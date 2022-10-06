Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Most Austrians are in favour of supporting Ukraine, calls for return of a mask mandate as Covid numbers rise, Graz approves heating allowance and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 6 October 2022 09:26 CEST
A visitor walks past removed chairs at the 'Orient Accident' restaurant at Naschmarkt market in Vienna, Austria (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Austrians are in favour of supporting Ukraine

A majority of Austrians are in favour of a unified EU line in support of Ukraine, according to a survey by the Austrian Society for European Policy.

The research showed that 29 percent of respondents said sanctions against Russia should be further tightened, while 20 percent consider the measures taken by the European Union so far to be sufficient. However, about 26 percent believe the measures are too harsh and around a quarter are unsure.

According to the survey conducted from 26 to 28 September, 30 percent of Austrians consider it “very important” and 25 percent “rather important” that the EU member states take a unified line in their support for Ukraine. For 13 percent of respondents, this is “rather not”, and for 14 percent “not at all important”. Just under a fifth did not express an opinion (18 percent).

Calls for return of mask mandate as Covid numbers grow

The rising number of Covid-positive patients and staff shortages are already causing bottlenecks in many hospitals, according to Austria’s Covid Prognosis Consortium, which expects a 52 percent increase in Covid-related hospitalisations within the next two weeks, broadcaster ORF reported.

In view of the situation in the hospitals, experts are calling for the reintroduction of compulsory masks.

Virologist Dorothee von Laer from the Medical University of Innsbruck criticised the government, saying authorities were once again “too late” to take measures. “We are now at the last push to reintroduce compulsory masks indoors so that the omicron wave from spring is not repeated,” the virologist told Austrian media.

Border controls with Slovakia to be extended

The border controls introduced last week with Slovakia will be extended, Austria’s Interior Ministry announced. The controls, originally supposed to end on Saturday, will now be extended by 20 days.

With this step, Austria follows its neighbouring country, the Czech Republic, which had announced that it would extend its border controls with Slovakia until 28 October.

Number of people employed in trade and service sector rises

In the first half of 2022, the number of employment relationships increased by 2.1 percent year-on-year in the trade sector and by 9.3 percent in the services sector, according to Statistics Austria.

Hours worked increased in both the trade sector (+5.7 percent) and the service sector (+16.2 percent). Likewise, gross wages and salaries increased 8.0 percent in the trade sector and 15.6 percent in the services sector compared with the first half of 2021.

When making comparisons with the prior-year period, it should be noted that a large proportion of companies were affected to varying degrees by closures and other restrictions due to the measures taken against the Corona pandemic, Statistic Austria said.

Graz approves heating allowance of €340 euros

The Styrian Provincial Government has approved the heating cost subsidy 2022/2023 to assist low-income households with €340 support for all types of heating.

The assistance can be required by people with their primary residence in Styria since at least September 1st who do not receive housing assistance. The income limit for single persons is € 1,371 and for married couples or households, €2,057, 5min reported.

Applications can be submitted to the municipal offices, city offices or service centres and service points of the City of Graz. The subsidy campaign starts on October 1st 2022 and lasts until February 18th 2023.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Today, Austria will have a “Golden October weather”, meteorological institute ZAMG said.

After the dissipation of local, mostly shallow fog, sunny weather will prevail. From noon onwards, a few harmless cloud fields will temporarily appear between the Bregenzerwald and the Flachgau. The wind will be light to moderate from west to northwest.

In the afternoon, temperatures will range between 18C and 24C.

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Russian gas flowing again through Austria, long queues for postal services, Austrian professor awarded a Nobel prize and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 5 October 2022 09:15 CEST
Russia’s Gazprom resumes deliveries through Austria

The Italian energy company Eni will again receive gas – albeit only part of what it requested – from Russian supplier Gazprom after the company said it had issues dispatching through Austria earlier this week.

On Saturday, Eni said the supplies would be at zero for the following days, and Gazprom said the disruption was due to regulatory changes in Austria. Austria’s energy regulator stated rule changes had been presented to market players months before they were set in place on October 1st.

ÖBB and the City of Vienna extend free train travel for Ukrainian refugees

Austria’s national rail operator ÖBB has confirmed that Ukrainian refugees can continue using public transport free of charge until the end of October, as The Local reported on Tuesday.

Ukrainians must show a travel document as proof of status to use the transport network.

Additionally, Ukrainian refugees can continue using Wiener Linien services and the Verkehrsverbund Ostregion (VOR) public transport for free until October 31st.

Austrians face long queues for postal services

Lines at the Post, Austria’s postal service, have been long recently, Austrian media reported. The main issue is that Post branches are also home to the bank99, the state-run lender used by the government to pay social benefits to the population.

Currently, people who live in Austria have been able to draw money or exchange vouchers for money with the bank99 for a series of benefits, including pension payments, AMS (unemployment) money, and the Klimabonus.

Additionally, postal services have also been in high demand as Austrian citizens can vote by mail for president – the elections are on Sunday, October 9th.

Government presents €4 billion pension package

Without seeking a final agreement with the senior citizens’ representatives, the ÖVP and the Greens agreed on next year’s pension increase, as The Local reported on Tuesday.

The law stipulates that pensions are automatically adjusted to inflation every year. However, the calculation period is quite far back. In the current case, the inflation from August 2021 to July 2022 is decisive. This results in an increase of 5.8 percent – but inflation has already climbed to over ten percent.

According to the coalition government, there will be a gradation system and some 200,000 people can expect a 10.2 percent income increase.

Tyrol: coalition talks underway between ÖVP and SPÖ

A new government should be in place in Austria’s Tyrol state by October 25th, public broadcaster ORF reported as coalition talks between centre-right ÖVP and centre-left SPÖ are underway.

The two party leaders, Anton Mattle (ÖVP) and Georg Dornauer (SPÖ), said they would promote a new “style” of government by working more intensively with the other parties in the provincial parliament.

Ideas and proposals, also from the opposition, should be taken up “undiluted and without amendments”, said Dornauer. Problems should be “solved jointly”, he added.

French-US-Austrian trio win physics Nobel for quantum mechanics work

A trio of physicists on Tuesday won the Nobel Prize for discoveries in the field of quantum mechanics that have paved the way for quantum computers, networks and secure encrypted communication, AFP reported.

Alain Aspect of France, John Clauser of the United States and Austria’s Anton Zeilinger were honoured “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science,” the Physics Prize jury said in a statement.

Zeilinger, a professor of physics at the University of Vienna, said he had not expected to be honoured.

“I was actually very surprised to get the call,” Zeilinger told a Stockholm press conference via telephone.

Zeilinger was highlighted for his work on “quantum teleportation, which makes it possible to move a quantum state from one particle to one at a distance,” the jury said.

“It is not like in the ‘Star Trek’ films or whatever. Transporting something — certainly not the person — over some distance. But the point is, using entanglement, you can transfer all the information which is carried by an object over to some other place where the object is reconstituted,” Zeilinger said.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The last patches of fog in the valleys dry quickly and the sun prevails everywhere, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

However, some clouds pass by at high altitudes and somewhat dim the sunlight. The wind will be light at the eastern edge of the Alps and moderate from southeast to southwest during the day. The daily high temperature is 17 to 24 degrees.

