COVID-19 VACCINES

Austria announces new Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Austria's Health Ministry has budgeted €3.5 million for an information campaign looking to increase vaccination rates in the country this autumn.

Published: 5 September 2022 16:10 CEST
Austrian health minister Johannes Rauch attends a press conference in Vienna, on June 23, 2022. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Austria’s Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) presented the country’s new information campaign on Covid-19 vaccination during a press conference on Monday, September 5th.

The campaign comes at the beginning of autumn and  ahead of the colder months when respiratory infectious diseases tend to spread more quickly.

“The new campaign is closer to the people: We supplement classic advertising with direct personal advice on site, including at doctors, in pharmacies and schools – with information weeks, information events and information material.”, Rauch said.

For that, he said the government had the support of the Chamber of Doctors and Pharmacists. The campaign also had its #GemeinsamGeimpft website (together vaccinated) revamped with more information on the vaccines.

Vaccination status in Austria

Rauch said that the campaign’s target group is the elderly and other vulnerable groups, but also young people, among whom the vaccination rate is generally low.

Currently, only 4.5 percent of the population has received a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccination – though it’s worth mentioning that the fourth shot has only recently been recommended for the general population.

The health minister stressed the importance of the fourth dose, saying it reduces the risk of death by fourth-fifths and the risk of hospitalisation by half.

The information campaign will be conducted mainly through “counselling sessions” at doctors’ offices and pharmacies and in schools by medical professionals hosting “information evenings.”
Businesses will also be involved and 4.5 million reminders will be sent out at the end of November to all Austrians whose last vaccination was more than six months ago.

Finally, the cities and municipalities will also conduct their own information campaigns with the federal government’s support.

Should I get the booster vaccination (4th vaccination)?

The fourth vaccination has been recommended since 31 August for all persons aged 12 years and older.

It should be taken from four to six months after the third vaccination. The current vaccination scheme in Austria includes three doses for a primary immunisation for everyone older than five years old. The second dose should be taken from three to four weeks after the first.

The third dose should be taken four to six months after the second for people older than 12 or part of the risk groups. For children from five to 11 years old, the third dose should be taken at least six months after the second. There is currently no recommendation for a booster (or fourth) Covid-19 shot for children.

COVID-19 VACCINES

EU approves new dual-strain Covid vaccines in time for autumn booster campaigns

The European Medicines Agency has approved two new Covid vaccines that are designed to protect against both the original strain of the virus and the new Omicron variants.

Published: 1 September 2022 15:33 CEST
EU approves new dual-strain Covid vaccines in time for autumn booster campaigns

Both Pfizer and Moderna had submitted applications for their dual-strain vaccines to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in mid-July, with the agency announcing on Thursday that both had been approved.

The vaccines target both the Omicron variant and the original strain of Covid, but do not specifically target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants that have emerged as the global dominant strains in recent months.

The EMA approval comes after the US approved both vaccines on Wednesday, while the UK approved the Moderna dual-strain vaccine in mid-August.

Within the EU, countries have the choice of accepting the EMA recommendation straight out, or asking their own domestic health regulator to give its approval.

The dual-strain vaccines are widely expected to be used in Covid booster shot campaigns this autumn, which many countries plan to combine with the annual flu vaccination drive. 

