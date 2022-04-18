Read news from:
Austria
COVID-19 RULES

Covid rules: mask requirements remain in place for Austrian schools

Despite the reopening steps over the weekend, the mask rules at schools and universities will remain mostly in place in Austria.

Published: 18 April 2022 10:44 CEST
Masks will continue to be mandatory in Austrian schools despite reopening steps

When schools and university classes resume after the Easter break, students and teachers will go back to a familiar setting in more than one way. Austria has decided to keep the mask requirements in education for the time being, according to the Ministry of Education.

Students must have a surgical mask (known in Austria as MNS) outside of classrooms and group rooms in school, up to the 8th school level. From the 9th school level, there is an FFP2 mask requirement.

Vaccinated or recovered teachers wear masks throughout the school building, but not in classrooms and group rooms. Teachers who have not been vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid-19 have to wear masks in the classrooms.

Testing schemes

The frequent Covid-19 tests in schools are also changing, according to the Ministry of Education.

There is a mandatory weekly PCR test, down from the twice-a-week requirement, and antigen tests should be available in some instances, such as when there are positive cases of Covid in the class.

How about the universities?

Things can get more confusing in higher education since each university regulates its own corona requirements.

Most universities will keep an FFP2 mask requirement for the time being, at least in common areas, Vienna.AT reported.

Austria’s mask mandate

Last week, Austria had removed most of the coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory masks in most – but not all – indoor places.

As masks will continue to be used in schools and universities of the alpine country, they are also mandatory in enclosed spaces of hospitals, elderly and nursing homes, public transport, taxis, and customer areas of vital trade, including supermarkets.

The mask mandate has been dropped in enclosed places like gyms, restaurants and bars, and cultural establishments, although masks are still recommended here.

At the same time, the Austrian government announced an end to the so-called 3G rule. People will no longer have to present proof that they have been vaccinated, recently recovered or tested negative to enter most places – including Viennese bars and restaurants, where the even stricter 2G rules (vaccinated or recovered) were in place.

3G rules still apply to visitors, employees, and service providers in hospitals and care homes. Some universities will also keep the rules at least until the end of the month.

COVID numbers keep going down

Austria has seen a substantial decline in the number of new coronavirus infections.

According to the Ministry of Health, just over 7,000 new cases were recorded on April 17th. There were 1,885 people in hospitals with Covid-19, 99 fewer than the day before, and 161 people in intensive care units.

In Austria, 16,420 people have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country has just under 70 per cent of its population fully vaccinated, meaning they have two doses of an approved vaccine within validity.

COVID-19 RULES

UPDATED: The latest coronavirus restrictions in Austria

Austria has removed most of its restrictions, which means residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the Easter holidays with very few measures still in place.

Published: 17 April 2022 11:08 CEST
Updated: 18 April 2022 09:20 CEST
UPDATED: The latest coronavirus restrictions in Austria

The Austrian government has removed most of the coronavirus restrictions this week, including mandatory masks in many indoor places.

As coronavirus case numbers and hospitalisations decrease, people in Austria will be able to enjoy a relatively ‘normal’ Easter – and with great weather too. According to Austria’s weather institute, the country will see temperatures up to 16 degrees (61 F) on Sunday.

Here’s a rundown of the current Covid-19 restrictions in place in Austria.

FFP2 mask mandate

The obligation to wear an FFP2 mask now only applies in enclosed spaces of hospitals, elderly and nursing homes, public transport (including stops and stations), taxis, and customer areas of vital trade, such as supermarkets and administrative buildings.

The mask mandate has been dropped in enclosed places like gyms, restaurants and bars, and cultural establishments, but masks are still recommended.

The 3G rule

A 3G rule (proof that a person has either been vaccinated against Covid-19, recently recovered from the disease or has a negative test) is only needed for visitors, employees and service providers in hospitals and care homes.

In Vienna, on the other hand, the rules are stricter. Visitors and workers need to have the 3G proof plus a negative PCR test. However, the city has dropped 2G rules for gastronomy and nightclubs – the only places where it was still required to show proof of vaccination or recovery.

Green passport

The period of validity of vaccination certificates for the third dose (booster shot) has been extended to 365 days.

Isolation after a positive test

After the fifth day of isolation and at least 48 hours without symptoms, you can end quarantine for mild or asymptomatic cases. However, there is a “traffic restriction” for another five days, with a mask mandate and no entry permitted in gastronomy venues, health and care homes, and events during this period.

In order to obtain an early lifting of the restrictions, a free PCR test can be carried out. If the test is negative or with a CT value (short for Cycle Threshold and is the gold standard for detecting Covid-19) below 30, the isolation can be lifted.

Vienna doesn’t follow the ‘traffic restriction’, so the only way to end the 10-day isolation period is with a PCR test (negative or CT value below 30) after symptom-free two days.

You can find more information on federal restrictions on the government website here.

And there is more information on Vienna measures on Vienna City website.

