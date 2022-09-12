Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Vice-chancellor opposes further subsidies for heating

Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) opposes Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s (ÖVP) wishes for further relief on heating costs, the newspaper Kurier reported.

He would be “very cautious” about further aid, he said in an ATV interview aired Saturday evening: “It will not be possible for every kilowatt hour of electricity or gas to be subsidised in a way as if the crisis did not exist.”

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) has already taken a similar line. However, Kogler goes one step further and calls on the federal states to provide further energy assistance: “We are gladly prepared to support the federal states. But we can’t do everything centrally from some ministry in the federal government for every household from Bregenz to Eisenstadt.”

UN approves Austria’s Volker Türk as new human rights chief

The United Nations approved Austrian diplomat Volker Turk as its new high commissioner for human rights, replacing former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet in the sensitive, high-profile post, AFP reported.

The 57-year-old envoy had spent most of his career within the UN system, focusing on refugees. He worked closely with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when the latter headed the global body’s refugee agency.

Turk will have his work cut out: Bachelet published a long-awaited report on rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region just minutes before the end of her term, leaving the tricky follow-up job to her successor.

ÖVP General Secretary resigns

ÖVP Secretary General Laura Sachslehner has resigned.

She said she could no longer support the ÖVP’s current course on asylum issues, according to a personal statement she released on Saturday. The ÖVP-Green coalition had agreed that asylum seekers were also entitled to the €500 climate bonus payments that every resident in Austria will receive this year.

She said: even if you are in a coalition with the Greens – if an asylum seeker should get the same amount as Austrians who work daily and pay their taxes, “then this is no longer my world.”

For the opposition party SPÖ, Sachslehner’s resignation is “also an expression of the chaos in the Turkish-Green federal government and the ÖVP”, said SPÖ federal manager Christian Deutsch in a statement.

School starts in the Western states

One week after their colleagues in the East, the approximately 640,000 children and young people in Upper Austria, Salzburg, Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Styria and Carinthia also start the new school year today.

As in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland, the Covid rules are roughly the same as those that ended the previous school year.

Although there is no general obligation to test and mask, directors can order antigen tests or masks for up to two weeks in case of infections or even longer with the approval of the education directorate.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the west and south, it will become increasingly sunny today, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

The north and east of the country will remain under a weak low-pressure influence for the time being, which will cause some rain showers to pass through again during the day and the sunshine to be interrupted at times.

The daily high temperature is 18C to 25C.

