MONEY

EXPLAINED: How to make a will in Austria

Making a will can be a daunting process, especially when living overseas. The Local spoke with lawyer Maximilian Harnoncourt to understand more about getting your affairs in order as an international resident in Austria. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 30 August 2022 11:50 CEST
International residents are allowed to make a will in Austria, according to Austrian law. (Photo by Huy Phan / Pexels)

Making a will in Austria

Under Austrian law, a will is a legal document that states who should inherit which assets when someone dies.

According to the legal website Ebrecht-ABC, the easiest way to make a will is for someone to write it themselves by hand and then sign it. This is known as eigenhändiges Testament and can be done without the presence of a notary, lawyer or witness.

A will can also be typed (fremdhändiges Testament) but still has to contain, “This is my last will and testament” in handwriting. 

In the case of a typed will, the law states it must be witnessed by three people who then sign the document.

Then there are notarial or judicial wills, although these types of will are rare. 

Any special process to be aware of?

Lawyer Maximilian Harnoncourt, from Schneider & Schneider Rechtsanwalts, said that anyone making a will in Austria should formally register it with a notary or lawyer so that it can be submitted to the Austrian Central Register of Wills

Harnoncourt told The Local: “The advantage of going to a lawyer or a notary is that professionals will make sure that the formal requirements are met and that your will is valid.

“Since lawyers and notaries are obliged to record the will in a register, you have the guarantee that the will is actually taken into account after your death.”

However, it’s worth noting that the Central Register of Wills does not contain actual wills. Instead, a lawyer submits an official record of the creation and filing of the will to ensure that when someone dies, the will can be found.

Can foreigners make a will in Austria?

Under Austrian law, anyone living in the country (even international residents) can make a will.

Harnoncourt said: “In principle, people living in Austria can make a will according to Austrian laws and are treated the same as Austrians.”

But the validity of an Austrian will overseas depends on where the person was living when they died or if there are additional assets to be considered, as Harnoncourt explains.

He said: “Whether a will is valid abroad can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. The question is mostly relevant if you move to another country or if there are assets in another country.

“In principle, in the EU (there are special rules for Denmark and Ireland), a will is also valid in another EU country if it is valid according to the regulations of the country in which it was made.

last will and testament

(Photo by Melinda Gimpel on Unsplash)

“However, you should always seek advice from a lawyer if you have significant assets abroad or if you intend to move your residence to a non-EU country.”

So, is it actually worthwhile for international residents to make a will in Austria?

Harnoncourt says yes – especially if you want to distribute your estate differently to Austrian inheritance laws (more on that below), or if there are special instructions.

He said: “As an international resident you can choose whether Austrian laws or the laws of your citizenship shall apply. For example, to avoid mandatory portions going to children under Austrian laws.”

What is Austria’s inheritance law?

In Austria, if a will is not made, the entire estate will go to the heirs due to Austrian succession of inheritance laws.

This means the children (or grandchildren) will inherit two thirds of an estate, while the spouse is eligible for one third. Since 2017, parents are no longer included in forced heirship (known as Pflichtteilsrecht) in Austria.

If there are no heirs or life partner, then the Federal Government handles the estate of the deceased.

Additionally, there is no inheritance tax in Austria, but there is a real estate transfer tax, which is 3.5 percent of the purchase price of a property.

How much does it cost to make a will?

As with most things related to law, making a will is not free. But the costs can vary depending on the type of will made and whether you need legal advice.

The Austrian federal government website states there is a one-time fee of between €300 to €500 to hire a notary and register a will. This covers the cost of advice, professional drafting, filing and registration in the Central Register of Wills.

The cost of filing a will that is handwritten without any legal advice is around €100, plus expenses and sales tax.

The cost of hiring a lawyer to handle a will can vary and there will still be a one-time fee to submit the will into the Central Register of Wills.

Useful vocabulary

Will – das Testament

Inheritance – das Erbe

Notary – der Notar

Lawyer – der Rechtsanwalt

Useful links

Find a notary in Austria at notar.at.

Austrian Bar Association (Österreichischer Rechtsanwaltskammertag)

For members

COST OF LIVING

When will Austria make the €500 anti-inflation payment and how do I get it?

People in Austria have faced a rising cost of living but will now receive a €500 anti-inflation payment to compensate for it. Here's what you need to know about how to get it.

Published: 25 August 2022 13:29 CEST
Updated: 28 August 2022 09:20 CEST
Austria has recorded rising inflation and as economists believe the country will have double-digit inflation in the coming months, the federal government scrambles to find solutions to cushion the impact on the public.

In July, the inflation rate was already at 9.2 percent due to an ongoing increase in energy prices. To counter or at least cushion the effects of the rising cost of living (especially since essential items have soared in price), the Austrian federal government unveiled a €6 billion package with financial measures and several social payments, as The Local reported.

The most significant one-off payment will be a €500 “climate and anti-inflation bonus” (the Klima- und Antiteuerungsbonus), which the government announced would be paid out to millions of people in Austria in October. However it has since decided to bring forward the payments to September.

What is the Klimabonus payment?

The bonus payment is actually two bonuses together. One, totalling €250, is the “climate bonus”(Klimabonus). The other, also €250, is the “anti-inflation bonus” (Anti-Teuerungsbonus).

The climate bonus is part of Austria’s “ecosocial tax reform”, a set of measures destined to promote climate protection. One of them is a tax on CO2, which will be offset by the climate bonus for Austrian residents.

It’s not a simple measure. On October 1st, a new CO2 tax will come into force in Austria in the hope of cutting emissions?

Consumers, especially motorists, will feel it because the tax will result in an increase in fuel prices.

However, the money raised with this tax will be reverted to Austrians via the so-called Klimabonus. The idea is that the more you use public transport, the more of the bonus you will have “left” by the end of the month.

In 2022, the climate bonus will be €250 for all people in Austria (more on this below) to account for rising inflation. However, in the coming years, the yearly bonus amount will depend on where in Austria you live.

According to the government, those living in well-connected cities with plenty of options for public transport (people who, therefore, could easily choose more eco-friendly transportation instead of a car) will receive less money. For example, in Vienna, the payment will be €100.

What is the Anti-Teuerungsbonus?

The anti-inflation bonus is a one-off payment taking place only in 2022 to cushion the rising cost of living effects on people living in Austria. It will be paid out together with the Klimabonus, totalling €500.

Parents or guardians will also receive €250 for every child or adolescent in their care.

Who will receive the bonus?

Everyone in Austria who has had their primary residence in the country for at least 183 days in the respective year is entitled to receive the payment. It doesn’t matter how old you are (though underage people receive less money), whether or not you are employed or your citizenship.

Children and teens up to 18 years old qualify for the €250 payment as long as they have lived in Austria for at least 183 days in the year when the bonus is paid. That includes babies, but those born by the end of the year and, therefore, without main residence in Austria for 183 days, will not be entitled to the payment. The bonus will be paid to their parents or guardians.

The FinanzOnline is Austria’s official site for financial matters, including the bonus payments (site: finanzonline.bmf.gv.at/)

How do I receive the bonus?

The climate and anti-inflation bonus is automatic so there’s no need to apply as such. There are two ways to get it, though.

The first one is via a transfer to your account. If you have your bank details registered with FinanzOnline, the official site for the finance authority in Austria, this is the one they will use, as it is shared with the federal government.

If you receive family allowance benefits for your children, their bonus payment will be made to that same account.

You can also check on FinanzOnline whether your account details are up to date and change them for next year – since the climate bonus, unlike the anti-inflation bonus, will be paid out yearly.

If you don’t have an account registered with the financial authorities, you get a voucher via secure mail, the so-called “RSa-Brief”, which can only be delivered to you in person. You can then exchange the voucher for cash in several branches of the bank99 and other spots that the government has not announced yet.

When will I get the bonus?

The climate bonus will be paid from the beginning of September and those who entered their bank details to FinanzOnline should expect to get it in their accounts in September or October 2022.

You can check more information on the government website.

