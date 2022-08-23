When and where in Austria can you join free exercise classes?

Free exercise classes are taking place in parks across Austria this summer as part of the “Bewegt im Park” (Active in the Park) programme – and anyone can join.

The courses are organised by the Österreichische Gesundheitskasse (ÖGK) and will run until September. Classes include Zumba, yoga, pilates, circuit training and back fitness training.

FOR MEMBERS: EXPLAINED: How to get free vouchers to learn German in Vienna

All courses are run by experienced instructors and take place in public parks or open spaces in towns and cities across the country.

There is no need to register in advance for a class. Instead, participants can check which courses are available in their area on the Bewegt im Park website and then simply show up.

For example, in Vienna’s 1st District there are several classes to choose from, ranging from Tai Chi to dance and Kung Fu. Whereas in the city of Salzburg, classes include pilates, Capoeria, kick boxing, Nordic walking, yoga and bouldering.

READ ALSO: What is Austria’s e-card and what do you need to know about it?

Courses run on the same day of the week, at the same time and – according to the website – whatever the weather.

Last year, Bewegt im Park attracted 20,000 participants across Austria, reports the Kronen Zeitung.

Partners for Bewegt im Park include Special Olympics Austria, Sozialversicherung der Selbständigen (SVS) and the city governments of Salzburg, Graz, Linz, Eisenstadt, Vienna, Klagenfurt and Villach.

For full details of the programme, visit bewegt-im-park.at.