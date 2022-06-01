Read news from:
WORKING IN AUSTRIA

EXPLAINED: When can I get a day off work in Austria?

It’s important to know your employment rights when working in another country. Here’s what you need to know about taking a day off work in Austria.

Published: 1 June 2022 12:35 CEST
People make their way in peddal boats on the Old Danube (Alte Donnau), a subsidiary of the Danube river, in Vienna, Austria.
Going on holiday is a common reason for taking time off work in Austria, but when else can you take a day off? (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Austria is known for having a good work/life balance and for prioritising time off for rest. 

So it comes as no surprise that holiday entitlement is quite generous in the Alpine Republic and that workers enjoy a high number of public holidays every year.

But there are some rules to be aware of when it comes to taking time off work, as well as some special circumstances that international residents might not know.

Taking a holiday (Urlaub)

Holiday entitlement for workers in Austria is enshrined in employment law which states full time workers (those working five days a week) can take a minimum of 25 days holiday every year – the equivalent of five working weeks.

The amount of leave a person can take for holidays then varies depending on how much they work.

Four days a week = 20 days of holiday per year.

Three days a week = 15 days holiday.

Two days a week = 10 days holiday.

One day a week = five days holiday.

After 25 years of full time work with the same employer, workers then gain an extra five days of holiday every year, increasing the annual leave to six working weeks.

In most cases, employer consent is needed to take holidays, so always speak to a boss before booking a holiday. 

But keep in mind that full annual holiday entitlement only kicks in after six months with an employer. Until then, employees gain two holiday days for every month worked.

Public holidays in Austria

Austria is considered as one of the leading countries when it comes to national public holidays with 13 every year, or up to 15 in some states.

But what happens if a public holiday falls on a weekend?

Saturday is technically not a rest day (unlike Sunday), so people who usually work on Saturdays will have the day off (or get double pay for working on a holiday), and most shops and supermarkets will close.

However, when a holiday falls on a Sunday, very little changes because Sundays and public holidays are regulated by the same laws. In both cases, stores and shops will be closed, and people who need to work will receive double pay on their basic hourly wage. 

Unfortunately, for non-essential workers (those who usually work Monday to Friday), if a public holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday it is technically “lost”, and not replaced on another day.

For many international residents in Austria this can be surprising with countries including Belgium, England, Spain, and Thailand all compensating workers with a day off during the week if a public holiday falls on a weekend.

So far, there has been no discussion about changing the rules in Austria, so weekend public holidays are destined to be “lost” for the foreseeable future.

Sick leave

In some countries it’s possible to call in sick for a few days without having a doctor’s note and still get paid.

Unfortunately, Austria is not one of those countries and employees need to present a written letter from a doctor to take time off sick or receive sick pay (Krankenstand). 

However, there are some benefits to this – mostly if someone falls ill while on holiday.

In this case, holiday pay can be transferred to sick leave if a worker is unwell for more than three days while on vacation and has a doctor’s note to prove it.

This has been especially useful for some people during the Covid-19 pandemic who caught the virus while on holiday.

Family and childcare

Workers can take paid leave for up to one week (five days) to care for a sick relative if they live in the same household, also known as Pflegefreistellung.

Parents can also take paid childcare leave if their kids are sick. Generally, one week of childcare leave is permitted each year.

In both cases, paid leave can be extended up to two weeks in certain circumstances.

Special circumstances

In Austria, employees are entitled to Sonderurlaub, otherwise known as special leave.

This allows people to request between one and three days of paid leave for a specific event, such as a wedding, moving house or attending a funeral.

This type of leave is in addition to a person’s standard holiday entitlement and so won’t eat into a vacation allowance.

Useful links

Living and working in Austria

Work in Austria

Austrian Economic Chamber (WKO)

JOBS

EXPLAINED: How to find a summer job in Austria?

Though Austria is mainly known for its winter resorts, there is no shortage of possibilities for those looking for seasonal jobs in summer.

Published: 23 May 2022 15:58 CEST
Updated: 28 May 2022 08:19 CEST
Summer is coming up, and those few hot months are a perfect opportunity for many people to get a seasonal job and earn some extra cash.

Austria’s economy is heavily based on tourism. But even though the winter resorts and sports are what the alpine country is most well-known for, the summer months are also hectic in the tourism and gastronomy sectors.

The demand for seasonal workers usually is high but has increased even more in the last few years. According to the Austrian employment agency AMS, there are more than 15,000 open positions in gastronomy and tourism still lacking workers.

The pandemic widened the gap, as the sector was hardly hit by lockdowns and changes in consumer behaviour. With coronavirus restrictions, the field lost some of its attraction. It is still having trouble finding new labour, AMS boss Johannes Kopf told broadcaster ORF.

A summer without coronavirus restrictions

However, for the first time since the pandemic started, Austria will see a summer with almost no coronavirus restrictions.

The country has recently dropped its 3G rule for entry for travellers, meaning that tourists (and residents) no longer have to show proof that they were vaccinated against Covid-19, recently recovered from the disease or tested negative.

The expectation is high that this will boost tourism, especially as the 3G rules and the mask mandate also fell in most indoor areas.

Last year, even with some restrictions still in place, the sector saw a recovery compared to 2020 but was still not at pre-pandemic levels, according to Statistik Austria.

Still, the May to October season had more than 66 million overnight stays, with almost half of them (42.7 per cent) coming from Germany.

From imperial cities to lakes and mountains, Austria has no shortage of offers during summer. As travelling resumes, the sector is desperately looking for workers.

vienna, pratter

Vienna is big touristic destination also during summer months (Photo by Anton on Unsplash)

Where can I find summer jobs in Austria?

The capital is undoubtedly where most visitors come, according to Statistik Austria. However, it is also where many establishments have a year-round crew, and seasonal work might not be as easy to find.

It is far from impossible, though, and it is worth the search if you have your eyes set on Vienna.

However, other major Austrian cities also have openings, most notably the touristic towns of and around Innsbruck and Salzburg. Of course, the mountainous region of Austria might be most famous for its ski slopes. Still, they also offer breathtaking summer views, cool and beautiful alpine lakes, and numerous hiking trails.

Plus excellent hotels for people to stay in and great Austrian restaurants – all looking for employees.

What types of jobs are available?

There are many job openings to skim through, but most will be the most traditional service work in tourism and gastronomy: waitressing, housekeeping, cooking, and reception.

If you look outside of Vienna, several professions in the tourism and gastronomy sector are included in Austria’s list of shortage occupations.

Those include some surprising ones like department store sales clerks, waiters and waitresses, masseuses, and others. If you don’t have a right to work in Austria (non-EU citizens without a work permit, for example), being skilled in a shortage occupation makes it easier to be hired and get a residence permit.

Most of these jobs will require a certain level of German, especially since Germans are an overwhelming part of tourists entering Austria. However, the high demand for workers might help those who do not speak the language yet, especially for positions that don’t require much customer interaction.

Another popular job for summer is instructor, or caretaker, in summer camps. As many of them are bilingual or in English, German is not usually a mandatory language – there are also positions for English teachers, especially in camps and schools with summer courses.

Where can I find these jobs?

As with most industries and professions, searching online is usually the first step in finding a summer job in Austria.

Outside of known employment platforms such as Glassdoor and LinkedIn, Austria’s Karriere.at might be a good place to look.

Hogastjob is also a local platform with plenty of seasonal offers in Austria, Germany and Italy (South Tyrol region).

Another approach is to contact resorts or hotels directly to find out when they are hiring for the summer season and the types of roles that will be available – they should also have a job vacancies page on official websites that you can check.

Or get in touch with friends that have previously worked in the summer season in Austria and ask for a recommendation.

