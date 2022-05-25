Read news from:
TRANSPORT

Warm weather and bad traffic: What to expect in Austria this Ascension Day

As Austria heads into the long holiday weekend, the weather forecast looks good but travellers should expect busy trains and "heavy traffic" on roads.

Published: 25 May 2022 13:59 CEST
The holiday weekend weather forecast for Austria is good but travellers should prepare for delays. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Thursday, May 26th, is a public holiday in Austria to mark Ascension Day and many people across the country are planning a trip for the long weekend.

This means roads and trains will be busy as people travel back home to visit family or head to cities like Salzburg and Vienna. 

As a result, the ÖAMTC has warned motorists of “heavy traffic” at the weekend, especially from Wednesday to Friday and again on Sunday.

FOR MEMBERS: UPDATED: How to save money on fuel costs in Austria

Key cross-border and inter-Austria road routes to be affected

The West Autobahn (A1) that runs between Salzburg and Vienna via Linz is expected to be busy this weekend, as well as the Karawanken Tunnel that connects Austria and Slovenia.

ORF reports there is also potential for heavy traffic on the Tauern Autobahn (A10) between Hallein and Werfen in Salzburg, and the ÖAMTC is predicting the Fernpass route (B179) in Tyrol will be overloaded with motorists. 

Additionally, a triathlon is being held in St. Pölten on Sunday and the Daffodil Festival is taking place in the Salzkammergut from Thursday to Sunday. Both events will further add to congestion on roads in those regions.

Anyone travelling by car this weekend – or in fact any other weekend – can find out more about traffic levels on the route via the ÖAMTCs traffic calendar and route planner.

READ MORE: Reader question: Will Austrian trains soon require seat reservations?

Busy trains across Austria

Austria is currently experiencing high demand for train travel and this is expected to continue over the long holiday weekend.

To ensure a seat, national rail operator ÖBB is advising travellers to book a ticket in advance. However, ÖBB has also confirmed there will be an additional 10,000 seats available on Ascension Day (Thursday).

READ ALSO: ‘The pandemic is not over’: Vienna keeps mask rule in public transport

Sunshine and warm temperatures

Despite the high chance of busy roads and trains this weekend there is some good news in that the weather forecast for Austria is good.

On Ascension Day, the weather should be mostly dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures between 18 to 26 degrees. There is a possibility of thunder storms in the mountains and Vienna is expected to be windy.

On Friday, the maximum temperature is forecast to be between 20 to 29 degrees but the weekend will be cooler with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees across the country.

TRANSPORT

Reader question: Will Austrian trains soon require seat reservations?

Austria's national rail operator ÖBB is reportedly considering compulsory seat reservations as demand for train travel increases.

Published: 25 May 2022 11:48 CEST
Reader question: Will Austrian trains soon require seat reservations?

As train travel across Austria becomes more popular, Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) now recommends booking a seat in advance and has confirmed there is a possibility of compulsory reservations in the near future.

There is currently high demand for long-distance routes during busy travel dates, like public and school holidays, and there have been complaints about overcrowded trains, including reports of passengers being removed on busy routes.

A decision is now expected to be made in the coming weeks about whether to introduce compulsory seat reservation following an analysis of international train travel models and consultations with ÖBB passengers.

FOR MEMBERS: EXPLAINED: How to not be ‘bumped’ from an overcrowded Austrian train

Speaking to the Kurier, an ÖBB spokesman said: “We are looking at all the options.”

Other possibilities on the table include moving short-haul travellers to local trains to free up seats on long-distance routes, as well as expanding real-time information about capacity. ÖBB also wants to provide more information about alternative trains with more capacity.

According to ORF, the number of rail passengers in Austria has increased this year due to higher fuel prices, the waning of the pandemic and the introduction of the Klimaticket annual pass that offers subsidised rates for train travel.

READ MORE: Austria’s nationwide public transport ‘climate ticket’ now available

In recent weeks, capacity on long-distance routes has even been above pre-pandemic levels, especially on cross-border routes.

ÖBB has already confirmed there will be up to 10,000 additional seats available on busy holidays like Ascension Day, Pentecost and Corpus Christi.

