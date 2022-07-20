‘At the limit: Huge spike in Covid hospitalisations and deaths in Austria

Covid-19 hospitalisations in Austria has gone up by 32 percent in just one week with a large majority of patients located in Lower Austria, Vienna and Upper Austria.
According to the AGES Covid-19 Dashboard, the total number of people currently in hospital with the virus is 1,399, with 90 cases in intensive care.
FOR MEMBERS: Travel: What Covid rules are in place when visiting Austria this summer?
The Wiener Zeitung reports that within 24 hours on Tuesday, a further 112 people were admitted to hospital for treatment and 24 people died. The number of people in intensive care has increased by 14 since Monday July 18th.
The Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce has also raised the alarm that hospital staff are “more and more at the limit” and is calling for additional staff to relieve the pressure.
The Wiener Zeitung reports that even before the pandemic, there was a nursing shortage of 2,500 personnel in Upper Austria.
READ MORE: Schanigärten against Covid: Vienna to allow outdoor dining through winter
The number of Covid-19 infections in Austria currently stands at 109,058 and national seven-day incidence rate is 943, according to AGES. In Vienna, the incidence rate is 1,257 and in Burgenland it is 1,057. The lowest rate is in Carinthia at 644.
The Health and Interior Ministries reported 11,758 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, reports ORF.
Since the start of the pandemic, 20,198 people have died from Covid-19 in Austria, with most deaths in people aged 75 and over.
Member comments