There are currently very few coronavirus restrictions in Austria, as the summer months arrive and the new variants seem to bring milder cases. Still, the country has a strict isolation policy for those who test positive for the virus. Is this about to change?

Currently, in Austria, a person who has tested positive for coronavirus (and confirmed it with a PCR test) needs to be isolated for at least five days. However, in most of the country, if this person has had a mild or asymptomatic course and no symptoms for the last 48 hours, they are automatically allowed to leave their homes as long as they follow some restrictions.

For the next five days, they need to wear an FFP2 mask whenever in contact with other people, are not allowed to visit facilities with vulnerable persons, are not allowed in bars and restaurants or events, and need to wear masks while in their place of work.

Alternatively, they can get a PCR test on their fifth day of infection. If that test is negative or with a CT value higher than 30 (this will be shown in your test results), they are free from isolation without needing to wear masks or follow other regulations.

In Vienna, however, rules are a bit different. There is no such a thing as this intermediate stage. In the capital, if a person wants to leave isolation on the fifth day, they need to have had no symptoms for the last 48 hours and also either test negative or have a CT value higher than 30.

Or they have to wait for ten days until their isolation period ends automatically.

Are the rules about to change?

There have been calls for these rules to change.

Especially as the new variants seem to result in milder Covid-19 cases while being more infectious, the number of people having to stay at home for days with no symptoms or almost no symptoms has increased in Austria.

It has affected several industries with staff issues, from schools to supermarkets. Austrian Airlines had to cancel scores of flights to and from Vienna after a large number of employees called in sick with Covid-19, as The Local reported.

The federal government says it’s working on “different scenarios” and would not confirm reports that it had a draft regulation allowing people who test positive to leave their homes from day one – albeit with restrictions.

These “preparations” include various options for isolation and quarantine of infected persons and contacts, which could be used depending on which virus variant is dominant and further development of the pandemic situation.

One possibility is to replace the existing regulations on isolation and quarantine with a traffic restriction, ORF said.

However, there is still no expected date for quarantine and isolation regulation changes.

What is the current Covid-19 situation in Austria?

Austria this Wednesday recorded 15,149 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours – 129,569 PCR tests were made. There are 1,151 people in hospitals with Covid-19 (28 more than yesterday) and 66 in intensive care units (10 more).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,909 people have died from Covid-19 in Austria. Only 61,2 percent of the population has the required protection (three valid vaccinations or recent recovery), according to the Health Ministry.