Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Controversy about subsidies, political crisis in ÖVP, school's back with few Covid rules and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 12 September 2022 08:55 CEST
Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer (centre), vice chanceller Werner Kogler (left) and Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (right). Tensions between coalition partners are high. (photo: BKA/Dragan Tatic)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Austria opposes EU gas price cap, unemployment drops while job vacancies rise, plus more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 9 September 2022 09:28 CEST
