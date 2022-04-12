Austria to discontinue ‘Ninja’ test booklet after Easter break

Austria’s Ninja Pass, which monitors testing of children in schools, will be discontinued after the Easter holidays.
In addition to monitoring testing of children in schools, the Ninja Pass was also used to allow children to enter venues for which 3G proof was required, such as restaurants and galleries.
Under the Ninja Pass scheme, tests were carried out three times a week and recorded in the document.
As testing will only take place once a week in schools after the Easter break, the pass will be discontinued.
This is unlikely to be a significant hindrance for parents as Austria has largely relaxed 3G rules for venues commonly visited by children.
What is the Covid Ninja sticker book?
The Covid Ninja sticker book allows schools to monitor Covid testing procedures, while it also mirrors the so-called Green Pass which allowed entry to certain venues.
Using the Ninja booklet, children were able to show they have been tested and gain access to restaurants, cafes, sports facilities and events.
The special Covid Ninja sticker booklet leaves a space every week for three negative test “stars”.
The stickers will remain valid for 48 hours, meaning after children have tested negative for the coronavirus at school they will not have to test again within this period.
Wer am Unterricht teilnehmen will, muss alle zwei Tage einen Antigenschnelltest durchführen. Künftig sollen diese Tests per Pickerl in einem Pass dokumentiert werden, der 48 Stunden zum Zutritt in Sportvereine, Schwimmbad oder Gasthaus berechtigt. https://t.co/in5vftFD10
— PULS 24 (@puls24news) May 12, 2021
