‘Era comes to an end’: Austria reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

“With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a historic figure passes away and with her, a 70-year era comes to an end, in which she stood for stability through the decades until today”, Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Twitter.

Nehammer added that the flag on the Federal Chancellery would be lowered to half-mast “out of respect for her life’s work”.

Mit dem Tod von #QueenElisabeth II. geht eine historische Persönlichkeit von uns & mit ihr eine 70 Jahre lange Ära zu Ende, in der sie bis heute für Stabilität durch die Jahrzehnte stand. Mein tief empfundenes Beileid gilt der Familie & Bevölkerung des Vereinigten Königreichs 🇬🇧. — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) September 8, 2022

Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig remembered that in 1969 Queen Elizabeth was a guest in the Austrian capital with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

He shared a photograph of her visit and added: “With her death, an era comes to an end”.

1969 war #QueenElizabeth mit ihrem Mann, dem Duke of Edinburgh, zu Gast in Wien. Sie besuchte damals den Marshallhof, der ein Vorbild des Sozialen Wohnbaus war. 69 Jahre war sie Königin des Vereinigten Königreichs und Nordirland. Mit ihrem Tod geht eine Ära geht zu Ende. /1 pic.twitter.com/8MYJmoLzXp — Michael Ludwig (@BgmLudwig) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died Thursday in her summer residence at Balmoral, Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Her eldest son, who has now become King Charles III, said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

‘Her duty for an era’

In Austria, the daily newspaper Der Standard wrote that the Queen went “from the princess to the legend”. It also had a story on her fashion style, calling it “unexcited consistency”.

Die Presse newspaper said, “The news came as no surprise, and yet many Britons reacted with dismay to the passing of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 96.”

“Generations of Britons know no other ruler than Queen Elizabeth; she has literally left her mark on the entire country with the “royal cypher” EIIR, which stands for Elizabeth II Regina.

“Elizabeth achieved this not only with longevity but above all by fulfilling her role as monarch with perfection”, the newspaper wrote.

Kurier’s website said that being “Her Majesty The Queen” was “her duty for an era”, mentioning that her last decision, to not make the inauguration of the new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday at London’s Buckingham Palace, was “probably not easy for her”.

Austrian media have also reported on “Operation London Bridge”, mentioning the plans for the days following the monarch’s death. Die Presse said that Queen Elizabeth’s funeral should take place in ten days. She will be buried next to her father at Windsor Castle.