HEALTH

When and where in Austria can you join free exercise classes?

Staying fit doesn't have to involve an expensive gym membership, especially when the Austrian Health Insurance Fund runs a nationwide programme of free exercise classes.

Published: 23 August 2022 10:51 CEST
Free fitness classes are taking place in public parks across Austria. (Photo by Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels)

Free exercise classes are taking place in parks across Austria this summer as part of the “Bewegt im Park” (Active in the Park) programme – and anyone can join.

The courses are organised by the Österreichische Gesundheitskasse (ÖGK) and will run until September. Classes include Zumba, yoga, pilates, circuit training and back fitness training.

All courses are run by experienced instructors and take place in public parks or open spaces in towns and cities across the country.

There is no need to register in advance for a class. Instead, participants can check which courses are available in their area on the Bewegt im Park website and then simply show up.

For example, in Vienna’s 1st District there are several classes to choose from, ranging from Tai Chi to dance and Kung Fu. Whereas in the city of Salzburg, classes include pilates, Capoeria, kick boxing, Nordic walking, yoga and bouldering.

Courses run on the same day of the week, at the same time and – according to the website – whatever the weather.

Last year, Bewegt im Park attracted 20,000 participants across Austria, reports the Kronen Zeitung.

Partners for Bewegt im Park include Special Olympics Austria, Sozialversicherung der Selbständigen (SVS) and the city governments of Salzburg, Graz, Linz, Eisenstadt, Vienna, Klagenfurt and Villach.

For full details of the programme, visit bewegt-im-park.at.

HEALTH

WHO expects more monkeypox-related deaths in Europe

The World Health Organization's European office said Saturday that more monkeypox-related deaths can be expected, following reports of the first fatalities outside Africa, while stressing that severe complications were still be rare.

Published: 30 July 2022 15:58 CEST
“With the continued spread of monkeypox in Europe, we will expect to see more deaths,” Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO Europe, said in a statement.

Smallwood emphasised that the goal needs to be “interrupting transmission quickly in Europe and stopping this outbreak”.

However, Smallwood stressed that in most cases the disease heals itself without the need for treatment.

“The notification of deaths due to monkeypox does not change our assessment of the outbreak in Europe. We know that although self-limiting in most cases, monkeypox can cause severe complications,” Smallwood noted.

The Spanish health ministry recorded a second monkeypox-related death on Saturday, a day after Spain and Brazil reported their first fatalities.

The announcements marked what are thought to be the first deaths linked to the current outbreak outside Africa.

Spanish authorities would not give the specific cause of death for the fatalities pending the outcome of an autopsy, while Brazilian authorities underlined that the man who died had “other serious conditions”.

“The usual reasons patients might require hospital care include help in managing pain, secondary infections, and in a small number of cases the need to manage life-threatening complications such as encephalitis,” Smallwood explained.

According to the WHO, more than 18,000 cases have been detected throughout the world outside of Africa since the beginning of May, with the majority of them in Europe.

The WHO last week declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

As cases surge globally, the WHO on Wednesday called on the group currently most affected by the virus — men who have sex with men — to limit their sexual partners.

Early signs of the disease include a high fever, swollen lymph glands and a chickenpox-like rash.

The disease usually heals by itself after two to three weeks, sometimes taking a month.

A smallpox vaccine from Danish drug maker Bavarian Nordic, marketed under the name Jynneos in the United States and Imvanex in Europe, has also been found to protect against monkeypox.

