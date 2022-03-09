For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 10 March 2022 07:27 CET
Some blossoms are starting to appear in Austria as the weather stays sunny and warmer. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 9 March 2022 08:38 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments