Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Austria to keep masks only in ‘essential places’ from April 17th

The "green pass" will be valid for 12 months for people who received a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Austria's Health Minister Johannes Rauch says.

Published: 14 April 2022 14:38 CEST
Could the relaxation of Covid measures in Austria be behind the spike in infections? Photo: Christof STACHE / AFP
Austria is dropping its FFP2 mask mandate - but not everywhere. Photo: Christof STACHE / AFP

Austria has announced it will drop a general mask mandate on Saturday, April 17th, but keep it for essential indoor areas such as the health sector, supermarkets, and public transport.

“Nobody wants to wear a mask during summer, but these small requirements are basic measures”, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said during a press conference on Thursday, April 14th.

Currently, Austria has an FFP2 mask mandate in all indoor areas, including trade and cultural and leisure facilities. The obligation to wear a mask in these areas will fall from this Saturday.

In retirement homes and hospitals, the 3G rule remains in place, Rauch said. Visitors will need to show proof that they are either vaccinated, recently recovered from Covid-19 or have tested negative for the virus.

All rules apply until July 8th, at least.

The easing of restrictions is only possible as the country has seen fewer new cases of Covid-19, Rauch stated. However, Austria needs to be prepared for the autumn and winter months.

READ ALSO: Vienna: How tourists, visitors (and residents) can get free Covid tests

“The best preparation and protection is the vaccination. My recommendation to all who are not yet vaccinated or are only two times vaccinated is: go protect yourselves, vaccinate”, he said.

According to the minister, the government expects a booster campaign in late August or September – to offer protection ahead of the colder months.

The federal government’s measures are the minimal national requirements, but states can adopt tougher restrictions.

So far, only the state of Vienna has announced it might take a different path, and SPÖ Mayor Michael Ludwig has scheduled a press conference for later this Thursday.

Changes do the Green Pass

Austria’s Health Minister announced changes to the validity of the Green Pass. The country will follow European Union’s directives, and the booster shot should be valid for 12 months, he said.

The Pass will be valid for six months for double vaccinated or recovered people.

READ ALSO: Why are the numbers of fully-vaccinated people going down in Austria?

Rauch reiterated that the national immunisation board recommends the fourth vaccination only for risk groups, who should receive a fourth dose from four to six months after the third one.

There is no general recommendation for the second booster. However, people can still decide with their doctors whether they want to take it or not.

Vienna drops masks and 2G requirements

Austria’s capital Vienna is removing its main Covid restriction from Saturday, April 16th, meaning people will no longer need to present proof that they are vaccinated or recovered from the disease (2G rule) to enter bars and restaurants.

“We have decided to go along with the federal steps in a broad sense”, city councillor for Health Peter Hacker said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

As in the rest of the country, FFP2 masks are still mandatory in “essential” indoor public areas, including supermarkets and public transport, Hacker said. However, they are no longer required for sports, culture, and other indoor places.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 ALERT

Breaking: Vienna to drop vaccination and recovery requirements from Saturday

The capital has been alone in Austria in its 2G requirements for almost two months, but has decided to ease restrictions as numbers dropped.

Published: 14 April 2022 15:36 CEST
Breaking: Vienna to drop vaccination and recovery requirements from Saturday

Austria’s capital Vienna is removing its main Covid restriction from Saturday, April 16th, meaning people will no longer need to present proof that they are vaccinated or recovered from the disease (2G rule) to enter bars and restaurants.

“We have decided to go along with the federal steps in a broad sense”, city councillor for Health Peter Hacker said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon. 

The 2G rules are being dropped in all areas, including gastronomy, sports, and hospitals, the secretary said. The state capital is also following federal reopening steps and dropping the FFP2 mask requirement for non-essential retail, including shops and gyms.

FFP2 masks are still mandatory in “essential” indoor public areas, including supermarkets and public transport, Hacker said.

READ ALSO: Austria to keep masks only in ‘essential places’ from April 17th

The move goes in line with the federal government’s announcement. “Nobody wants to wear a mask during summer, but these small requirements are basic measures”, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) had said during a press conference earlier this Thursday.

The reopening measures could be announced as there has been a decline in the infection rates for ten days, Hacker said. However, the decisive factor for Vienna has always been the situation in hospitals, and “the number of new patient admissions is now declining”, the counsellor stated.

One significant difference from the federal rules remains the negative PCR test requirement for visitors in hospitals and care facilities. In the rest of the country, following 3G rules is enough, meaning that vaccinated or recovered people do not need to be tested. The staff will do PCR tests twice a week in Vienna.

The capital has also announced the rules for schools after the Easter holidays.

READ ALSO: Tourists: What to do if you test positive for Covid in Austria

Masks (surgical masks are allowed) are mandatory outside the class until the eighth grade. From the ninth grade, there is a FFP2 mask requirement. The teaching staff must wear an FFP2 mask outside the class, within the class this also applies to teachers who have neither been vaccinated nor recovered.

Preparations for the cold season

The Vienna representative reiterated that the city will be prepared for autumn when infections could rise again.

“You have to assume that there will be a new load in the fall”, he said.

“Unfortunately, the vaccination disappeared from Austrians’ thoughts as the compulsory vaccination failed”, Hacker added. The councillor stated that a fourth vaccine could be necessary by then – at least for risk patients and those over 65 years of age.

The Viennese ordinance will come into force next Saturday and will be valid until the beginning of the summer holidays, Hacker announced.

Mayor Michael Ludwig was not in attendance during the press conference. He tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and is now self-isolating at home with mild symptoms. 

SHOW COMMENTS