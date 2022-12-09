Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WORKING IN AUSTRIA

Find out the Austrian public holidays in 2023

As 2022 comes to a close, it's time to prepare for the public holidays in Austria in 2023. The good news is that the Alpine country has plenty of them.

Published: 9 December 2022 13:00 CET
Find out the Austrian public holidays in 2023
Austria offers many beautiful holiday destinations (Photo by Blaz Erzetic on Unsplash)

Austria has plenty of official holidays (13 federal ones every year) when people get the days off from work and schools (and shops!) close. 

So much so that even if there are only a few days left in the year, Austrians will still get to enjoy Christmas Day as a holiday on December 25th (though it falls on a Sunday) and St Stephen’s Day, on December 26th, the following Monday.

READ ALSO: Reader question: What happens in Austria when a holiday falls on a weekend?

Here are the national public holidays you can enjoy as an Austrian resident in 2023 (don’t forget to stock up on groceries as supermarkets will be closed on these days as well as on Sundays):

January

  • January 1st, New Year’s Day (Neujahr), will fall on a Sunday
  • January 6th, Three King’s Day (Heilige Drei König), will fall on a Friday

February

There are no official national holidays in February.

READ ALSO: Why everything in Austria is closed on Sundays – and what to do instead

March

There are no official national holidays in March. However, Carinthia, Styria, Tirol and Vorarlberg celebrate St. Josef’s Day on March 3rd. Schools and stores may be closed.

April

  • April 10th, Easter Monday (Ostermontag), always falls on a Monday

May

  • May 1st, Labour Day (Staatsfeiertag), will fall on a Monday
  • May 18th, Ascension Day (Christi Himmelfahrt), always falls on a Thursday
  • May 29th, Whit Monday (Pfingstmontag), always falls on a Monday

Additionally, Upper Austria celebrates St. Florian’s Day on May 4th, so schools and stores may be closed.

June

  • June 8th, Corpus Christi (Fronleichnam), always falls on a Thursday

July

There are no official national holidays in July – though summer vacations start this month.

August

  • August 15th, Assumption of Mary (Mariä Himmelfahrt), will fall on a Tuesday

September

There are no official national holidays in September. However, Salzburg celebrates St Rupert’s Day on September 24th, so schools and stores might be closed.

October

  • October 26th, National Day (Nationalfeiertag), will fall on a Thursday

Additionally, Carinthia celebrates “Vote Day” or “Referendum Day” on October 10th. Schools and stores might be closed.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What is the Austrian National Day and how is it celebrated?

November

  • November 1st, All Saints’Day (Allerheiligen), will fall on a Wednesday

Additionally, Burgenland celebrates St Martin’s Day on November 11th, while Vienna and Lower Austria celebrate St Leopold’s Day on November 15th. Schools and stores might be closed.

December

  • December 8th, Feast of the Immaculate Conception (Mariä Empfängnis), will fall on a Friday
  • December 25th, Christmas Day (Christtag), will fall on a Monday
  • December 26th, St Stephen’s Day (Stefanitag), will fall on a Tuesday

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WORKING IN AUSTRIA

Job vacancies in Austria reach record number as unemployment continues to fall

In the third quarter of 2022, 4.5 million people were employed in Austria and 221,1600 were unemployed

Published: 9 December 2022 12:14 CET
Job vacancies in Austria reach record number as unemployment continues to fall

According to Statistics Austriaʼs Microcensus Labour Force Survey, in the third quarter of 2022, a total of 4.5 million people aged 15 and over were employed in the country, while 221,600 were unemployed. With 218,100 job vacancies, the job supply reached a new record high.

“The upswing on the domestic labour market has been uninterrupted for a year and has not yet been affected by the economic consequences of the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine”, said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas. 

He added: “In the third quarter of this year, the number of people in employment rose by 2.1 percent compared to the same quarter last year. The number of unemployed fell by 9.5 percent. At the same time, however, the labour market is facing the challenge of an increasing shortage of specialists and workers: the 218,100 vacancies in the third quarter represent a record figure”.

READ ALSO: Salzburg, Linz, Graz: Where are Austria’s biggest companies?

In the third quarter of 2022, a total of 4,491,100 persons aged 15 and over were employed, 91,300 more than in the third quarter of 2021, according to Statistik Austria data. 

The employment rate, as the share of employed persons in all persons aged 15 to 64, was 79.0 percent for men and 70.4 percent for women (total: 74.7 percent). Compared to the third quarter of 2021, in which a clear recovery of the labour market was already evident, the employment rate increased by a further 0.7 percentage points.

As employment rose, the number of unemployed also continued to fall, although the decline had weakened somewhat compared to previous quarters, the institute said. 

READ ALSO: What are the top jobs for international residents in Austria?

Unemployment fell from 244,800 persons in the previous year to 221,600 in the third quarter of 2022. This is a decrease of 23,100 persons or 9.5 percent.

Work-from-home schemes still in decline

In the third quarter of 2022, 14.2 percent of those in employment worked from home at the time of the survey. Only 2.3 percent of those in employment stated that they had worked from home because of Covid. This share has dropped significantly compared to the same quarter last year (-3.5 percent).

READ ALSO: Digital nomads: Who can work remotely in Austria?

Furthermore, the higher the level of education and the higher the professional qualification, the more often work-from-home was performed. The sectors with the highest share of telework were again information and communication (44.6 percent) and financial and insurance services (37.6 percent).

SHOW COMMENTS