Ryanair to raise flight ticket prices in Austria

The low-cost airline said it would increase ticket costs for flights to and from Austria.

Published: 22 September 2022 10:03 CEST
Ryanair to raise flight ticket prices in Austria
Ryanair is increasing ticket prices in Austria as inflation rises. (Photo by PASCAL PAVANI / AFP)

Ryanair, which also owns popular Austrian carrier Lauda Europe, will raise its prices – but moderately – due to inflation, the company said.

Ryanair Austria head Andreas Gruber added that the days of flying almost for free are over: “There will be no more 10-euro tickets”, he told Austrian press.

The average price for a Ryanair flight will rise from €40 to €50 in the future. Still, the Irish airline expects the number of passengers to grow in the coming months as people start looking for cheaper transportation with the rising cost of living.

Just as with grocery shopping, with people increasingly buying at discount stores, so will travellers start paying more attention to the prices of tickets, Gruber expects. In Vienna, the number of passengers is expected to rise from six million this year to 6.5 million the following year.

Ryanair also starts operating from Klagenfurt in November when it expects an influx of 50,000 to 60,000 passengers. The company said that ticket bookings have been as high as expected, especially with people looking to fly to London-Stansted.

Gruber also sees Ryanair on the rise in competition with Austrian Airlines (AUA). “We offer more destinations on short and medium-haul routes than AUA from Vienna,” said the executive, adding that the market share in Vienna is currently 25 percent.

New winter routes to and from Vienna

The airline recently announced eight new routes that would be included in the program of its flights scheduled to and from Vienna, as The Local reported.

The new routes are Bremen (Germany), Manchester (England), Copenhagen (Denmark), Helsinki (Finland), Genoa and Venice (Italy), Tuzla (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Sibiu (Romania).

Ryanair said it is investing €1.7 billion in its Vienna hub, which means that a total of 17 aircraft will be stationed in Austria’s capital. The airline will operate more than 600 flights a week to and from the capital and will create 600 jobs for the season.

“Customers looking for a well-deserved winter trip to the sun or a city trip to one of the 70 Ryanair routes can book directly on Ryanair.com from just €24.99”, it said.

‘We don’t cancel flights’

The company mocked competitor Lufthansa and its Austrian subsidiary, Austrian Airlines, in a press release.

“Unlike Lufthansa, Ryanair does not cancel flights due to staff shortages,” it said.

The chief executive officer of the group, Michael O’Leary, went further: “Ryanair will continue to ensure growth and drive the recovery of tourism in Austria, even if the Austrian government wastes 300 million euros in taxpayers’ money on state aid to the Lufthansa subsidiary AUA, which has done nothing but to cut routes and cut jobs while demanding even higher airfares.

“Ryanair continues to grow in Vienna even without €1 subsidies from the Austrian government, while AUA cancels flights and increases flight prices.”

Germany-based Lufthansa airliner has recently cancelled thousands of flights to and from neighbouring Germany on several occasions, as the company and employees struggled with pay negotiations, as The Local reported.

On many occasions, flights that were connected to Austrian airports were affected.

The German aviation giant was bailed out by Berlin at the peak of the Covid-19 crisis, as also reported.

To save Lufthansa from bankruptcy, the German government took a 20 percent stake in the group under a nine-billion-euro state aid package. The company has since returned to private hands as the government sold its rescue stake.

