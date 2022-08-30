For members
MONEY
EXPLAINED: How to make a will in Austria
Making a will can be a daunting process, especially when living overseas. The Local spoke with lawyer Maximilian Harnoncourt to understand more about getting your affairs in order as an international resident in Austria. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 30 August 2022 11:50 CEST
International residents are allowed to make a will in Austria, according to Austrian law. (Photo by Huy Phan / Pexels)
For members
COST OF LIVING
When will Austria make the €500 anti-inflation payment and how do I get it?
People in Austria have faced a rising cost of living but will now receive a €500 anti-inflation payment to compensate for it. Here's what you need to know about how to get it.
Published: 25 August 2022 13:29 CEST
Updated: 28 August 2022 09:20 CEST
Updated: 28 August 2022 09:20 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments