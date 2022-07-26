Read news from:
BREAKING: Austria to remove quarantine for positive Covid-19 cases

People who test positive for Covid-19 will no longer be required to self-isolate in Austria. Here is what you need to know.

Published: 26 July 2022 16:46 CEST
BREAKING: Austria to remove quarantine for positive Covid-19 cases
No more isolation requirement for infected people in Austria - as long as they wear FFP2 masks. Photo: Alex Halada/AFP

Austria will remove the mandatory self-isolation requirement for people who test positive for Covid-19 from August 1st, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said in a press conference on Tuesday.

People who do not feel sick will be allowed to leave their homes even after a positive Covid-19 test but will have to follow specific requirements, the Austrian federal government said.

“We believe we have a good balance now”, Rauch said.

The so-called “traffic restrictions” mean that those who don’t feel sick will be allowed to leave their homes but must wear an FFP2 mask indoors and outdoors whenever social distancing is not possible.

Additionally, there are entry bans in hospitals, nursing and elderly care homes, childcare facilities, elementary schools and daycare centres.

The health minister said that people who feel sick should call their doctors and ask for a sick leave.

However, employees of these areas will be allowed to go to work – with the mask mandate – even if they are infected. The only exceptions are professions that are made impossible to do with a mask on, such as speech therapists and musicians.

The restrictions are valid for a maximum of 10 days and as soon as there is a positive antigen test. But a negative PCR test (or PCR test with a CT value over 30 as shown in the laboratory results) allows people to leave the “traffic restrictions” after the fifth day.

In the case of restaurants and bars, people are allowed to go inside, sit and chat but must wear a mask at all times – meaning they cannot consume food and beverages.

“We cannot live this degree of pandemic-related crisis mood for years”, health minister Johannes Rauch said. However, he added that if the situation appears to be getting worse again, the government will impose stricter measures.

He reiterated that the pandemic situation has reached a new stage. “We have the vaccine, we have medication, people are getting milder courses of the disease than before”, Rauch stated.

Protection for risk groups

Labour minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP) said risk groups should be protected, and a specific ordinance is being prepared for workplaces where there are people at risk. 

Kocher said that companies will be able to work out measures such as work-from-home schemes for people at risk. Additionally, workers that belong to vulnerable groups could be exempted from work by presenting a “risk certificate”.

Experts sceptical

SPÖ health spokesperson Philip Kucher said that the government had abandoned the pandemic management, calling a lifting of isolation requirements “irresponsible and dangerous” and demanding a proper pandemic response plan for the autumn.

“A quarantine end for infected people would be dangerous and could bring the health care system back to its limits. An irresponsible and dangerous game”, he wrote in a statement.

Austria's federal government can set up the minimum requirements for the country, but individual states could impose stricter rules.

Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig said he thought the relaxation was a “step in the wrong direction”, but if quarantine is abolished at a national level, the Austrian capital will not go a different way and keep quarantine, as it would be too difficult to implement with the city receiving 300,000 commuters every day.

Surprisingly the wife of Austria’s Health Minister Johannes Rauch has also criticised the plan to relax quarantine.

Gabi Sprickler-Falschlunger, the Vorarlberg SPÖ state party leader, says it is undoubtedly the “wrong decision” and predicts a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections.

Covid-19 numbers

On Tuesday, Austria recorded 9,213 new coronavirus cases after 125,571 PCR tests, according to the Health Ministry.

There were 1,604 people in hospitals with Covid-19, 56 more than the day before, and 93 in intensive care units (five more than the previous day).

Currently, just 60.2 percent of the population has valid immunological protection – meaning a combination of vaccines and/or recovered status accepted by the federal government.

Will Austria end quarantine and isolation for positive Covid-19 cases?

A virtual meeting between the federal government and state leaders in Austria will take place on Monday with debates on lifting quarantine requirements.

Published: 25 July 2022 10:41 CEST
Will Austria end quarantine and isolation for positive Covid-19 cases?

Austria could announce the lifting of isolation and quarantine requirements in Covid-19 cases as the federal government and state representatives meet on Monday to debate pandemic measures.

A draft regulation has circulated in Austrian media, which would institute a so-called “traffic restriction” for those that test positive for coronavirus. Instead of self-isolating for at least five days, infected persons would be allowed outside their homes on certain occasions and with a few restrictions.

One possibility is that infected persons would be allowed to go to work and essential stores, but not nursing homes and hospitals, for example.

And that they would need to wear FFP2 masks.

Austrian Health Minister Johannes Rauch confirmed the existence of the draft regulation but said that “nothing is fixed yet”, and the government is working on several options.

‘Dangerous game’

SPÖ health spokesperson Philip Kucher said that the government had abandoned the pandemic management, calling a lifting of isolation requirements “irresponsible and dangerous” and demanding a proper pandemic response plan for the autumn.

“A quarantine end for infected people would be dangerous and could bring the health care system back to its limits. An irresponsible and dangerous game”, he wrote in a statement.

Austria’s federal government can set up the minimum requirements for the country, but individual states could impose stricter rules.

This means that even if the country announces an end of isolation for Covid-19 cases, single states could keep it – which is likely to happen at least in Vienna, where Mayor Michael Ludwig has criticised the opening steps taken by the federal government.

Austrian leaders are set to debate other pandemic measures, according to broadcaster ORF. The meeting will also include topics such as the nationwide distribution of Covid-19 drugs, as well as issues with storing health data.

After the meeting, Rauch will also meet with state health councils on Tuesday, and new measures are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Covid-19 numbers

Austria on Sunday recorded 6,965 new coronavirus cases after 81,456 PCR tests, according to the Health Ministry. There were 1,408 people in hospitals with Covid-19 (22 fewer than the day before) and 87 in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,999 people have died from Covid-19. Only 60.3 percent of the population has a valid immunisation proof (a government-approved combination of vaccines and/or recovery status).

