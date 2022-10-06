For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Most Austrians are in favour of supporting Ukraine, calls for return of a mask mandate as Covid numbers rise, Graz approves heating allowance and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 6 October 2022 09:26 CEST
A visitor walks past removed chairs at the 'Orient Accident' restaurant at Naschmarkt market in Vienna, Austria (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Russian gas flowing again through Austria, long queues for postal services, Austrian professor awarded a Nobel prize and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 5 October 2022 09:15 CEST
