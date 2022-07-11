Summer traffic chaos: Construction work to be aware of in Vienna

The summer vacation months are a time when many people in Austria tend to go to their idyllic destinations. However, for those left in the country, especially the capital Vienna, it’s an opportunity to enjoy a lot of what the city has to offer.

Still, people may notice that the city has become quite a Baustelle, or a construction site, with loads of work being done on its public transport lines, streets and avenues.

For you to enjoy your summer in the city without facing too much traffic or disturbance, here is a list of the major construction sites in Vienna:

First and second districts

In Vienna’s first district, several sites are currently under construction or maintenance. The main areas are due to subway construction and should last for a long time, especially the work in Volksgartenstraße for the U2 and U5 lines, which is expected to last until 2028 and affects metro lines as well as partially blocking the lanes for car traffic.

In Franz-Josefs-Kai from Salztorgasse and Salztorbrücke until Rotenturmstraße and Marienbrücke, the renovation work of the subway will affect vehicle traffic until October 2nd – only two lanes will remain open for traffic.

The bridge repair work in Franzensbrücke required that the bridge be closed to vehicle traffic in both directions since June 6th.

Work in and around the Gürtel

Some of Vienna’s busiest roads will have intense work over the summer months. For example, until September 11th, the right lane on the Landstraßer Gürtel in the direction of travel to the A23 will be closed at night (from 8 pm to 5 am).

Extensive work in the Äußerer Gürtel will be carried out in sections until September 2nd, with only two lanes open for traffic.

Other construction sites

There are a few constructions works over summer in Simmering. Most notably, in Svetelskystraße, which led to the closure of a lane in Etrichstraße in the direction of travel to Simmeringer Hauptstraße.

In the 14th district, a road construction from Deutschordenstraße will close the street section between Hadikgasse and Keißlergasse until August for private transport. The work extends to the 13th district, and a part of the Auhofstraße (between Seuttergasse and ON 185) will be affected during the summer months.

In the 20th district, Forsthausgasse 2-8, two lanes will be merged and the right-turn lane will be closed for work until August 12th, but pedestrian and bicycle traffic won’t be affected.

In the 21st district, Prager Straße 35-39, construction work will be carried out by day and two lanes will be left open in the direction of heading downtown.

The Kagraner Brücke, in the 22nd district, will also go through maintenance work until August 18th. During this time, traffic will be partially diverted to head into the city.

These are some of the main construction works in Vienna during the summer months. To see a complete list, including construction sites that began months (or years) ago and should last for longer, you can check out the official website here.