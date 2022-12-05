What are Austria’s last posting dates for Christmas 2022?

Christmas can creep up fast, but with a little preparation you can make sure Christmas cards and gifts make it to friends and family in time for Christmas.

However, there are different dates to be aware of, depending on whether items are being posted within Austria or abroad.

Here’s what you need to know.

Last posting dates in Austria

Austria Post’s Team Christkind will be working overtime in the coming weeks to deliver around one million parcels every day.

If sending a letter or Christmas card, here are the last posting dates.

Within Austria: December 21 for priority shipping or December 19 for economy.

Within Europe: December 16 (priority), December 12 (economy).

Worldwide: December 12 (priority), December 8 (economy).

These are the last posting dates for sending a parcel.

Within Austria: December 21 for standard shipping and December 22 for Post Express.

Within Europe: December 16 (standard), December 21 (Post Express).

Worldwide: December 14 (standard), December 15 (Post Express).

Post office opening dates

In the week leading up to Christmas, there will be slightly different opening times at Austria Post.

From Monday December 19 to Thursday December 22, post offices will be open from 8am to 6pm.

On Friday December 23, the opening times will be 8am to 7pm. The exact opening times of your nearest Austria Post branch can be found here.

Austria Post aims to deliver parcels up until 12pm on December 24.