UKRAINE

ÖBB and City of Vienna extend free train travel for Ukrainian refugees

The measure has been extended to the end of October. It includes travel on ÖBB trains and Wiener Linien services.

Published: 4 October 2022 16:41 CEST
Free train travel for Ukrainian refugees in Austria has been extended until the end of October. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Austria’s national rail operator ÖBB has confirmed Ukrainian refugees can continue using public transport free of charge until the end of October.

Ukrainians must show a travel document as proof of status to use the transport network.

Additionally, Ukrainian refugees can continue using Wiener Linien services and the Verkehrsverbund Ostregion (VOR) public transport for free until October 31st.

However, from November, only Ukrainian refugees arriving in Austria for the first time will be able to travel for free.

The announcement was made on Tuesday October 4th in Vienna after a consultation with the Ministry of Transport.

City Councillor Peter Hacker (SPÖ) said the decision to extend the offer on the Wiener Linien was “consistent with the nationwide decision of the ÖBB”, reports Die Presse.

Stadt Wien made the announcement on Twitter and added: “At the same time, we support the efforts of the refugee coordinator for an Austria-wide and long-term solution to travel costs for people in need. Currently, only costs for certain journeys can be reimbursed.” 

According to Die Presse, ÖBB has issued around 390,000 free tickets to Ukrainian refugees since the start of the war in February.

ENERGY

Russia suspends gas to Italy after ‘problem’ in Austria

Russia's Gazprom has suspended gas deliveries to Italy's Eni, blaming a transport problem in Austria, the Italian energy giant said on Saturday.

Published: 1 October 2022 16:27 CEST
Updated: 1 October 2022 19:16 CEST
“Gazprom told us that it was not able to confirm the delivery of the volumes demanded for today, citing the impossibility of gas transport through Austria,” Eni said in a statement.

As a result, “Russian gas flows to Eni via the Tarvisio entry point will be naught”, it said.

In a statement published on Telegram, Gazprom said the problem was due to regulatory changes in Austria that took place at the end of September and that it was working with Italian customers to resolve the issue.

According to Gazprom, the Austrian gas grid operator had refused to confirm the transport nominations.

In Austria, regulatory authority E-Control said the new rules, which entered into force on Saturday, had been “known to all market actors for months”.

It said it expected “all to conform and take the necessary measures to fulfil their obligations”.

The problems were related to “contractual details” linked to the transit of gas towards Italy, it said on Twitter, adding in response to a tweeted question that this currently had “no effect” on users in Austria.

Most of Russian gas delivered to Italy passes via Ukraine through the Trans Austria Gas Pipeline (TAG), to Tarvisio in northern Italy on the border with Austria.

Before the war in Ukraine, Italy imported 95 percent of the gas it consumes — about 45 percent of which came from Russia.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi has signed new deals with other gas producers to reduce Italy’s reliance on Russia, lowered to 25 percent as of June, while accelerating a shift towards renewable energies.

