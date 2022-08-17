For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Company vaccinations start, water shortages, museums try to reduce power consumption and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 17 August 2022 08:30 CEST
It's going to be hot and sunny today with temperatures hitting 35 degrees. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEIN (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Innsbruck most expensive place to rent, call to tax energy companies' profits, more women in Austria's boardrooms, and other news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 16 August 2022 08:26 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments