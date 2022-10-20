Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Kurz presents recorded phone call against former ally's accusations, 133 people died in the Alps this summer, record-breaking temperatures in October and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 20 October 2022 07:28 CEST
A demonstrator wearing a mask with the face of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and dressed as a prisoner in handcuffs is seen during a protest in front of the headquarters of the Austrian People's Party OeVP in Vienna on October 7, 2021, a day after Kurz was implicated in a media corruption scandal. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Kurz presents audio contradicting his former ally’s accusations

Things just got (even more) heated up in Austrian politics. Legal representatives for the former chancellor Sebastian Kurz presented authorities with a recording of a telephone call between Sebastian Kurz and his former ally Thomas Schmid from October 2021. In it, it seems that Kurz is unaware of the corruption scheme that Schmid now claims the once chancellor commissioned himself.

In transcripts of the conversation recorded by Kurz and seen by Austrian media, he asks Schmid how people could come to the conclusion that he was involved when they “didn’t even talk about advertisements and something like that”. Schmid then replies: “that’s just the bad thing; they put together their own story”.

Kurz’s lawyer Werner Suppan on Wednesday said that there is no objective evidence against Kurz and that there are “real contradictions” to Schmid’s statements.

Thomas Schmid, who was secretary-general at the Ministry of Finance at the time Kurz’s inner circle is said to have embezzled money to pay for polls skewed to boost his image, is working with prosecutors to become a “key witness” and close a plea deal. He has given a 15-day statement providing authorities with new and detailed information on several corruption cases and investigations in Austria.

READ ALSO: Austria’s Sebastian Kurz implicated by former ally in corruption scandal

133 Alpine fatalities in Austria’s mountains in the summer of 2022

This summer, 133 people had fatal accidents in Austria’s mountains, which is 19 less than in the previous year, broadcaster ORF reported. The ten-year average is 145 people, the report added.

Over 40 percent of the fatal accidents occurred in the Tyrolean mountains, where 54 people died. A total of 3,850 people were involved in 3,058 alpine accidents in the period between 1 May and 9 October, the Austrian Curatorship for Alpine Safety (ÖKAS).

Many incidents were due to “poor preparation and insufficient physical condition”, said the head of the Alpine Police, Hans Ebner. He appealed to mountaineers to “be a bit more defensive or cautious” when choosing a tour or turning back safely if it is the case.

READ ALSO: How to keep safe and avoid problems when hiking in the Austrian Alps

October 2022 will probably be one of the warmest in measurement history

October still has a week and a half to go, but it is already clear that it is one of the warmest in Austria’s measurement history, 5min reported.

“If you take into account the course so far and the forecast trend for the next few days, this October in the lowlands of Austria is almost certainly one of the three warmest in the 256-year history of measurements,” says Alexander Orlik from the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG).

The final ranking depends on whether there might still be a cold air spell towards the end of the month.

READ ALSO: ‘By a substantial margin’: How summer 2022 was Europe’s hottest on record

From ‘bring everything you have’ to ‘move away’, here are your tips on dealing with Vienna’s immigration office

The office for immigration and citizenship in Vienna, known just as MA 35, is, for many immigrants, their first encounter with Austrian bureaucracy. Sooner or later, every foreigner living in the capital will pay a visit to the infamous MA35.

The office has received plenty of criticism for long delays, mistakes and even mistreatment of those seeking services. Most recently, the long waiting times for citizenship applications have caused a stir, as The Local reported.

The Local readers have shared their experiences, with a majority saying it was either “very poor” or “poor” and citing stories of delays, mistakes and rudeness. One respondent from Croatia had only one tip: “Move to another country”.

However, other readers have also shared their advice on how to have a better (or at least not so bad) experience with the MA 35. For example, one person who chose to be anonymous said people should “keep your answers short and precise, so you don’t give the more reasons to doubt you”.

Here you can read the full story and all the tips.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the country’s south and southeast, fog and high fog will persist in the morning before the sun breaks through in many places.

Otherwise, the weather will be mostly sunny. However, a few cloud fields will pass through. In the evening, clouds will increase in the west.

The highest temperatures will be between 11 to 23 degrees. The mildest temperatures are in Vorarlberg and North Tyrol.

Later today…

With the weekend coming up, we prepare a list of five things to do in Vienna on Thursdays. There is a tip for everyone with suggestions of typical tourist attractions, international events and something only the locals know about.

So, if you live in Vienna or plan to visit the capital for the weekend, Watch out for the story later today here at The Local Austria.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Kurz ally wants to become 'key witness' in corruption probe, Wien Energie pays back loans, Vorarlberg finds accommodation for refugees and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 19 October 2022 07:56 CEST
Thomas Schmid working on plea deal with prosecutors

Thomas Schmid, the former Secretary General in the Ministry of Finance, wants to become a key witness and work on a plea deal with authorities, several Austrian media reported. He could implicate former chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who was a person of interest in corruption investigations in Austria.

On Tuesday evening, the first details of Schmid’s 15-day conversations with prosecutors came out. The politician alleged that when the first information about the so-called “poll scandal”, the allegations that a group of ÖVP politicians inside the Ministry of Finance bribed newspaper Oe24 to publish manipulated polls benefiting Kurz, the former chancellor asked him to take all the blame.

Schmid said that the former chancellor, who resigned after the scandal, knew and was involved in the scheme. The former Secretary General is also said to have spoken on several other corruption scandals that mainly affected the ÖVP (which is still the party in power with chancellor Karl Nehammer).

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: The Kurz corruption scandal exposes Austria’s press freedom problems

Wien Energie has repaid 50 percent of its city loans

Wien Energie has repaid half of the loans it took from the City of Vienna, the municipal authority said. About € 700 million of the credit line has been paid back “thanks to the positive developments on the energy market”, the government said.

The city has provided a total of €1.4 billion for security payments on the energy exchanges as a rescue package.

“After the extreme rash of August 26, 2022, which became known as ‘Black Friday’, the situation on the energy markets has eased,” said City Councilor for Finance Peter Hanke.

The long-term prospects are also somewhat positive. Nevertheless, the City Councilor for Finance clarified: “We continue to observe a highly volatile energy market. I, therefore, renew my call for an Austria-wide rescue package for the energy industry.”

READ ALSO: Why did Wien Energie ask for €6 billion from the Austrian government?

Man drowns in Lake Attersee

A 26-year-old man drowned in Lake Attersee in the Salzkammergut region. He was swimming in a hotel bathing area and sank. His friends alerted the emergency services, who began a search and found his body with the help of rescue divers.

It’s still unclear why the accident happened, but the emergency services said that the low water temperature of about 13C could be one of the reasons why the man died.

Vorarlberg provides accommodation for refugees

Vorarlberg Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) announced at a press conference on Tuesday that 70 people would be accommodated in new quarters this week and more places could still follow, Der Standard reported.

So far, “several quarters” have been made available, and in a second step, other areas to accommodate 100 people could be added to the total. However, the total number of “quarters” available and where they are is still unclear. In addition, the government spoke of “occupancy optimisations” and “mergings” in already existing places.

However, the announcement means the state would avoid the need to set up tents to accommodate asylum seekers, the authorities said. The governor noted that using containers as a housing solution was also “not off the table”.

The announcement comes as states and federal government debate over responsibilities towards refugees and asylum seekers. The federal government says the states are not fulfilling their “accommodation quota”, – with only Vienna and Burgenland currently filling their quotas. As a result, national quarters are presently full and the government had to resort to erecting tents.

READ ALSO: Why is Austria resorting to tent accommodation for asylum seekers?

Lower Austria plans to expand wind power and photovoltaics

Lower Austria presented five measures for more energy independence on Tuesday.

Some €5.6 billion will be invested in the further expansion of wind power and photovoltaics, the newspaper Der Standard reported. In addition, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) announced investments in small hydropower plants, biomass and transmission line capacity.

Wind energy capacities are to be doubled by 2030 and tripled by 2035. “We will modernise existing plants and build 250 new wind turbines,” Mikl-Leitner explained. Photovoltaics is to be increased by 350 percent by 2025, which, according to Mikl-Leitner, means around 130,000 additional PV installations in Lower Austria. The previous target for solar power was increased from 2,000 gigawatt hours to 3,000.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Is it worth switching to solar power in Austria?

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

As the day progresses, clouds will decrease and sunny spells will prevail until midday. From East Tyrol eastwards and in the far west, there will be a lot of sunshine already in the morning and only isolated local fog.

In the morning, temperatures will be between 6 to 14 degrees. Daytime highs are between 16 and 22 degrees, the warmest in the west.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

