TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 10 March 2022 07:27 CET
A cherry blossom
Some blossoms are starting to appear in Austria as the weather stays sunny and warmer. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Compulsory Covid-19 vaccination could be still be necessary by autumn, experts say

Austria’s new compulsory vaccination law has been put on the back burner – but this may only be temporary. While experts concluded in Wednesday’s report that during the Omicron wave, compulsory vaccination was “not proportionate”, the report also warned of the possibility of a massive wave of infections in the autumn. Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said the committee would meet again and report back to the government in three months, at which time a new decision over compulsory vaccination may be made, broadcaster ORF reports. 

READ MORE: 

High numbers of infections due to easing of Covid-19 measures, says expert

Austria reported 47,795 Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, the highest figure since the pandemic began. The reason for the high number of infections has been the end of lockdown for unvaccinated people, and other relaxations of the rules, according to researcher Peter Klimek, speaking to broadcaster ORF. Klimak said there was currently a high level of immunity in the Austrian population due to vaccinations and recovery from infections. However, this may not last until autumn. He refused to rule out the need for further lockdowns later in the year. 

People living in Burgenland can save up to 40 euros by filling up their cars in Hungary

Many car owners who live in the Austrian state of Burgenland are driving across the Hungarian border to fill up with cheap petrol. Drivers can save up to €40 on 60 litres of petrol by going to Hungary, broadcaster ORF reports. In November the Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, introduced price caps for petrol and diesel, as well as milk, sugar and flour. The move is thought to be influenced by upcoming Parliamentary elections, which will be held on April 3rd in Hungary. 

Wifo boss suggests Russian sanctions should focus on oil and metals 

The Austrian Institute of Economic Research (Wifo) boss Gabriel Felbermayr has spoken in an interview with the Oberösterreichische Nachrichten media outlet about the possible impact of sanctions in Russia when Austria is highly reliant on Russian gas. He said previous sanctions against Russia for its actions in Ukraine have not been entirely effective because Moscow can support the rouble with money from the sale of oil, gas and metals.  Due to the differences in how much individual countries in the EU depend on Russian gas, the focus should be on oil and metals to begin with, he concluded. 

European Parliament names Austria’s Freedom Party as an example of Russian influence in the EU. 

A report released in Strasbourg by the European Parliament has named Austria’s former FPÖ Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl as an example of the Kremlin’s influence on the EU. The Austrian FPÖ or Freedom Party was also named as a political party which had signed cooperation agreements with Putin’s United Russia party and was reportedly willing to receive political funding from Russia. The politician Harald Vilimsky tweeted about the report with the comment: “So the EU keeps “black lists” of unpopular citizens?” The Kurier newspaper reports the FPÖ declared at the end of last year that it no longer wanted to extend its cooperation agreement with United Russia.

Styrian pumpkin seed oil set to get pricier

The Austrian delicacy of ​​Styrian pumpkin seed oil is set to become more expensive in the coming months, due to rising energy costs as well as increasing prices for cardboard boxes, wages and freight, according to Franz Labugger, chairman of the Styrian Pumpkin Seed Oil Community, speaking to ORF on Wednesday.

 

 

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Published: 9 March 2022 08:38 CET
Compulsory vaccination decision today

Please note: The decision to suspend the vaccine mandate has been made. Click here for coverage. 

The law on compulsory vaccination is set to come into effect in Austria on March 16th – next Wednesday. In theory, unvaccinated people could be fined by police if they do not get a jab after this date.

However, the government has set up a  commission to evaluate compulsory vaccination in Austria.

This commission has now finished its report and sent it to the Federal Government and National Council. Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) and Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) will announce the next steps later today.

The report will assess if the implementation of compulsory vaccination is justified from a legal and medical point of view. 

Speaking on Tuesday Rauch emphasised that he wanted to take: “as many measures as necessary and as few as possible”.

He also wanted the support of the majority of the population.The Kronen Zeitung newspaper commented after the speech that “probably the pause button will be pressed on compulsory vaccination.”  

READ MORE: 

Petrol and diesel costs soar in Austria

The cost of diesel reached the cost of two euros a litre in Austria for the first time on Tuesday morning, putting the squeeze on millions of drivers in the Alpine state. According to the ÖAMTC motorists’ club, on Tuesday morning at a petrol station in Tyrol diesel was on sale for €2.099.

Eurosuper also cost €2.099  and the premium brand Ultimate €2.219 euros per litre.By Tuesday afternoon it had slipped back down to between around €1.50 and €1.99 per litre. 

So-called tank tourism is on the rise once more. Hungary, which introduced a price cap on fuel in November, is cheaper for petrol than the nearby Austrian state of Burgenland.

However, Swiss and German drivers are crossing into Austria to take advantage of the cheaper petrol prices, broadcaster ORF reports. Eurosuper is also cheaper in Austria than in Slovakia and Italy, but more expensive than Slovenia and the Czech Republic. 

READ MORE: How to save money on fuel costs in Austria

Austria’s government discusses fuel, neutrality and increased military spending

Austria’s government met in a special council on Tuesday and re-affirmed Austria’s neutrality in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Both Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) called for further sanctions against Russia and stressed the need for a faster energy transition to renewable energy.

However, while this is underway, Nehammer has been visiting the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to explore other energy options. The Chancellor also said Austria would spend more on security and military national defence. 

Nehammer on Russian sanctions: ‘Austria is and will remain neutral’

Chamber of Commerce demands apology from Vice Chancellor 

The Chamber of Commerce (WKÖ) boss Harald Mahrer has demanded an apology from Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) after he criticised the chamber.

In Monday’s ZIB2 programme, Kogler accused the Chamber of Commerce of being partly responsible for Austria’s dependence on oil and gas from Russia and of having rolled out “a red carpet with a trail of slime” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

No mobile phones in pensioner coffee house

The Vollpension coffee house in Wieden is opening up after closing for 105 days due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and will celebrate its opening by encouraging people to put away their mobile phones.

People who visit the cafe, which is famously staffed by Viennese grandmas and grandpas, must lock their phones in cages to receive a 10 percent discount. 

