WEATHER
Heatwave in Austria: What to do as temperatures hit 40C
With thermometers currently measuring a mild 20C to 25C in most of Austria, it's hard to imagine that next week's temperatures could reach 40C. Here is how to prepare for the July heatwave.
Published: 11 July 2022 16:21 CEST
An electronic board reads 37 degrees celsius during a hot sunny day in Vienna on July 1, 2012. - Austria could see such high temperatures next week. (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)
ENVIRONMENT
Austria and Hungary fight nature to stop lake vanishing
Kitesurfers and windsurfers dot picturesque Lake Neusiedl on the Austrian-Hungarian border -- but the water is so low some get stuck in the mud.
Published: 11 July 2022 10:03 CEST
