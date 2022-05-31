How Austria’s Green Pass rules will change this summer

From August 23rd, three vaccinations will need to be entered in the Green Pass for people to be considered fully vaccinated in Austria.

Previously, proof of recovery from an infection with Covid-19 and one or two vaccinations could be substituted for being vaccinated three times to provide proof of 3G (vaccinated, recovered or tested).

A Covid-19 recovery certificate will still be valid for six months and those who are not fully immunized have until mid-August to get vaccinated.

However, there will be some exceptions to the new rules, such as for pregnant women (due to possible health risks) and for those with a medical exemption, ORF reports.

Three vaccinations are already recommended by the National Vaccination Committee to protect against Covid-19, although Austria’s Federal Government recently suspended the controversial compulsory vaccination law until August.

Currently only 65 percent of the Austrian population has a valid Green Pass, down from 72 percent in February, according to Der Standard.

Additionally, the 3G rule is currently only required for entering hospitals, retirement and nursing homes in Austria.

Changes to mask rules in Austria

The Green Pass announcement follows changes to the mask requirement from Wednesday June 1st when it will no longer be compulsory to wear an FFP2 mask in Austria except in hospitals, health care settings and old people’s homes.

An exception to these rules is in Austria’s capital city. In Vienna it will still be obligatory for people to wear masks on public transport and in medical practices and pharmacies.

