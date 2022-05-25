Austria’s compulsory vaccine mandate suspended until August

The suspension of Austria’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccination law has been officially extended until the end of August 2022.

This means the obligation for Austrian residents to get the vaccination currently does not apply, and those who are not vaccinated will not be fined.

The mandate was originally introduced in February but then suspended in March and would have automatically become law on June 1st if the government hadn’t voted in favour of extending the suspension.

The decision was made following a vote in the Main Committee on Wednesday, May 25th, and only the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ) voted against the bill, according to ORF.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said the current epidemiological situation in Austria does not require the law to be implemented but it will be reviewed again in August.

Rauch also announced plans for enhanced education and more opportunities to get the vaccine from the end of August to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

At a press conference on Tuesday about the easing of the mask mandate, Minister of the Constitution Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) said: “A focus on the vaccination obligation is currently not justified.”

However, ministers and health experts are still advising people to get a booster of the Covid-19 vaccine before the next winter season to protect against possible new variants and hospitalisation.