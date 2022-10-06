Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Austrians are in favour of supporting Ukraine

A majority of Austrians are in favour of a unified EU line in support of Ukraine, according to a survey by the Austrian Society for European Policy.

The research showed that 29 percent of respondents said sanctions against Russia should be further tightened, while 20 percent consider the measures taken by the European Union so far to be sufficient. However, about 26 percent believe the measures are too harsh and around a quarter are unsure.

According to the survey conducted from 26 to 28 September, 30 percent of Austrians consider it “very important” and 25 percent “rather important” that the EU member states take a unified line in their support for Ukraine. For 13 percent of respondents, this is “rather not”, and for 14 percent “not at all important”. Just under a fifth did not express an opinion (18 percent).

Calls for return of mask mandate as Covid numbers grow

The rising number of Covid-positive patients and staff shortages are already causing bottlenecks in many hospitals, according to Austria’s Covid Prognosis Consortium, which expects a 52 percent increase in Covid-related hospitalisations within the next two weeks, broadcaster ORF reported.

In view of the situation in the hospitals, experts are calling for the reintroduction of compulsory masks.

Virologist Dorothee von Laer from the Medical University of Innsbruck criticised the government, saying authorities were once again “too late” to take measures. “We are now at the last push to reintroduce compulsory masks indoors so that the omicron wave from spring is not repeated,” the virologist told Austrian media.

Border controls with Slovakia to be extended

The border controls introduced last week with Slovakia will be extended, Austria’s Interior Ministry announced. The controls, originally supposed to end on Saturday, will now be extended by 20 days.

With this step, Austria follows its neighbouring country, the Czech Republic, which had announced that it would extend its border controls with Slovakia until 28 October.

Number of people employed in trade and service sector rises

In the first half of 2022, the number of employment relationships increased by 2.1 percent year-on-year in the trade sector and by 9.3 percent in the services sector, according to Statistics Austria.

Hours worked increased in both the trade sector (+5.7 percent) and the service sector (+16.2 percent). Likewise, gross wages and salaries increased 8.0 percent in the trade sector and 15.6 percent in the services sector compared with the first half of 2021.

When making comparisons with the prior-year period, it should be noted that a large proportion of companies were affected to varying degrees by closures and other restrictions due to the measures taken against the Corona pandemic, Statistic Austria said.

Graz approves heating allowance of €340 euros

The Styrian Provincial Government has approved the heating cost subsidy 2022/2023 to assist low-income households with €340 support for all types of heating.

The assistance can be required by people with their primary residence in Styria since at least September 1st who do not receive housing assistance. The income limit for single persons is € 1,371 and for married couples or households, €2,057, 5min reported.

Applications can be submitted to the municipal offices, city offices or service centres and service points of the City of Graz. The subsidy campaign starts on October 1st 2022 and lasts until February 18th 2023.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Today, Austria will have a “Golden October weather”, meteorological institute ZAMG said.

After the dissipation of local, mostly shallow fog, sunny weather will prevail. From noon onwards, a few harmless cloud fields will temporarily appear between the Bregenzerwald and the Flachgau. The wind will be light to moderate from west to northwest.

In the afternoon, temperatures will range between 18C and 24C.

