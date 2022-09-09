Read news from:
Austria
WORKING IN AUSTRIA

LATEST: What is the job market in Austria like right now?

Austria has seen unemployment fall as job vacancies reach an all-time high record. So, what is the job market looking like right now in the country?

Published: 9 September 2022 11:00 CEST
Photo by Ernie Journeys on Unsplash

In the second quarter of 2022, according to Statistics Austria, a total of 4,438,900 persons aged 15 and over were employed, while 197,900 were unemployed. There were 206,300 job vacancies, another all-time high record in the country.

“The upswing in the domestic labour market continues and is not yet affected by the Ukraine war and its consequences for the global economy. Nevertheless, the labour market is facing great challenges: At 206,300, the number of job vacancies in the second quarter once again reached a record level, exceeding the number of job seekers for the first time”, said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

“This is a clear signal of the increasing shortage of skilled workers and labour”, he added.

READ ALSO: ‘We need immigration’: Austrian minister insists foreign workers are the only solution

Currently, the Alpine country has an employment rate of 74.1 percent among people between the ages of 15 to 64. The employment rate is higher for men (78.2 percent) than women (69.9 percent).

Job vacancies at new high

Since the second quarter of 2021, when unemployment was still high due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the labour market has recovered steadily, Statistics Austria said. In the first three months of 2022, there were 33 percent fewer unemployed than in the same period the year before.

At the same time, the number of job vacancies in Austria reached its highest level since the beginning of the time series in 2009, with a total of 206,300 vacancies.

READ ALSO: Six official websites to know if you’re planning to work in Austria

Compared to the previous year’s quarter, an increase of 48.9 percent was recorded and even compared to the pre-crisis level (the first three months of 2019), there were 59.8 percent more vacancies advertised.

Where are these jobs?

All economic sectors covered by the job vacancy survey (manufacturing, services and public sector) recorded significantly more job vacancies in the second quarter of 2022, both compared to the same quarter of the previous year and compared to the pre-crisis level.

In the manufacturing sector, there were 52,400 vacancies, in the services sector, 124,800 and in the public sector, 29,100.

Screenshot from STATatlas

There is a stark difference in employment rates between the different states in Austria, as well. For example, the lowest rate is by far in Vienna, with 66.2 percent. The average in the country, in comparison, is 72.4 percent.

The highest employment rates are in Upper Austria (73.3 percent), Vorarlberg (76.2 percent), and Salzburg (75.5 percent). The lowest are Vienna (66.2 percent), Carinthia (70.7 percent) and Burgenland (71.8 percent).

Lower Austria’s employment rate is 73.9 percent, Styria’s is 72.9 percent, and Tyrol’s is 74.1 percent.

READ ALSO: How Austria is making it easier for non-EU workers to get residence permits

Work from home schemes still in decline

In the second quarter of 2022, only 15.5 percent of those in employment still worked from home at the time of the survey. This corresponds to a decline of 4.4 percentage points compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, only 4.5 percent stated that they were working from home because of the pandemic.

HEALTH

‘We need immigration’: Austrian minister insists foreign workers are the only solution

Austria needs thousands of nurses and doctors to avoid a collapse in the health sector and the only solution is immigration, the government's health minister warned on Tuesday.

Published: 23 August 2022 16:40 CEST
'We need immigration': Austrian minister insists foreign workers are the only solution

Austria has a big problem to solve in the short term: its labour shortage in the health sector.

It’s a demographic issue, with thousands of doctors and nurses expected to retire in the coming years, but also a labour one.

The country’s health minister, Johannes Rauch (Greens), said on Tuesday the only solution for this problem is to turn abroad to attract professionals.

“We have a labour shortage in Austria and will need immigration in the health and social sector. We can’t solve it any other way. It simply doesn’t work out in terms of demographics”, he told the daily Der Standard.

What is the current situation in Austria and what will the government do?

Many staff have given up the health profession citing the long hours, stressful work days and salaries they say are just not worth the pressure that comes with the job.

The Covid-19 pandemic merely increased the pressure on doctors and nurses forcing them to work yet longer hours.

“You only hear terrible things about working hours, pay and more from the nursing profession at the moment,” said Katharina Reich, Chief Medical Officer.

READ ALSO: More pay and longer holidays: How Austria hopes to attract 75,000 new nurses

Earlier this year, the Federal Government unveiled a €1 billion reform package to improve working conditions for health sector professionals. At the time, health minister Rauch said that the package would include higher salaries for nurses.

“There will be massive measures to make the nursing profession more attractive”, the minister said when the package was unveiled in May.

He said the ministry hoped simplifying processes would help bring 75,000 workers to the sector by 2030.

Rauch didn’t specify how they would attract foreign workers. Currently, getting a visa and having your qualifications accepted to practise medicine and work in the health sector is a lengthy and costly process in Austria.

READ ALSO: Reader question: How can foreign doctors practise medicine in Austria?

As part of the government measures announced in May, nurses who complete vocational training will receive “significantly more” points to access the so-called Rot Weiss Rot (RWR) residence permit in the future.

The government will also increase the points for older professionals, facilitating the entry of nurses from 40 to 50 years old.

RWR applicants need to reach a certain threshold of points based on criteria including age and education to get the permit.

READ ALSO: How Austria is making it easier for non-EU workers to get residence permits

The government promised that the recognition of training acquired abroad would be significantly simplified, accelerated and made free the burden of paperwork, but not much has been announced since May.

However, nurses should be able to work as nursing assistants until their foreign qualifications are formally recognised in the future. Still, no changes have been officially introduced yet.

