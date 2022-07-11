Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WEATHER

Heatwave in Austria: What to do as temperatures hit 40C

With thermometers currently measuring a mild 20C to 25C in most of Austria, it's hard to imagine that next week's temperatures could reach 40C. Here is how to prepare for the July heatwave.

Published: 11 July 2022 16:21 CEST
Heatwave in Austria: What to do as temperatures hit 40C
An electronic board reads 37 degrees celsius during a hot sunny day in Vienna on July 1, 2012. - Austria could see such high temperatures next week. (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)

The highest temperatures in Austria over the weekend and early week have been around 25C, with most of the country relatively cloudy and breezy. It’s hard to imagine that in just a few days, thermometers will mark closer to 30C and, next week, closer to scorching 40C.

The good news is that this means there is still time to prepare for the blazing heatwave set to reach the otherwise tranquil alpine country.

How how is it about to get?

Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG forecasts temperatures slowly rising over this week. While on Monday, maximum temperatures should be at about 25C (and 22C in Vienna), on Tuesday, they start climbing – with Vienna reaching around 25C.

READ ALSO: Heatwave: Nine of the coolest places in Austria

On Wednesday, July 13th, thermometers should mark 30C at some point during the day throughout Austria and the sunny weather helps bring temperatures up. On Thursday, maximum temperatures reach 33C, and on Friday, stormy weather should bring them down to the low 30s again.

Record-breaking temperatures are expected next week, though, when a heatwave hits Europe (and Austria). Already on Tuesday, parts of Austria could have up to 40C.

Is it just in Austria?

No, the heatwave is expected to sweep northwards across Europe, with the highest temperatures in the Iberian peninsula reaching 47C.

The heatwave could reach the United Kingdom over the weekend and is expected to affect much of central Europe, including Germany and Austria, next week.

In this file photo taken on July 10, 2021 a person looks at a street thermometer reading 47ºC during a heat wave, in Seville on August 13, 2021. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

What should I do?

There are several things you can do to help you stay cool (or at least cooler) during a heatwave.

Austria’s Health Agency compiled a list of simple measures that help during high temperatures: drink enough water, shade your home or office from direct sunlight, change your schedule to avoid being out during the worst of the heat, and take advantage of milder night temperatures (ventilate the rooms at night or early morning and then close windows and blinds during the day), wear appropriate clothing, use fans and take cool showers.

Before the worst of the heat arrives, you can prepare yourself and your home by keeping those tips in mind.

READ ALSO: How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer amid rising energy prices

For example, if you do not own a ventilator, it’s time to buy one. If you have plans to go out next week, see if it’s possible to keep appointments and meetings for outside midday heat (that could be from about 11 am to 5 pm) hours.

If possible, see if you can install external blinds or even buy reflective shades for your windows and balcony doors. The goal is to avoid turning your home into a greenhouse by keeping the hot sunlight out.

There are also several small gadgets you can buy to spray yourself with water or small fans to keep next to your table. Or you might need to avoid your home altogether and plan to reach an indoor and airconditioned venue before peak heat hours.

Things to be particularly mindful of

Take extra care of the more vulnerable: that includes children, the elderly, pregnant women, and pets too. Never leave anyone in a parked car – temperatures rise quickly even if the vehicle is parked in the shade – and avoid driving during the heat unless your car has air conditioning.

It’s better to eat lighter and more often – fresh and cold meals are also preferable to a massive bowl of pasta, for example. Eating fresh salads also means that you won’t need to heat up your stove, adding unnecessary heat to your home.

READ ALSO: Summer traffic chaos: Construction work to be aware of in Vienna

If anyone in your home takes medication, check the instructions for the temperature they should be stored at and, if necessary, put them in the fridge.

Look after the more vulnerable people – check in with them, especially if they live alone.

As for pets, plan to go outside not only after peak heat hours but after checking how hot the concrete floors are out on the streets. Even if the sun has subsided, it could be that the street is still unbearably hot for your pet. At home, keep fresh water always available – you can give them ice cubes too.

Austria has a “heat” hotline people can call for personal advice on how to best protect themselves from the heat under the free hotline 050 555 555. If you or someone you know shows any signs of heat stroke or other health problems, call the country’s health number 1450.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENVIRONMENT

Austria and Hungary fight nature to stop lake vanishing

Kitesurfers and windsurfers dot picturesque Lake Neusiedl on the Austrian-Hungarian border -- but the water is so low some get stuck in the mud.

Published: 11 July 2022 10:03 CEST
Austria and Hungary fight nature to stop lake vanishing

The salt lake and its marshes — the largest of its kind in Europe and a UNESCO world heritage site — could soon run completely dry, and locals are worried.

The lake, only an hour from Vienna, last dried up in the 1860s yet was naturally replenished by rainwater.

But back then it wasn’t drawing millions of tourists, nor was the area producing 120,000 tons of crops a year.

READ ALSO: Discover Austria: Five beautiful hikes and destinations south of Vienna

“Letting the lake and the region run dry is not an option,” provincial councillor Heinrich Dorner told AFP.

To avert what he sees as an economic disaster, Dorner is banking of a series of major projects, the biggest being a canal to bring fresh water from the Danube river in Hungary.

But the plans have run into opposition from environmentalists, who fear any interference could accelerate the demise of the lake, the westernmost outpost of the great Eurasian Steppe.

‘Natural cycle’

Hungary has tasked a company owned by one of its richest men, Lorinc Meszaros, with building the canal, though work has not yet started, according to a municipal official.

Meszaros, who is close to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is already in charge of a vast real estate project on the Hungarian side of the lake, including the construction of a marina, sports complex and a hotel.

But activists are against both on environmental grounds and over fears of corruption. “The canal project is unacceptable… (and will) destroy the whole ecosystem” of the lake region, Katalin Rodics of Greenpeace Hungary told AFP.

A boat of a sailing school sails in front of the marina in Neusiedl am See, Burgenland, June 5, 2022. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)

While other lakes naturally fill up over thousands of years, shallow Lake Neusiedl — which Hungarians call Ferto — naturally dries up about once a century.

READ ALSO: The best lakes and swimming spots in Austria

As its salty bed is exposed to saline-loving bacteria, algae, plankton and mud decompose, dry out and are swept away by the wind.
If fresh water from the Danube ends up being flushed into the lake, this could dilute the saline levels and stop the natural process, said the WWF’s Bernhard Kohler.

“It’s a natural cycle,” Kohler said. “We’ll just have to learn to live with it again.”

But councillor Dorner insisted this is not an option.

As well as the canal, he hopes to dredge out one million cubic metres of mud to deepen the lake for boating.

Farmers will also have to switch from water-intensive crops such as potatoes, corn and soy, Dorner said, and instead plant spelt, millet or other crops more suitable for arid climates.

Or indeed to wine as world-renowned grapes already grow in the sandy banks of the salt marshes.

Apocalyptic landscape

The last time Lake Neusiedl dried up in the 1860s, it left an almost apocalyptic landscape. Historians describe dusty clouds of salt inflaming people’s eyes, piling up on fields and spoiling crops.

Fish, too, died, and locals “lamented that they’ll starve if the dry spell of the lake continues”. But three years later, the water began its miraculous return.

A boat floats in a driving channel in the reed belt in Rust at Lake Neusiedl in the Bay of Rust, Burgenland on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)

But now with tributaries cut off and more people depend on the lake than ever before, there is doubt on how long a recovery would take.

Rain, the lake’s lifeline, also now increasingly falls in summer, when it evaporates faster, as overall temperatures have risen and heatwaves have increased because of climate change.

Provincial water management head Christian Sailer said it was vital to save the “very complex region”.

“The climate is changing, and that negatively affects the lake,” he told AFP.

Last month more than 100 canoeists and rowers staged a rally on the lake to sound the alarm, some holding posters reading, “Our lake must not die.”

READ ALSO: Which regions in Austria have the best (and worst) weather?

And it’s not just the lake that’s vanishing. More than 100 salt marshes once dotted the region, but as groundwater levels have dropped dramatically, about 60 are now “irreversibly lost”, said Johannes Ehrenfeldner, head of the Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel National Park.

Many of the 350 species bird watchers observe depend on these salty ecosystems, and if they dry up, “bird numbers will dwindle,” Ehrenfeldner said, his binocular trained at a black-and-white avocet scooping tiny crabs from the mud.

“We’re running towards our own demise with our eyes wide open,” he added.

SHOW COMMENTS