12-hour shifts, especially in nursing, instead of three shifts a day - which exhausts workers and makes them leave the profession or never seek it.

READ ALSO: Everything foreigners need to know about the Austrian healthcare system

Brutal murder of 31-year-old mother of two shocks Austria

A 31-year-old woman was found at her house in Vienna's 21st district killed with stab wounds, according to the police. Her husband found her on Sunday afternoon - he said he had just returned from a skiing trip with friends.

Her two children (four and six years old) were also in the house but apparently didn't notice anything about the crime, Vienna's police spokesman Markus Dittrich said.

"It cannot be ruled out that a third person committed or was involved in the crime," he added. The police are now investigating the crime.

READ ALSO: Austrian police announce arrests in connection to the Linz Halloween riots

Hörl calls for an advertising ban on air travel

ÖVP tourism spokesman and National Council member Franz Hörl said a special tax should be imposed on advertising "particularly environmentally harmful forms of vacation" such as air travel, broadcaster ORF reported.

He added he could also imagine labelling these "particularly CO2-relevant forms of vacation - as with tobacco advertising" - and clearly pointing out how environmentally harmful they are.

READ ALSO: Five European cities you can reach from Austria in less than five hours by train

Weather

A cold front will approach the Alps and bring dense clouds and some rain showers, especially during the first half of the day, Austria's meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

These will become less frequent in the afternoon, and in the far west, the sun will come out from time to time. The snow line will gradually drop to about 1000 to 700m above sea level by evening.

Daytime highs are mostly between 3C and 10C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].