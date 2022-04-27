For members
EXPLAINED: How Austria banned everyone from the forest for 123 years
For more than a century, Austrian forests were private spaces and entry was forbidden for the general public. Here’s why and how Austria banned everyone from the forest.
Published: 27 April 2022 13:40 CEST
Why was the public banned from entering Austrian forests for over 100 years? Photo by Daniel J. Schwarz on Unsplash
Why everything in Austria is closed on Sundays – and what to do instead
By law, most shops and supermarkets need to stay closed on Sundays. Why is that and how can you still buy what you need?
Published: 22 April 2022 15:52 CEST
