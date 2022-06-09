Read news from:
Reader question: Could Austria scrap the broker’s fee on apartment rentals?

Renting a home in Austria can be expensive, especially if you consider the number of fees a renter has to pay. The country is planning some changes, though.

Published: 9 June 2022 10:15 CEST
Will you soon be able to rent homes in Austria paying less? (Photo by Dimitry Anikin / Unsplash)

Austria is one of the best countries to live in, and its cities are among the ones with the highest standard of living constantly. But it is not a cheap place to live, especially concerning rent and property costs.

The average rental price in Vienna is much lower than in other capitals.

According to a European Union research, a 2-bedroom flat in Austria’s capital averages a monthly rate of € 1,250. In Berlin, the price is € 1,400, while in Bern, the average is € 1,550.

Average prices can be tricky, though, and prices in Austria, especially in Vienna, go down substantially when lower-cost subsidised homes, cooperative-based apartments and old rental contracts are taken into account.

None of which are accessible to all residents of Austria, especially those who are just arriving or haven’t lived in the same city for a few years.

The brokerage fees

Besides having to pay high rents, several associated fees weigh on the pocket of renters. One of the most controversial ones is known as the Provision.

The provision is a fee paid to the broker (Makler) after a rental contract is signed. In Austria, this fee is paid by the person renting a property, not by the property owner, even if they were the ones hiring the service.

Even if you find a property online, do your research alone, and have no say in who the broker is, you will probably still have to pay their fee. Unfortunately, the price is also quite high, at about two months’ rent.

Is Austria about to change that?

It’s very likely.

In March 2022, the federal government announced that it would scrap the broker fees favouring a “buyer’s principle”. Instead, the person who hires the broker pays the price.

Austria wants the person who commissions the real estate broker to also pay the fee in the future. The government estimates that about €50 million a year, which tenants pay, will be at the landlord’s expense.

“It is a great injustice to pay for a service that you have not commissioned yourself’,” minister Zadic said at the announcement. She added that the cost represents a significant financial challenge, especially for low-income families and students.

When will the changes come?

After the changes were announced, a draft law went into the revision process, and it is still in Parliamentary procedures.

The government expects the new law to be valid by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023 – and there is a six-month transitional period is provided.

What are the chances of the draft regulation not passing?

Since the current coalition has a majority in parliament, and the draft regulation has not been opposed by any significant opposition party, the rules will likely be put in place by the timeline presented.

Still, the process could be delayed, and changes to the drafted text could make the amendment take longer to be signed into law. Renters waiting for the new rules to be adopted before finding a place to live in Austria will need to consider this before deciding to postpone their plans.

DRIVING

Reader question: Can I take the Austrian driving licence test in English?

If you have to take an exam for your driving licence in Austria, it may be worrisome to imagine that it would have to be in German. So what are the rules?

Published: 3 June 2022 12:27 CEST
Updated: 5 June 2022 10:02 CEST
Reader question: Can I take the Austrian driving licence test in English?

The driving licence is a required document for anyone looking to drive a vehicle in Austria. If you are staying for more than six months and your permit is from a non-EEA country, then you’d have to swap it for an Austrian one.

Even if you have a document issued by a European Union country, you can also choose to convert it to an Austrian one.

The requirements for exchanging your foreign licence will depend on where it was first issued. They may include a theory test and a practical test. If you have to go through the entire process from scratch, you will also have to pass the written and practical exams.

But can those be taken in English?

The theory driving test

The written driving licence exam in Austria can be taken in English.

The theoretical part of the test is taken as a computer exam in the driving school where you are doing the process. It can be done in German, English, Croatian, or Slovenian, as well as in sign language, according to the government website.

In order to take the test, you need to have a valid medical report and complete theoretical training in a driving school.

If you want to practise, the website of Austria’s traffic authority ÖAMTC has a page with an online practice test and where you can also download an app with real questions issued in the driving exam.

The practical driving test

After passing the theory test – or during the process of swapping foreign documents for an Austrian one in some cases, you need to take the practical exam.

According to the federal government, an interpreter can be present during the practical part of the driving test to help you in case you don’t speak German. It is not uncommon for driving schools to have teachers that speak English and can offer the exam in English – or in other languages, especially in Vienna.

Do I need to take a knowledge or driving test?

Some driving licences from non-EEA countries are considered equivalent to those issued in Austria and can be exchanged for an Austrian one without having to take a theory or practical driving test.

Non-EU/EEA countries exempt from the driving test rule (for all licence categories) are Andorra, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Japan, Jersey, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino, Switzerland, Serbia, United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

Additionally, people with a driving licence from Australia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Hong Kong, Israel, Canada, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Republic of South Africa, Republic of South Korea (if issued after 1 January 1997), USA and the United Arab Emirates are exempt from having to take a driving test for a category B licence.

A category B permit allows holders to drive a vehicle with up to eight passengers and a maximum weight of 3,500kg.

Drivers will still need to show a medical certificate before swapping their documents for the local ones – and the original licences must still be valid. People who have these documents issued in other countries will generally need to take at least the practical exam.

