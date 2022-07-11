For members
VIENNA
Summer traffic chaos: Construction work to be aware of in Vienna
The mid-year vacation months are when Austria tends to get most of its road and traffic work done. Here is the calendar for Vienna.
Published: 11 July 2022 13:47 CEST
Construction work intensifies during the summer months in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
VIENNA
Five things you should do in Vienna this weekend
Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a cool English-speaking event, here are some ideas.
Published: 8 July 2022 15:48 CEST
