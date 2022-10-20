For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Kurz presents recorded phone call against former ally's accusations, 133 people died in the Alps this summer, record-breaking temperatures in October and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 20 October 2022 07:28 CEST
A demonstrator wearing a mask with the face of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and dressed as a prisoner in handcuffs is seen during a protest in front of the headquarters of the Austrian People's Party OeVP in Vienna on October 7, 2021, a day after Kurz was implicated in a media corruption scandal. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Kurz ally wants to become 'key witness' in corruption probe, Wien Energie pays back loans, Vorarlberg finds accommodation for refugees and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 19 October 2022 07:56 CEST
