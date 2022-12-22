Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

No 'white Christmas' in Austria this year

As temperatures rise in most of Austria over the weekend, it is unlikely that there will be a white Christmas - besides the mountain regions, where it will also probably not snow.

At least for the Austrian provincial capitals, the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) predicts no white Christmas: Below 1,000 meters above sea level, the little snow present is unlikely to hold up over the next few days. Even at 1,500 meters, according to the meteorologists, one will still have to reckon with around 10C.

The upcoming warm weather is not a big surprise because it fits into a pattern that experts call "Christmas weather". The phenomenon is considered a meteorological singularity. On average, the phenomenon causes relatively mild weather towards the end of December in six to seven out of ten years.

Austria is known for the reduced hours shops are open on weekends - closing early on Saturday and reopening only on Monday. So, what times will supermarkets and stores be open on Saturday, December 24th?

Austria's Supreme Court rules on 'unusual' testament

In Austria, when typing up a will on a computer (or having someone else write it for you), the person needs to write a sentence confirming that the document contains their last will and testament to make it valid. Usually, the phrase such as 'that is my last will' or, in German, "Das bleibt so, wie es ist, das ist mein Wille", according to Der Standard.

However, in the case of a testator who died in 2020, this affirmative addition consisted of an unusual formulation: "Das ich bleib daf ist mein Wille" - when asked by a lawyer who witnessed the signing, the person said it meant "That remains as it is, that is my will".

What made the case controversial was the fact that with this will, the person revoked an earlier, formally executed will in favour of two heirs and appointed a third person as sole heir with the new document. Two courts had already ruled in favour of the previous heirs, but the Supreme Court, however, upheld the appeal of the third applicant and declared him to be the sole heir.

It is evident that the affirmative amendment was intended to confirm the last will and testament, the Supreme Court stated.

Criticism of working conditions at Wiener Linien

In an anonymous letter, which according to the authors, is supposed to have come from a "larger group of tram, underground and bus drivers", Wiener Linien workers raised serious accusations against their employer.

"In the driving service, there has been an enormously high fluctuation for several years. Only a very small percentage of new drivers stay with Wiener Linien for more than one to three years", they wrote.

This, workers said, was because of the high responsibility involved in the job, increasing traffic volume and low starting salaries.

In addition, the job is not family-friendly - the "interruptions" are increasing and are no longer in line with the times - especially for commuters: "You start at 5.00 a.m., then drive until about 9.50 a.m., followed by about four to six hours of unpaid break, then you start again at 2.00 p.m. and go until late in the evening.

There could be a shortage of up to 13,700 skilled workers by 2030 in kindergartens

There are already too few staff in kindergartens, as broadcaster ORF reported. By 2030, the situation could worsen significantly, according to a study by the University of Klagenfurt and the Institute for Vocational Training Research (ÖIBF) on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

Considering population trends, childcare ratios, staff departures and succession, there could be a shortage of around 13,700 skilled workers. However, if the proportion of skilled workers to children were to improve, the figure would be as high as 20,200.

Without educational policy measures, the gap between the supply of places and the demand would widen even further, or the childcare situation would deteriorate further, the study authors Roland Löffler (ÖIBF) and Veronika Michitsch (University of Klagenfurt) said. They added that they see a clear need for action.

Weather

At first, there will be some rain showers along the northern side of the Alps. The shower zone will shift more to the east and southeast in the afternoon. Snow line not below 1800m, according to ZAMG. The sun will often barely come out or only a little. In general, it will be sunnier in the south. Daytime highs are between 2C and 13C.

