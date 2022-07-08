Read news from:
VISAS

EXPLAINED: How to get a working holiday visa in Austria

Working holiday visas are a great way to immerse in a new culture for a longer time while partially funding the trip through work. Austria offers the scheme for citizens of a few countries. Here is what you need to know.

Published: 8 July 2022 12:09 CEST
The working holiday visa allows people to explore Austria for longer periods while also working to partially fund the trip (Photo by Simon Berger/Pexels)

Most people wanting to stay for longer than three months in Austria will need some sort of visa. Unfortunately, they are not easy to get and may sometimes be expensive.

For example, a visa to study German will let you live in Austria for six months – as long as you prove you will be able to pay all your expenses, including the course and living expenses while in Austria. 

There are however other options. 

People who want to stay legally in Austria for up to six to twelve months and perhaps spontaneously work or take a course may apply for a Working Holiday Visa.

The Austrian government says the working holiday programmes were set up to “meet the relevant demands” and enable young people to finance their holiday stay abroad – at least to some extent – themselves, gather practical vocational experience in another country and benefit from the local educational facilities.

“Under these programmes, young people may gather professional experience abroad and acquire/improve foreign language skills, which are important aspects when starting a career. Another objective is promoting young people’s understanding of other countries and cultures.”

However, there are several restrictions and pre-requisites that you need to be aware of.

Who can apply for a working holiday visa?

There are two main requirements to be able to apply for the visa. First, the Working Holiday Program exists as a dual agreement, so Austria needs to have an agreement with each country so that the citizens can participate in the program.

Currently, only citizens from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Chile, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea and Taiwan are allowed to apply for the vista.

Additionally, the program aims to facilitate the entry of young people whose primary goal is not study or work. Therefore, only people aged 18 to 30 can apply.

What other requirements are there?

There are other things to be aware of. For example, if you have already completed a working holiday stay, you may only apply for another stay for another country.

Applicants also need a passport valid at least three months after the planned return journey, a return ticket or sufficient funds to purchase one, enough financial resources for the stay, and prove adequate insurance coverage.

They must also meet health and reputational requirements, meaning they must not have been convicted of a criminal offence.

Finally, there is also a visa fee (€150 for most countries) that needs to be paid and is not waived or refunded even if the visa is rejected or cancelled.

Austria is home to internationally-renowned wine growing regions and beautiful wineries – with plenty of seasonal work opportunities. AFP PHOTO/JOE KLAMAR (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

How long can I stay?

Usually from up to six to twelve months, depending on the country of your citizenship. For example, nationals of Argentina are allowed to stay for twelve months but may not work for more than six months for the same employer.

People from Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Korea and Taiwan can stay up to twelve months. New Zealanders can stay for up to six months.

The specific requirements may also change depending on your citizenship. You can find more information here.

Austria’s Foreign Ministry also states that using a working holiday visa does not affect the provisions for visa-free residence in Austria and the Schengen area.

“Even if this visa-free stay should occur immediately before and after, no departure is necessary”.

This means that you can stay in Austria for the entire duration of your working holiday visa (be it up to six to twelve months) and then stay in Austria or another Schengen country for another three months – if you are a citizen of a country with Schengen visa-free country.

You can also enter and leave Austria multiple times while holding this visa, so travelling within the EU (and further) is not a problem.

How do I apply for the visa?

The application should be addressed to the respective Austrian representation, meaning the Austrian consulate or embassy in your country.

You should check the websites of the Austrian representatives in your country to find out more.

For example, citizens of some countries, like Canada and Australia, can book their visa appointment online and apply through the Austrian Embassy or Consulate in Munich, Ljubljana, Bratislava and London during their legal stay in Europe.

You will need to complete an Austrian Visa D application form (available with the Austrian embassy in your country), have a passport-sized photo less than six months old, and bring your proof of income or financial resources.

You can find more information here.

What if I want to stay for longer?

Working holiday visas are usually not extendable, and you cannot stay in Austria working or studying after it expires without changing your permit.

You may apply for other visas to stay for longer, including an employment or job seeker visa.

MOVING TO AUSTRIA

Reader question: Do I need to open a local bank account when moving to Austria?

If you are moving to Austria, can you keep using your home country's bank account or open an international one online, or should you really have an Austrian one?

Published: 13 June 2022 15:41 CEST
Reader question: Do I need to open a local bank account when moving to Austria?

One of the first issues people face when moving into a new country is whether or not to open a new bank account in their new country or if they can use either their home accounts or international online accounts.

Even long-term foreign residents started asking similar questions once new companies started offering online bank accounts that were not necessarily based in Austria, but could be opened by any resident in the alpine country

These online bank options are great choices for foreign residents. They are simple to use, have websites and apps in several languages, and usually offer a free option, with no monthly fees regardless of income. Unfortunately, however, none of the major ones (N26, Revolut, or Wise) have accounts with local Austrian IBANs (International Bank Account Number).

Does it make a difference? For example, can people keep or open an international bank account while living in Austria, or do they have to open an account in a local bank?

Non-EU bank accounts

It makes a huge difference depending on whether your bank account is from an EU country. However, in all circumstances, you are allowed to keep the account open, have money in it and make transactions using it.

It is just necessary to remember that Austria taxes your universal income if you are a tax resident in the country. So any income or relevant transaction should be added to your yearly tax returns.

READ ALSO: Anmeldebescheinigung: How to get Austria’s crucial residence document

Still, keeping only a bank account outside the European Union and living in Austria will be next to impossible. Of course, it’s impractical when thinking about currency exchange, but most establishments and organisations will also not accept transfers from outside of the EU or make them.

So whether you want to pay for your rent or receive government assistance, it’s unlikely you’ll be allowed to do it via an international (non-EU) transaction.

What about an EU account?

Technically, having only a euro (but not Austrian) account is possible. The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) is a European Union initiative to simplify bank transfers. All 27 EU members are a part of it, plus other countries, including the United Kingdom, Norway, and Switzerland.

The system allows for fast and secure transfers between the SEPA countries.

One of the agreement’s goals is to extend the freedom of movement in the European Union, allowing its residents to keep a single euro-denominated bank account and a single set of payment instruments.

So, you can use your bank account in a eurozone country for everything, including receiving salaries and buying things, in Austria. This is why international and online banks such as Wise or N26 have their IBANs based in Belgium, Germany or Denmark but can be used all over the eurozone.

Does it work in practice?

In practice, though, there is something known as “IBAN discrimination“. This is when an employer or company refuses to accept your SEPA IBAN for euro payments or direct debits. This is illegal under the SEPA agreement but happens often.

It’s not uncommon to find stories of people who have tried to sign up for a service or utility, such as paying for a mobile plan, for example, but were denied because their IBAN identification, though it was from a euro country, did not start with AT – was not from Austria.

For example, on various Facebook groups of immigrants in Austria, it is easy to find people who had their payments denied because their bank accounts weren’t Austrian. “Always ask your employer if they accept your bank account. I had one that especially wanted an Austrian IBAN”, wrote one foreign resident.

What should I do then?

Since not accepting a SEPA bank account is illegal, you can complain directly to the company or employer. In some cases, simply mentioning that IBAN discrimination violates the SEPA agreement and showing the official documents (including article 9 of the SEPA agreement) is enough to solve issues.

However, it can get more complicated than that. For example, some outdated company systems won’t allow new customers or employees to be registered with a bank account from abroad – the “AT” option comes pre-filled and can’t be changed.

Or it may be simply too tricky to talk in German to the utility provider to explain SEPA rules or demand something from your new employer. It’s essential to know your rights, and in Austria, you can also file a complaint with the competent national authority, the Financial Market Authority (FMA).

Other things can be tried in the meantime. In some cases, for example, some gym memberships are possible to sign up to and pay upfront with cash. Another workaround is to use the bank account of a partner or someone you trust. Finally, there are many utility companies in Austria, so if one phone company won’t accept your IBAN, maybe another will.

Of course, these solutions are far from perfect but may allow you to keep your non-Austrian or international euro account.

If the headache is just too much to handle, or if you prefer the advantages of having a local bank where you can visit, you can also open an Austrian bank account and keep both.

Here is our guide on what you need to know about opening a bank account in Austria.

