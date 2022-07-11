Read news from:
Summer traffic chaos: Construction work to be aware of in Vienna

The mid-year vacation months are when Austria tends to get most of its road and traffic work done. Here is the calendar for Vienna.

Published: 11 July 2022 13:47 CEST
Construction work intensifies during the summer months in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

The summer vacation months are a time when many people in Austria tend to go to their idyllic destinations. However, for those left in the country, especially the capital Vienna, it’s an opportunity to enjoy a lot of what the city has to offer.

Still, people may notice that the city has become quite a Baustelle, or a construction site, with loads of work being done on its public transport lines, streets and avenues.

For you to enjoy your summer in the city without facing too much traffic or disturbance, here is a list of the major construction sites in Vienna:

First and second districts

In Vienna’s first district, several sites are currently under construction or maintenance. The main areas are due to subway construction and should last for a long time, especially the work in Volksgartenstraße for the U2 and U5 lines, which is expected to last until 2028 and affects metro lines as well as partially blocking the lanes for car traffic.

In Franz-Josefs-Kai from Salztorgasse and Salztorbrücke until Rotenturmstraße and Marienbrücke, the renovation work of the subway will affect vehicle traffic until October 2nd – only two lanes will remain open for traffic.

The bridge repair work in Franzensbrücke required that the bridge be closed to vehicle traffic in both directions since June 6th.

Work in and around the Gürtel

Some of Vienna’s busiest roads will have intense work over the summer months. For example, until September 11th, the right lane on the Landstraßer Gürtel in the direction of travel to the A23 will be closed at night (from 8 pm to 5 am).

Extensive work in the Äußerer Gürtel will be carried out in sections until September 2nd, with only two lanes open for traffic.

Other construction sites

There are a few constructions works over summer in Simmering. Most notably, in Svetelskystraße, which led to the closure of a lane in Etrichstraße in the direction of travel to Simmeringer Hauptstraße.

In the 14th district, a road construction from Deutschordenstraße will close the street section between Hadikgasse and Keißlergasse until August for private transport. The work extends to the 13th district, and a part of the Auhofstraße (between Seuttergasse and ON 185) will be affected during the summer months.

In the 20th district, Forsthausgasse 2-8, two lanes will be merged and the right-turn lane will be closed for work until August 12th, but pedestrian and bicycle traffic won’t be affected.

In the 21st district, Prager Straße 35-39, construction work will be carried out by day and two lanes will be left open in the direction of heading downtown.

The Kagraner Brücke, in the 22nd district, will also go through maintenance work until August 18th. During this time, traffic will be partially diverted to head into the city.

These are some of the main construction works in Vienna during the summer months. To see a complete list, including construction sites that began months (or years) ago and should last for longer, you can check out the official website here.

VIENNA

Five things you should do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a cool English-speaking event, here are some ideas.

Published: 8 July 2022 15:48 CEST
Five things you should do in Vienna this weekend

ImPulsTanz Festival

This week, one of the largest European festivals of contemporary dance and performance promotes events at various locations in Vienna. The Vollmond opening act takes place through the weekend at the Burgtheater, with tickets starting at €8.

On Sunday, events from 11 am to 9pm include panel discussions for choreography, workshops, and dance presentations.

ImPulsTanz was created in 1984 by cultural manager Karl Regensburger and the world-famous dancer and choreographer Ismael Ivo.

The annual performance programme features more than 50 productions at the city’s principal venues, over 200 workshops and research projects and is considered one of the most important festivals of contemporary dance and performance worldwide.

Check out more here.

Go for a walk in Schönbrunn

Sometimes you live in a beautiful city and end up not frequenting some of its more touristic places. Since the weather should be dry with mild temperatures, it’s an excellent opportunity to (re)visit the Schönbrunn Palace. There are so many different attractions that, probably, you don’t even know all.

You might visit the palace itself, with its beautiful 18th-century interiors, or go for a walk in the endless gardens and visit the Gloriette and its stunning view, the Palm House, the zoo, get lost in the maze or even go for a swim at the public pool.

Check out more here.

Vienna’s Rathausplatz

Summer is when Vienna’s Rathausplatz comes to live with Europe’s largest culture and culinary festival. The open-air cinema brings opera, pop, classical, dance, musical concerts and more.

At the same time, the park’s area turns into a gastronomy festival with food trucks of local and international dishes.

The festival happens until September 4th. This Friday, you can watch 2Cellos At Sydney Opera House, tomorrow B.B. King: Live At Montreux, and on Sunday, Jules Massenet’s opera Werther. The open cinema starts after sunset, so from 9pm onwards.

Before that, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 5 pm to 7 pm, there is a live DJ playing music, and on Fridays, there is the children’s opera festival, with “age-appropriate opera adaptations and popular children’s music production” with free admission starting at 5 pm.

Check out more here.

English-speaking Stand Up Comedy at Cafe Votiv

Cafe Votiv in Vienna’s first district holds a weekly Stand Up Comedy Open Mic every Saturday, starting at 8 pm.

You can see some talented old and new comedians try their new material out – entrance is free, but donations are recommended.

Check out more here.

Try out the Forest Rope Park in Kahlenberg

If you are looking for some adrenaline, then it’s worth it to try out the climbing area of Kahlenberg during the summer holidays. There are almost 20 courses with three difficulty levels so that you can climb up to 20 metres high. All while enjoying the beautiful views over Vienna.

You can find courses suitable even for small children, with paths rising only 35 centimetres. Weekend adult tickets cost €30 and the prices for children depend on their height.

Check out more here.

