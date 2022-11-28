For members
ENERGY
Vienna Energy Bonus: How to get a €200 payout
The City of Vienna is sending out bonuses of €200 to households to help cushion the effects of rising energy costs. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 28 November 2022 16:48 CET
COST OF LIVING
Cost of living: Why glühwein costs more at Vienna Christmas markets this year
Visiting a Christmas market in Vienna is a must-do seasonal activity. But this year – like everything else – it will cost more money. Here’s why.
Published: 23 November 2022 10:31 CET
