TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Controversy about subsidies, political crisis in ÖVP, school's back with few Covid rules and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 12 September 2022 08:55 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer (centre), vice chanceller Werner Kogler (left) and Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (right). Tensions between coalition partners are high. (photo: BKA/Dragan Tatic)

Vice-chancellor opposes further subsidies for heating

Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) opposes Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s (ÖVP) wishes for further relief on heating costs, the newspaper Kurier reported.

He would be “very cautious” about further aid, he said in an ATV interview aired Saturday evening: “It will not be possible for every kilowatt hour of electricity or gas to be subsidised in a way as if the crisis did not exist.”

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) has already taken a similar line. However, Kogler goes one step further and calls on the federal states to provide further energy assistance: “We are gladly prepared to support the federal states. But we can’t do everything centrally from some ministry in the federal government for every household from Bregenz to Eisenstadt.”

UN approves Austria’s Volker Türk as new human rights chief

The United Nations approved Austrian diplomat Volker Turk as its new high commissioner for human rights, replacing former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet in the sensitive, high-profile post, AFP reported.

The 57-year-old envoy had spent most of his career within the UN system, focusing on refugees. He worked closely with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when the latter headed the global body’s refugee agency.

Turk will have his work cut out: Bachelet published a long-awaited report on rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region just minutes before the end of her term, leaving the tricky follow-up job to her successor.

ÖVP General Secretary resigns

ÖVP Secretary General Laura Sachslehner has resigned.

She said she could no longer support the ÖVP’s current course on asylum issues, according to a personal statement she released on Saturday. The ÖVP-Green coalition had agreed that asylum seekers were also entitled to the €500 climate bonus payments that every resident in Austria will receive this year.

She said: even if you are in a coalition with the Greens – if an asylum seeker should get the same amount as Austrians who work daily and pay their taxes, “then this is no longer my world.”

For the opposition party SPÖ, Sachslehner’s resignation is “also an expression of the chaos in the Turkish-Green federal government and the ÖVP”, said SPÖ federal manager Christian Deutsch in a statement.

School starts in the Western states

One week after their colleagues in the East, the approximately 640,000 children and young people in Upper Austria, Salzburg, Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Styria and Carinthia also start the new school year today.

As in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland, the Covid rules are roughly the same as those that ended the previous school year.

Although there is no general obligation to test and mask, directors can order antigen tests or masks for up to two weeks in case of infections or even longer with the approval of the education directorate.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the west and south, it will become increasingly sunny today, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

The north and east of the country will remain under a weak low-pressure influence for the time being, which will cause some rain showers to pass through again during the day and the sunshine to be interrupted at times.

The daily high temperature is 18C to 25C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austria opposes EU gas price cap, unemployment drops while job vacancies rise, plus more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 9 September 2022 09:28 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austria opposes EU proposal for gas price cap

On Friday, energy ministers of the 27 EU member states are meeting in Brussels to discuss the ongoing energy prices, the daily Der Standard reported.

The talks are preliminary, and governments don’t expect any decisions to be announced yet. The most controversial point is a proposal to cap the price of Russian gas when imported into Europe – buyers in the bloc would jointly agree to buy Russian gas only at a discount.

Several EU countries fear that such a measure would result in Moscow completely stopping gas supplies. “Austria cannot agree with this proposal from today’s point of view”, Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said.

She added that the security of supply is a top priority “and as painful as it is, we are still dependent on Russian gas”.

Austria sends condolences to the British royal family

“With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a historic figure passes away and with her, a 70-year era comes to an end, in which she stood for stability through the decades until today”, Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Twitter.

Nehammer added that the flag on the Federal Chancellery would be lowered to half-mast “out of respect for her life’s work”.

Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig remembered that in 1969 Queen Elizabeth was a guest in the Austrian capital with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

He shared a photograph of her visit and added: “With her death, an era comes to an end”.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen shared a video with his message “saluting the Queen, her life’s work for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth”.

He also said that the Austrian flag would be lowered to half-mast at Vienna Hofburg palace as a sign of respect.

Unemployment falls in Austria

In the second quarter of 2022, according to Statistics Austria, a total of 4,438,900 persons aged 15 and over were employed, while 197,900 were unemployed. There were 206,300 job vacancies, another all-time high record.

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, fewer people worked from home in the second quarter of 2022.

“The upswing on the domestic labour market continues and is not yet affected by the Ukraine war and its consequences for the global economy. Nevertheless, the labour market is facing great challenges: At 206,300, the number of job vacancies in the second quarter once again reached a record level, exceeding the number of job seekers for the first time”, said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

“This is a clear signal of the increasing shortage of skilled workers and labour”, he added.

More victims of ‘fake cop’ scam in Austria

Austrian police again warn the public about a ‘fake cop’ scamp, with people being conned out of several thousand euros.
According to the authorities, the suspects contact their victims by phone, saying they are from the police and then try different techniques to get money from the people.

This week, an 81-year-old from Salzburg was persuaded to make several transfers and a physical handover of cash totalling €36,000 by a person pretending to be a chief detective, the police said.

In Tyrol, several cases were recently reported. In some, the criminals claimed that a close relative (usually a son or daughter) of the victim was in custody after a traffic accident and demanded bail.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

At first, there will be some fog, especially in some areas by the Alps and near the Danube, but this will soon clear and the sun will shine at times, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG forecasts.

From the southwest, clouds will increase and gradually bring heavy rain showers. There will also be thunderstorms.

It will remain dry until the evening, partly in the east. The wind will be light to moderate from southeast to west. The daily high temperature is 18C to 25C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

