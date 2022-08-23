For members
STORMS
What is Austria’s official emergency-warning phone app and do I need it?
Austria is working on improving its emergency warning system, but in the meantime, there is an official app you should have on your phone.
Published: 23 August 2022 11:50 CEST
The app allows you to receive possibly life-saving notifications at any time wherever you are. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)
WEATHER
MAP: Parts of Austria set for torrential rain in coming days
Following the devastating storms in the south and west of Austria, the eastern states were preparing for downpours this week
Published: 22 August 2022 14:44 CEST
