How Austria’s Green Pass rules will change this summer

Austria's Green Pass rules will change in August, which means Austrian residents will need to have three shots of the Covid-19 vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated.

Published: 31 May 2022 11:58 CEST
Austria's Green Pass rules are changing in August. Photo: Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP

From August 23rd, three vaccinations will need to be entered in the Green Pass for people to be considered fully vaccinated in Austria.

Previously, proof of recovery from an infection with Covid-19 and one or two vaccinations could be substituted for being vaccinated three times to provide proof of 3G (vaccinated, recovered or tested).

A Covid-19 recovery certificate will still be valid for six months and those who are not fully immunized have until mid-August to get vaccinated.

However, there will be some exceptions to the new rules, such as for pregnant women (due to possible health risks) and for those with a medical exemption, ORF reports.

Three vaccinations are already recommended by the National Vaccination Committee to protect against Covid-19, although Austria’s Federal Government recently suspended the controversial compulsory vaccination law until August.

Currently only 65 percent of the Austrian population has a valid Green Pass, down from 72 percent in February, according to Der Standard.

Additionally, the 3G rule is currently only required for entering hospitals, retirement and nursing homes in Austria.

Changes to mask rules in Austria

The Green Pass announcement follows changes to the mask requirement from Wednesday June 1st when it will no longer be compulsory to wear an FFP2 mask in Austria except in hospitals, health care settings and old people’s homes.

An exception to these rules is in Austria’s capital city. In Vienna it will still be obligatory for people to wear masks on public transport and in medical practices and pharmacies.

Austria’s compulsory vaccine mandate suspended until August

Implementation of the controversial Covid-19 vaccine law has been suspended again following a vote in Austria's parliament.

Published: 25 May 2022 16:15 CEST
The suspension of Austria’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccination law has been officially extended until the end of August 2022.

This means the obligation for Austrian residents to get the vaccination currently does not apply, and those who are not vaccinated will not be fined.

The mandate was originally introduced in February but then suspended in March and would have automatically become law on June 1st if the government hadn’t voted in favour of extending the suspension.

The decision was made following a vote in the Main Committee on Wednesday, May 25th, and only the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ) voted against the bill, according to ORF.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said the current epidemiological situation in Austria does not require the law to be implemented but it will be reviewed again in August.

Rauch also announced plans for enhanced education and more opportunities to get the vaccine from the end of August to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

At a press conference on Tuesday about the easing of the mask mandate, Minister of the Constitution Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) said: “A focus on the vaccination obligation is currently not justified.”

However, ministers and health experts are still advising people to get a booster of the Covid-19 vaccine before the next winter season to protect against possible new variants and hospitalisation.

