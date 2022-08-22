For members
DISCOVER AUSTRIA
How to keep safe and avoid problems when hiking in the Austrian Alps
The Austrian mountains offer beautiful scenery and some the best treks in the world, but they can also be a place of danger. Here's what you need to know before adventuring in the high altitudes.
Published: 22 August 2022 13:41 CEST
Hiking in the Austrian Alps calls for preparation. (Image: Sébastien Goldberg / Unsplash)
DISCOVER AUSTRIA
Five things to do in Vienna this weekend
Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a cool event only the locals know of, here are some ideas.
Published: 19 August 2022 12:42 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments