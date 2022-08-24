Read news from:
Austria
REVEALED: Where to find free wifi in Austria

Accessing free wifi in Austria is usually not a problem – depending on where you are. Here’s a guide to the best places to find free wifi, according to readers of The Local.

Published: 24 August 2022 17:21 CEST
Vienna is home to hundreds of free wifi hotspots for residents and tourists. (Photo by NOHK / Pexels)

Whether you’re just visiting Austria or simply want to save on data, access to free wifi is a high priority for many people.

For travellers and digital nomads, it means avoiding high roaming charges, and for residents in Austria it can help to reduce mobile phone costs.

But where are the best places to find free wifi? 

We ran a survey to ask readers of The Local this very question, and this is what they had to say.

Easy access to free wifi – most of the time

The majority of respondents (52 percent) said free wifi is easy to find in Austria. But it’s a different story in regional areas where 28 percent said it was difficult. 

When it comes to the best places to access free wifi in Austria, stations and airports were the most common response, with 40 percent saying this is where they usually use free wifi.

This was followed by cafes and bars (24 percent), on the train (16 percent) and city wifi in parks and squares (eight percent). The remaining 12 percent was “other” locations.

It’s also worth noting that most of the readers that took part in the survey are based in Vienna, so the results are very Vienna-focused.

Insider tips: Top places for free wifi in Austria

In Vienna, Starbucks and McDonald’s were two of the most popular places where readers can find free wifi.

Tom, a resident in Vienna, specifically named the McDonald’s on Mariahilferstrasse as the best place to find internet for free. While Phillip, another local in Vienna, said Cafe Blueorange is a good spot for digital nomads.

Meanwhile, Vesi in Vienna recommended Spar and Billa as free wifi hotspots and the library for digital nomads, but he was less impressed with wifi in the city’s public spaces.

Vesi said: “It varies and it’s [down to] luck if there will be wifi.”

Ardee, also in Vienna, said: “I move around a lot and I’m often at the train stations. Up until now, I have never had a problem with the Internet.”

Outside of the capital, Michelle in Tyrol said Cubo Sky Lounge in St Johann is a good place to access free wifi and McDonalds is the place to go for digital nomads.

Free wifi in Vienna

According to the City of Vienna, there are around 400 free wifi hotspots in the city, with 40 in the 1st District alone.

Visitors and residents in Vienna can find free wifi at City Hall Square, Stephansplatz, the MuseumsQuartier, Naschmarkt, in the Prater and on Danube Island.

Additionally, free wifi can be found at the tourist information office on Albertinaplatz, at the wienXtra-jugendinfo office on Babenbergerstrasse and at food outlets that have a Free Wave hotspot.

You can find all locations for free public wifi in Vienna at this interactive map from the City of Vienna.

MONEY

Inflation at 9.2% in July: How to beat rising prices in Austria

Inflation for July is expected to be 9.2% in Austria, with essential items becoming increasingly more expensive. Here’s how inflation is impacting international residents in Austria.

Published: 13 July 2022 09:45 CEST
Updated: 29 July 2022 12:41 CEST
As prices for everything from food to fuel and holidays continue to rise, many people across Austria are starting to notice a strain on the bank balance.

And the situation is not expected to get easier any time soon with Statistik Austria estimating the official rate of inflation for July to be 9.2 percent – the highest level since 1975.

So far, the wave of inflation has mostly affected energy and food prices but has now also arrived in the gastronomy sector, with increasing costs in bars and restaurants across the country.

FOR MEMBERS: How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer amid rising energy prices

Tobias Thomas, Director General at Statistik Austria, said: “Inflation has picked up speed in almost all areas. In addition to recent increases in fuel and heating oil prices, we also see significant increases in restaurant and food prices”. 

How is this impacting residents in Austria? And do they have any inflation-beating tips?

The Local put these questions to readers, and this is what they said.

“Slightly, but it’s manageable”

When asked if they were struggling with the rising cost of living in Austria, half (50 percent) of all respondents answered, “slightly, but it’s manageable”.

The second most popular response was “yes” at 40 percent, followed by “no” at 10 percent.

Not surprisingly, a respondent from Croatia who said he is not impacted by the cost of living also noted that he earns more than the average salary. 

Similarly, Stephan from France said he is slightly impacted but cited “no more cleaning lady” as one of the ways he is having to cut back.

For most people though, food, energy (heating and hot water) and fuel (petrol and diesel) were the main items eating into their budget with 75 percent saying they were finding food to be the most expensive. 

READ MORE: When will you get your cost of living ‘bonus’ payments in Austria?

In real terms, this means more people are having to reduce luxuries or other expenses to pay for everyday items like food, which was highlighted by several international residents in Austria.

Andrea from Ecuador, who lives in Vienna, said: “We are eating at home on the weekends and maybe one weekend in the month we can spend in a bar or restaurant.”

Vienna-based Amiri, from the UK, said: “I have to work harder and harder to pay my bills.”

Alfie, another British resident in Vienna, said: “I’m having to cut out certain vegetables from my diet because they are too expensive.”

From a more general perspective, Otto, also in the capital, said his plan to tackle the rising cost of living is: “Save more money, cut expenses to a minimum.”

For others, energy was a concern and Helen in Vienna said the rising cost of living had led to a “mindful usage of utilities”.

Whereas one respondent in Villach, Carinthia, simply said they were not able to put any money away into savings.

“Prepare to be colder this winter”

To counteract a rising cost of living, there are usually two options – make more money or adjust your lifestyle.

For most respondents of the survey, they were aiming for the latter.

Paul Hallam from the USA said his inflation-beating tips are: “Prepare to be colder this winter, avoid using A/C, be mindful of energy and food waste, wash only full loads of clothing and dirty dishes, and eat out less frequently.”

READ ALSO: Cost of living: Why are restaurants getting more expensive in Austria

Paul also said he is “developing better budgeting skills” and using his car less.

Otto in Vienna advised fellow readers of The Local to “read up on minimalism” to beat inflation.

While Afonso from Portugal advised others to “maximise tax efficiencies”, and Mark Hannings in Graz said “maximise use of home office and don’t drive at 130kph on up-hill stretches of motorways.”

Money saving tips to combat rising food prices were also popular with many respondents revealing they are buying cheaper brands, avoiding bio (organic) products, visiting a local market instead of the supermarket or simply “buying less”.

Finally, on a pessimistic note, one Vienna resident said: “Save as much as you can for the worse days.”

