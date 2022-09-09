For members
WORKING IN AUSTRIA
LATEST: What is the job market in Austria like right now?
Austria has seen unemployment fall as job vacancies reach an all-time high record. So, what is the job market looking like right now in the country?
Published: 9 September 2022 11:00 CEST
HEALTH
‘We need immigration’: Austrian minister insists foreign workers are the only solution
Austria needs thousands of nurses and doctors to avoid a collapse in the health sector and the only solution is immigration, the government's health minister warned on Tuesday.
Published: 23 August 2022 16:40 CEST
