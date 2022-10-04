ÖBB and City of Vienna extend free train travel for Ukrainian refugees

Austria’s national rail operator ÖBB has confirmed Ukrainian refugees can continue using public transport free of charge until the end of October.

Ukrainians must show a travel document as proof of status to use the transport network.

Additionally, Ukrainian refugees can continue using Wiener Linien services and the Verkehrsverbund Ostregion (VOR) public transport for free until October 31st.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: The best websites for cross-Europe train travel

However, from November, only Ukrainian refugees arriving in Austria for the first time will be able to travel for free.

The announcement was made on Tuesday October 4th in Vienna after a consultation with the Ministry of Transport.

City Councillor Peter Hacker (SPÖ) said the decision to extend the offer on the Wiener Linien was “consistent with the nationwide decision of the ÖBB”, reports Die Presse.

Parallel dazu unterstützen wir die Bemühungen des Flüchtlingskoordinators für eine österreichweite und längerfristige Lösung zu Fahrtkosten für Personen in Grundversorgung. Aktuell können nur Kosten für bestimmte Fahrten rückerstattet werden. /2 — Stadt Wien (@Stadt_Wien) October 4, 2022

Stadt Wien made the announcement on Twitter and added: “At the same time, we support the efforts of the refugee coordinator for an Austria-wide and long-term solution to travel costs for people in need. Currently, only costs for certain journeys can be reimbursed.”

According to Die Presse, ÖBB has issued around 390,000 free tickets to Ukrainian refugees since the start of the war in February.

FOR MEMBERS: Train travel in Austria: 6 ways you can save money