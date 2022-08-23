Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

STORMS

What is Austria’s official emergency-warning phone app and do I need it?

Austria is working on improving its emergency warning system, but in the meantime, there is an official app you should have on your phone.

Published: 23 August 2022 11:50 CEST
What is Austria's official emergency-warning phone app and do I need it?
The app allows you to receive possibly life-saving notifications at any time wherever you are. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)

Following severe storms in Austria last week, the Austrian government has taken its first steps in creating a new warning system in which citizens can be messaged on their mobile phones when extreme weather develops unexpectedly.

However, currently, the country also has other warning methods, including the Ministry of the Interior’s smartphone app called KATWARN, which can warn of potential emergencies and disasters.

What is KATWARN Austria?

KATWARN Austria is a system that displays information and warnings from various authorities on a location-based or topic-related to smartphones, the Ministry of Interior says.

The app complements the existing warning options such as sirens, loudspeakers and media broadcasts. The advantage is that it can immediately warn people of any significant events, informing them of the danger and, just as important, giving immediate information on how to behave.

What types of warning may I get?

According to the Bundesministerium Inneres, some of the examples given for when KATWARN is used include police emergencies, natural disasters and extreme weather hazards and any major events or industrial accidents.

Additionally, the app may be used for call outs to the public, for example, with information on missing persons.

READ ALSO: The smartphone apps that make living in Austria easier

How does it work?

You first need to download the app by accessing your app store and searching for “KATWARN Österreich/Austria”. Here is the link for Apple’s App Store and the Google Play store.

You should then turn on the “Guardian Angel” mode, which sends alerts to you about warnings regarding your current location.

It’s also possible to add specific places to get alerts. So, for example, you can add the region where you have a weekend house, your workplace, or a family member’s address and get alerted for those areas too.

Currently, all of Austria has an alert for Covid-19. If you click on the information icon, you can read (in German) about what to do if you feel sick and have access to important links and information about the pandemic.

READ ALSO: Wild weather in Austria: How to protect yourself during summer storms

What other alerts are there in Austria?

People can be warned by SMS when a storm is on the way, but only if they register with the relevant local services.

There is also the siren alarm system, which is tested every weekend in Austria outside Vienna (and yearly in the capital).

A new mobile phone warning system will send messages to all phone users in the future.

Mobile phone operators are waiting for Austria’s government to put the required regulations in place. According to the Digitization State Secretariat, the ordinance went into the four-week review at the weekend but is not publicly available.

In Vienna, the official Stadt Wien app brings essential news and pushes notifications on traffic disruption near you, weather alerts or civil emergencies.

You can find the ten essential apps to download for living in Vienna here.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

MAP: Parts of Austria set for torrential rain in coming days

Following the devastating storms in the south and west of Austria, the eastern states were preparing for downpours this week

Published: 22 August 2022 14:44 CEST
MAP: Parts of Austria set for torrential rain in coming days

Intense drought, extreme heat and now heavy rains. Austria is going through a summer of wild and severe weather and the eastern states are now bracing for thunderstorms and persistent rain in the coming days, according to the weather forecast institute ZAMG.

Following devastating storms in the south and west of Austria, which required hundreds of emergency service workers to come to the rescue, Vienna’s fire brigade was preparing for heavy and persistent rain in the east on Monday.

READ ALSO: Wild weather in Austria: How to protect yourself during summer storms

According to forecasts, there will be heavy rain in Vienna. Heavy rain was also expected to move across Lower Austria and Vienna on Monday, bringing a risk of small-scale flooding.

The ZAMG meteorologist Stefan Kiesenhofer told ORF he expected above-average rainfall of between 30 and 60 litres per square metre – far less than the 200 litres per square meter which fell in Vorarlberg last week.

However, he added it was difficult to make predictions at the moment.

“Currently, with the low-pressure system circling Central Europe, the forecasts are a bit more difficult. When we have other flow constellations again, it will certainly be better and easier for us with the forecast,” said Kiesenhofer.

Severe storms already hit the west

Many streets and areas of Vorarlberg in western Austria flooded following heavy rain on Friday that continued into Saturday.

Cellars and garages were full of water, underpasses were flooded and there were some landslides, the police and fire brigade said on Saturday.

However, the situation eased after midnight and no one was hurt.

READ ALSO: Friday’s storms cause flooded streets and mudslides in Austria’s Vorarlberg

Five people, including two children, died last Thursday as storms wreaked havoc in Austria, according to the country’s news agency and officials.

Three people died due to a falling tree in Lower Austria state. In the southern state of Carinthia, two children were killed and about a dozen other people injured at a small lake when the storm also uprooted several trees there, said Red Cross spokeswoman for the state Melanie Reiter.

READ ALSO: Five people dead after violent storms hit Austria

Extreme weather warning for rain in Austria on Tuesday, August 23rd (© ZAMG)

Weather forecast

Some thunderstorms are already expected for Monday in the east of Austria, according to ZAMG.

On Tuesday, the country will be divided: sunny weather in the west while it’s cooler and more unstable in the east. Dense clouds sometimes bring heavy precipitation in the eastern states, including Vienna. Local rain continues in the east during Wednesday.

On Thursday, it is still unstable in the east, and Burgenland, Cienna, and Styria could see heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon – while it is mostly dry and sunny in Vorarlberg and Tyrol.

Currently, ZAMG has a yellow (caution) alert for rain for the eastern states on Tuesday, but this could change quickly, the authorities say. Changes in pressure and temperatures could bring strong thunderstorms at short notice, which happened last week, as reported.

Useful vocabulary

Wind – Wind
Rain – Regen
Thunderstorm – Gewitter
Heat Stress – Hitze
Caution – Vorsicht
Attention – Achtung

SHOW COMMENTS