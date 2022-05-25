Read news from:
Austria’s compulsory vaccine mandate suspended until August

Implementation of the controversial Covid-19 vaccine law has been suspended again following a vote in Austria's parliament.

Published: 25 May 2022 16:15 CEST
The Austrian Federal Government has extended the suspension of the controversial mandatory Covid-19 vaccination law. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The suspension of Austria’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccination law has been officially extended until the end of August 2022.

This means the obligation for Austrian residents to get the vaccination currently does not apply, and those who are not vaccinated will not be fined.

The mandate was originally introduced in February but then suspended in March and would have automatically become law on June 1st if the government hadn’t voted in favour of extending the suspension.

The decision was made following a vote in the Main Committee on Wednesday, May 25th, and only the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ) voted against the bill, according to ORF.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said the current epidemiological situation in Austria does not require the law to be implemented but it will be reviewed again in August.

Rauch also announced plans for enhanced education and more opportunities to get the vaccine from the end of August to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

At a press conference on Tuesday about the easing of the mask mandate, Minister of the Constitution Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) said: “A focus on the vaccination obligation is currently not justified.”

However, ministers and health experts are still advising people to get a booster of the Covid-19 vaccine before the next winter season to protect against possible new variants and hospitalisation.

EXPLAINED: How Austria’s compulsory vaccine mandate could be back in June

The much-debated policy sparked controversy since before it was approved in February, meaning that May could be a definitive month in the country.

Published: 16 May 2022 10:43 CEST
Austria’s Federal Government has a ticking time bomb on its hands: an ordinance that suspended its vaccine mandate law is set to expire by the end of May, which means that the controversial mandatory vaccination would be again in place as early as June 1st.

In order to keep that from happening, Austria’s Health Ministry needs to extend the current regulation or create a new one.

If it doesn’t, the Covid-19 mandatory vaccination law would automatically be back in June.

Since, by June, the vaccine mandate stated that non-vaccinated would start getting fines, the resumption of the law would mean that, from next month, those who are not vaccinated could be fined in routine checks, such as traffic checks.

The ins and outs of the vaccine mandate

The law was first introduced in February, even though the technical requirements for it to be enacted were not in place. The first stage of it was purely “informational”, and Austrian residents received letters explaining about vaccines and about the regulation.

A second stage, when people could have been fined if they were not vaccinated, was set to start in mid-March. Before a single person was fined, though, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) suspended the law with an ordinance.

The law was suspended for a variety of reasons, primarily due to the relatively high vaccination coverage the country had already received, along with the lower virulence of the Omicron variant. 

To create a new regulation or extend the existing one stopping people from being fined, Rauch must await the report of the vaccination commission, which should be ready in May, according to the Ministry.

The coronavirus commission will assess whether the Vaccination Act is suitable and useful from a medical and legal point of view. A previous report said there were arguments for and against mandatory vaccination for those who were completely unvaccinated.

Der Standard reports there is little political support for compulsory vaccination and says there are still technical problems regarding automated fines. However, according to the Ministry of Health, the infrastructure should be completed in June.

