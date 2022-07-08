For members
VISAS
EXPLAINED: How to get a working holiday visa in Austria
Working holiday visas are a great way to immerse in a new culture for a longer time while partially funding the trip through work. Austria offers the scheme for citizens of a few countries. Here is what you need to know.
Published: 8 July 2022 12:09 CEST
The working holiday visa allows people to explore Austria for longer periods while also working to partially fund the trip (Photo by Simon Berger/Pexels)
MOVING TO AUSTRIA
Reader question: Do I need to open a local bank account when moving to Austria?
If you are moving to Austria, can you keep using your home country's bank account or open an international one online, or should you really have an Austrian one?
Published: 13 June 2022 15:41 CEST
