Vienna Energy Bonus: How to get a €200 payout

The City of Vienna announced on Monday, November 28th, more government assistance to cushion rising costs for residents.

Viennese households will receive €200 in a new “energy bonus’, according to statements given by the City Councillor for Finance Peter Hanke (SPÖ). The administration said the bonus would benefit about two-thirds of all city homes.

Single households with a gross annual income of a maximum €40,000 or multi-person households with an income of up to €100,000 gross per year are entitled to receive the payment.

The City of Vienna will send, from November 29th to December 13th, an information letter to every address registered as a main residence in the Austrian capital. The letter will contain a password that will need to be used for the online application.

The bonus should arrive in the account specified in the application within a few days and the payment will be made automatically, Hanke said.

Online applications can start from December 5th and can be sent until March. You can check more information HERE.

The administration provides an online tool to help people calculate whether or not they are eligible. However, the city will check all applications afterwards, and if people who earn too much apply, they will have to pay back the bonus.

Around €130 million is being spent on the subsidy, Hanke said.

Other subsidies and government assistance

Vienna has had other support for citizens, including transfers of €200 to help people of lower incomes cope with rising costs.

The Austrian federal government has also announced several measures, from the €500 Klimabonus payment which went to every resident in the country to an energy price cap, as reported by The Local.