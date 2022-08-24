For members
READER INSIGHTS
REVEALED: Where to find free wifi in Austria
Accessing free wifi in Austria is usually not a problem – depending on where you are. Here’s a guide to the best places to find free wifi, according to readers of The Local.
Published: 24 August 2022 17:21 CEST
Vienna is home to hundreds of free wifi hotspots for residents and tourists. (Photo by NOHK / Pexels)
MONEY
Inflation at 9.2% in July: How to beat rising prices in Austria
Inflation for July is expected to be 9.2% in Austria, with essential items becoming increasingly more expensive. Here’s how inflation is impacting international residents in Austria.
Published: 13 July 2022 09:45 CEST
Updated: 29 July 2022 12:41 CEST
Updated: 29 July 2022 12:41 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments