COVID-19 RULES

A maskless Easter: The latest coronavirus restrictions in Austria

Austria has removed most of its restrictions, which means residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the Easter holidays with very few measures still in place.

Published: 17 April 2022 11:08 CEST
After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, Austrians will be able to celebrate easter in the traditional markets (Photo by Bianca Ackermann on Unsplash)

The Austrian government has removed most of the coronavirus restrictions this week, including mandatory masks in many indoor places.

As coronavirus case numbers and hospitalisations decrease, people in Austria will be able to enjoy a relatively ‘normal’ Easter – and with great weather too. According to Austria’s weather institute, the country will see temperatures up to 16 degrees (61 F) on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Easter holidays: What to expect if you are coming to Austria

Here’s a rundown of the current Covid-19 restrictions in place in Austria.

FFP2 mask mandate

The obligation to wear an FFP2 mask now only applies in enclosed spaces of hospitals, elderly and nursing homes, public transport (including stops and stations), taxis, and customer areas of vital trade, such as supermarkets and administrative buildings.

The mask mandate has been dropped in enclosed places like gyms, restaurants and bars, and cultural establishments, but masks are still recommended.

The 3G rule

A 3G rule (proof that a person has either been vaccinated against Covid-19, recently recovered from the disease or has a negative test) is only needed for visitors, employees and service providers in hospitals and care homes.

In Vienna, on the other hand, the rules are stricter. Visitors and workers need to have the 3G proof plus a negative PCR test. However, the city has dropped 2G rules for gastronomy and nightclubs – the only places where it was still required to show proof of vaccination or recovery.

Green passport

The period of validity of vaccination certificates for the third dose (booster shot) has been extended to 365 days.

Isolation after a positive test

After the fifth day of isolation and at least 48 hours without symptoms, you can end quarantine for mild or asymptomatic cases. However, there is a “traffic restriction” for another five days, with a mask mandate and no entry permitted in gastronomy venues, health and care homes, and events during this period.

READ ALSO: Tourists: What to do if you test positive for Covid in Austria

In order to obtain an early lifting of the restrictions, a free PCR test can be carried out. If the test is negative or with a CT value (short for Cycle Threshold and is the gold standard for detecting Covid-19) below 30, the isolation can be lifted.

Vienna doesn’t follow the ‘traffic restriction’, so the only way to end the 10-day isolation period is with a PCR test (negative or CT value below 30) after symptom-free two days.

You can find more information on federal restrictions on the government website here.

And there is more information on Vienna measures on Vienna City website.

COVID-19 ALERT

Vienna to drop vaccination and recovery requirements from Saturday

The capital has been alone in Austria in its 2G requirements for almost two months, but has decided to ease restrictions as numbers dropped.

Published: 14 April 2022 15:36 CEST
Updated: 15 April 2022 08:29 CEST
Vienna to drop vaccination and recovery requirements from Saturday

Austria’s capital Vienna is removing its main Covid restriction from Saturday, April 16th, meaning people will no longer need to present proof that they are vaccinated or recovered from the disease (2G rule) to enter bars and restaurants.

“We have decided to go along with the federal steps in a broad sense”, city councillor for Health Peter Hacker said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon. 

The 2G rules are being dropped in all areas, including gastronomy, sports, and hospitals, the secretary said. The state capital is also following federal reopening steps and dropping the FFP2 mask requirement for non-essential retail, including shops and gyms.

FFP2 masks are still mandatory in “essential” indoor public areas, including supermarkets and public transport, Hacker said.

READ ALSO: Austria to keep masks only in ‘essential places’ from April 17th

The move goes in line with the federal government’s announcement. “Nobody wants to wear a mask during summer, but these small requirements are basic measures”, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) had said during a press conference earlier this Thursday.

The reopening measures could be announced as there has been a decline in the infection rates for ten days, Hacker said. However, the decisive factor for Vienna has always been the situation in hospitals, and “the number of new patient admissions is now declining”, the counsellor stated.

One significant difference from the federal rules remains the negative PCR test requirement for visitors in hospitals and care facilities. In the rest of the country, following 3G rules is enough, meaning that vaccinated or recovered people do not need to be tested. The staff will do PCR tests twice a week in Vienna.

The capital has also announced the rules for schools after the Easter holidays.

READ ALSO: Tourists: What to do if you test positive for Covid in Austria

Masks (surgical masks are allowed) are mandatory outside the class until the eighth grade. From the ninth grade, there is a FFP2 mask requirement. The teaching staff must wear an FFP2 mask outside the class, within the class this also applies to teachers who have neither been vaccinated nor recovered.

Preparations for the cold season

The Vienna representative reiterated that the city will be prepared for autumn when infections could rise again.

“You have to assume that there will be a new load in the fall”, he said.

“Unfortunately, the vaccination disappeared from Austrians’ thoughts as the compulsory vaccination failed”, Hacker added. The councillor stated that a fourth vaccine could be necessary by then – at least for risk patients and those over 65 years of age.

The Viennese ordinance will come into force next Saturday and will be valid until the beginning of the summer holidays, Hacker announced.

Mayor Michael Ludwig was not in attendance during the press conference. He tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and is now self-isolating at home with mild symptoms. 

