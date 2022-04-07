Which are the best companies to work for in Austria?

Austria is undoubtedly a rich country full of employment opportunities. It has both a vibrant multicultural scene, with international companies choosing to expand to the alpine lands, and well structured, traditional local businesses.
But what are the best companies to work for in Austria?
There are a few pillars shown to lead to career progression: the ability to advance; skills growth; company stability; external opportunity; company affinity; gender diversity, and educational background, according to research from employment social network LinkedIn.
In Austria, this is the first time the social network website tracked employee data to evaluate things like gender parity within a company, how employees are gaining skills while employed within a company, and other updates people will add to their professional pages reflecting how working for a particular firm could advance their careers.
Here are the best companies to work for in Austria:
1. Raiffeisen Bankengruppe. The bank offers flexible working hours, company kindergartens, and re-entry programs after maternity leave.
2. Siemens. The engineering and innovation company currently has a 92 per cent vaccination rate, and full order books, in its Austrian division.
3. UniCredit. The financial company is the parent firm of Bank Austria. It is famous for its environmentally friendly headquarters in Vienna, with strong social investments and its own employee leisure centre.
4. Bosch. The engineering program is known for promoting from within, with 90 per cent of managers coming from their own ranks.
5. Novartis. The pharmaceutical company wants to increase equal opportunities in hiring and has founded its own women’s network.
READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What you need to know about parental leave in Austria
6. Red Bull. The Austrian company that makes the famous homonymous energy drink is expanding and advancing its organic productions. It also has its headquarters in Salzburg state – which is very popular among employers.
7. OMV. The Austrian energy giant is certainly in the headlines after the Ukrainian crisis. Still, it was before known for offering several performance incentives to its employees.
8. Takeda. The pharmaceutical producer has a good reputation as an employer in terms of diversity and family-friendly policies.
9. AVL. The automobile company is focusing on electric cars and e-fuels, and it relies on creative methods and a modern work environment to attract talent to its Graz headquarters.
10. Knapp. The logistics firm is growing fast and bringing in many skilled workers in the fields of mechatronics, electrics, and software.
And here are the other top companies to work for in Austria:
11. Lufthansa Group
12. ÖBB
13. Wiener Städtische Versicherung
14. Rewe Group
15. Voestalbine
16. Boehringer Ingelheim
17. Mondi Group
18. EY
19. Frequentis
20. RHI Magnesita
21. Fronius International
22. BMW Group
23. A1 Telekom Austria
24. Atos
25.Deloitte
READ ALSO: Can I work for my foreign employer as a self-employed person in Austria?
Only companies that have at least 500 employees in Austria are eligible to be on the ranking, according to the study. Additionally, companies with layoffs during the year that amount to more than 10 per cent of their workforce are also ineligible.
The list also excludes staffing and recruiting firms, educational institutions, and government agencies – as well as LinkedIn itself and its parent company Microsoft and its subsidiaries.
Member comments