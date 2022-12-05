For members
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
What are Austria’s last posting dates for Christmas 2022?
Planning to send Christmas presents back home this year? Here are the dates you need to know when using the Austrian postal service.
Published: 5 December 2022 12:10 CET
Beat the post with the last shipping dates in Austria this Christmas. (Photo by Jenna Hamra / Pexels)
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
How much do you need to earn for a good life in Austria?
Austria is known as a country with a high standard of living, but it also comes with a high cost of living. Here’s an overview of what you can expect to earn in Austria.
Published: 30 November 2022 14:24 CET
Updated: 3 December 2022 09:09 CET
