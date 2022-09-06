Read news from:
Austria
Austria to start administering new adapted Covid vaccines

The coronavirus vaccines adapted to the omicron variants should be available from the end of next week, Austria's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Published: 6 September 2022 15:43 CEST
Omicron-adapted vaccines are coming to Austria. Photo by Steven Cornfield on Unsplash

Austria’s Health Ministry confirmed the new coronavirus vaccines adapted to omicron variants are on their way to the country and should be ready to be administered by the end of next week.

The vaccines are expected to arrive in the country by September 9th and should then be distributed to vaccination centres across the federal states. The new option is a so-called bivalent vaccine, in other words, a vaccine that works by stimulating an immune response against two different variants.

In this case the Wuhan variant and the BA.1 variant. They should increase neutralising antibodies by a factor of 1.5.

With the first delivery, about 750,000 vaccine doses of the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine and about 290,000 doses of the adapted Moderna vaccine will reach Austria. They should be used as booster vaccinations or a fourth shot. The original ones will still be used to complete basic immunisation (in Austria, that means three doses).

Government looking to ‘pass on’ unused vaccines

There is no risk of vaccine shortages in the European Union, Austria’s Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said.

On the contrary: “Everyone currently has too many vaccines”, the minister added.

Austria currently has about 17 million doses in stock, and there are 6.8 million partially vaccinated people. The minister wants to make it easier to “pass on” vaccines that are not needed, he said.

“The passing on of doses is strictly regulated in the contracts. I am trying very hard to keep the global south in mind as well”, Rauch stated.

Covid stats in Austria

On Tuesday, Austria recorded 4,247 new corona infections in the past 24 hours, slightly more than the average of the last seven days (4,063).

The total number of active confirmed infections decreased by 2,818 compared to Monday, reported by the Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Health.

The number of hospital patients with corona also fell slightly to 939. Fifty-four people were being cared for in intensive care units (nine fewer than on Monday and 15 fewer than the week before).

The seven-day incidence is now 315 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. These infections were detected with the help of 133,696 PCR and antigen rapid tests, of which 101,873 were PCR tests.

Since Monday, there have been 13 more deaths. On a seven-day average, 6.9 people died every day. There were 48 deaths in total last week and 19,455 since the pandemic outbreak.

Austria announces new Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Austria's Health Ministry has budgeted €3.5 million for an information campaign looking to increase vaccination rates in the country this autumn.

Published: 5 September 2022 16:10 CEST
Austria’s Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) presented the country’s new information campaign on Covid-19 vaccination during a press conference on Monday, September 5th.

The campaign comes at the beginning of autumn and  ahead of the colder months when respiratory infectious diseases tend to spread more quickly.

“The new campaign is closer to the people: We supplement classic advertising with direct personal advice on site, including at doctors, in pharmacies and schools – with information weeks, information events and information material.”, Rauch said.

For that, he said the government had the support of the Chamber of Doctors and Pharmacists. The campaign also had its #GemeinsamGeimpft website (together vaccinated) revamped with more information on the vaccines.

Vaccination status in Austria

Rauch said that the campaign’s target group is the elderly and other vulnerable groups, but also young people, among whom the vaccination rate is generally low.

Currently, only 4.5 percent of the population has received a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccination – though it’s worth mentioning that the fourth shot has only recently been recommended for the general population.

The health minister stressed the importance of the fourth dose, saying it reduces the risk of death by fourth-fifths and the risk of hospitalisation by half.

The information campaign will be conducted mainly through “counselling sessions” at doctors’ offices and pharmacies and in schools by medical professionals hosting “information evenings.”
Businesses will also be involved and 4.5 million reminders will be sent out at the end of November to all Austrians whose last vaccination was more than six months ago.

Finally, the cities and municipalities will also conduct their own information campaigns with the federal government’s support.

Should I get the booster vaccination (4th vaccination)?

The fourth vaccination has been recommended since 31 August for all persons aged 12 years and older.

It should be taken from four to six months after the third vaccination. The current vaccination scheme in Austria includes three doses for a primary immunisation for everyone older than five years old. The second dose should be taken from three to four weeks after the first.

The third dose should be taken four to six months after the second for people older than 12 or part of the risk groups. For children from five to 11 years old, the third dose should be taken at least six months after the second. There is currently no recommendation for a booster (or fourth) Covid-19 shot for children.

