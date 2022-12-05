Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

What are Austria’s last posting dates for Christmas 2022?

Planning to send Christmas presents back home this year? Here are the dates you need to know when using the Austrian postal service.

Published: 5 December 2022 12:10 CET
What are Austria's last posting dates for Christmas 2022?
Beat the post with the last shipping dates in Austria this Christmas. (Photo by Jenna Hamra / Pexels)

Christmas can creep up fast, but with a little preparation you can make sure Christmas cards and gifts make it to friends and family in time for Christmas.

However, there are different dates to be aware of, depending on whether items are being posted within Austria or abroad.

Here’s what you need to know.

READ ALSO: 8 things to know if you’re visiting Austria in December

Last posting dates in Austria

Austria Post’s Team Christkind will be working overtime in the coming weeks to deliver around one million parcels every day.

If sending a letter or Christmas card, here are the last posting dates.

  • Within Austria: December 21 for priority shipping or December 19 for economy.
  • Within Europe: December 16 (priority), December 12 (economy).
  • Worldwide: December 12 (priority), December 8 (economy).

These are the last posting dates for sending a parcel.

  • Within Austria: December 21 for standard shipping and December 22 for Post Express.
  • Within Europe: December 16 (standard), December 21 (Post Express).
  • Worldwide: December 14 (standard), December 15 (Post Express).

READ MORE: IN PICTURES: A guide to the main Christmas Markets in Austria

Post office opening dates

In the week leading up to Christmas, there will be slightly different opening times at Austria Post.

From Monday December 19 to Thursday December 22, post offices will be open from 8am to 6pm.

On Friday December 23, the opening times will be 8am to 7pm. The exact opening times of your nearest Austria Post branch can be found here.

Austria Post aims to deliver parcels up until 12pm on December 24. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

How much do you need to earn for a good life in Austria?

Austria is known as a country with a high standard of living, but it also comes with a high cost of living. Here’s an overview of what you can expect to earn in Austria.

Published: 30 November 2022 14:24 CET
Updated: 3 December 2022 09:09 CET
How much do you need to earn for a good life in Austria?

As with most things in Austria, the question of ‘what is a good salary?’ is difficult to answer as the cost of living (and wages) can vary between states and cities.

For example, the east of Austria is typically much cheaper than the west for housing (with the exception of Vienna). And those living in cities often have easier – and cheaper – access to public transport when compared with people living in rural areas. 

READ ALSO: ‘Bad-tempered locals’: Vienna ranked the world’s ‘unfriendliest city’

Childcare is also something to consider with huge differences between Vienna, where there is access to heavily subsidised services, and places like Tyrol where childcare costs more.

To delve a bit deeper, we looked at the data to find out the average salary in Austria and how it differs between professions and locations.

What is the average salary in Austria?

In 2021, the average gross annual salary in Austria was €44,395, according to the latest data from Statistics Austria

However, in the latest survey by online job platform Step Stone, the average gross annual salary in Austria is €49,609.

The Step Stone survey then broke it down further by industry with those working in pharma earning the most at €60,504. This was followed by energy at €60,345, medical technology at €59,106 and banking at €58,711.

The industry with the lowest average annual salary is hotels/gastronomy at €37,546, followed by agriculture at €39,779 and tourism at €43,965.

FOR MEMBERS: REVEALED: The best and worst districts to live in Vienna (as voted for by you)

Occupation also plays a part with people working in management earning the most – on average €66,768. Consulting came second at €53,721.

And like many other European countries, the gender pay gap in Austria prevails. The average annual salary for a man is €52,633 and for a woman it is €44,330.

Furthermore, the top earning city in Austria is Bregenz in Vorarlberg with an average annual salary of €54,620. When comparing the west of Austria with the east, the median salary in Vorarlberg is €46,450, whereas in Burgenland it is just €39,100.

What is the average cost of living in Austria?

Many international residents will find everyday living costs in Austria to be expensive, especially for those that come from countries with a much lower cost of living.

Inflation has also been rising steadily in Austria throughout 2022, leading to some steep rises in prices for groceries, housing costs and energy.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: 10 ways to save money on your groceries in Austria

However, the average cost of living varies across the country, depending on the location. For example, Vienna and Innsbruck in Tyrol are two of Austria’s most expensive cities, but more affordable places to live are Graz in Styria and Klagenfurt in Carinthia.

In Vienna, the average price for a one bedroom apartment in the city centre is €915, going up to €2,000 for a three bedroom apartment, according to Expat Arrivals.

Whereas in Graz, the average cost of a one bedroom city centre apartment is around €609, and a three bedroom apartment is €1,170.

SHOW COMMENTS