Find out the Austrian public holidays in 2023

Austria has plenty of official holidays (13 federal ones every year) when people get the days off from work and schools (and shops!) close.
So much so that even if there are only a few days left in the year, Austrians will still get to enjoy Christmas Day as a holiday on December 25th (though it falls on a Sunday) and St Stephen’s Day, on December 26th, the following Monday.
Here are the national public holidays you can enjoy as an Austrian resident in 2023 (don’t forget to stock up on groceries as supermarkets will be closed on these days as well as on Sundays):
January
- January 1st, New Year’s Day (Neujahr), will fall on a Sunday
- January 6th, Three King’s Day (Heilige Drei König), will fall on a Friday
February
There are no official national holidays in February.
March
There are no official national holidays in March. However, Carinthia, Styria, Tirol and Vorarlberg celebrate St. Josef’s Day on March 3rd. Schools and stores may be closed.
April
- April 10th, Easter Monday (Ostermontag), always falls on a Monday
May
- May 1st, Labour Day (Staatsfeiertag), will fall on a Monday
- May 18th, Ascension Day (Christi Himmelfahrt), always falls on a Thursday
- May 29th, Whit Monday (Pfingstmontag), always falls on a Monday
Additionally, Upper Austria celebrates St. Florian’s Day on May 4th, so schools and stores may be closed.
June
- June 8th, Corpus Christi (Fronleichnam), always falls on a Thursday
July
There are no official national holidays in July – though summer vacations start this month.
August
- August 15th, Assumption of Mary (Mariä Himmelfahrt), will fall on a Tuesday
September
There are no official national holidays in September. However, Salzburg celebrates St Rupert’s Day on September 24th, so schools and stores might be closed.
October
- October 26th, National Day (Nationalfeiertag), will fall on a Thursday
Additionally, Carinthia celebrates “Vote Day” or “Referendum Day” on October 10th. Schools and stores might be closed.
November
- November 1st, All Saints’Day (Allerheiligen), will fall on a Wednesday
Additionally, Burgenland celebrates St Martin’s Day on November 11th, while Vienna and Lower Austria celebrate St Leopold’s Day on November 15th. Schools and stores might be closed.
December
- December 8th, Feast of the Immaculate Conception (Mariä Empfängnis), will fall on a Friday
- December 25th, Christmas Day (Christtag), will fall on a Monday
- December 26th, St Stephen’s Day (Stefanitag), will fall on a Tuesday
