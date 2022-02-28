Read news from:
Austria
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 1 March 2022 07:02 CET
Man eats a Krapfen
It's traditional to eat Krapfen in Austria today. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Enjoy Austrian Shrove Tuesday!

Today is Faschingsdienstag or Shrove Tuesday in Austria, so get ready to eat a lot of Krapfen (doughnuts) and enjoy watching people wearing crazy carnival costumes. 

All change for parking in Vienna

From today (March 1st), every district of Vienna will require a Parkpickerl (parking permit) or Parkschein (parking ticket), bringing an end to free parking in the capital. In parts of Vienna, such as the 11th, 13th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd districts, it’s the first time that short-term parking zones and resident’s permits are being used. 

Click here to read more about how to apply for your permit or ticket.

Austria prepares for influx of refugees from Ukraine with welcoming centres, free train travel and helpline

More than 500,000 people had already left Ukraine on Monday, according to a tweet from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, and Austria is preparing for an influx of refugees from the country. According to Der Standard newspaper, 318 Ukrainian nationals had entered Austria by Monday morning. People fleeing from the war in Ukraine are allowed to use the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) free of charge.

The EU is expecting up to four million refugees from Ukraine to enter its borders over the coming months. EU interior ministers have agreed that Ukrainian refugees will be able to stay in the EU for up to three years without having to apply for asylum.

Austria’s federal government has already created accommodation for 3,000 Ukrainian refugees. These are located in reception centres in Traiskirchen, Lower Austria and Thalham in Salzburg. Vienna will set up an arrival centre for refugees in the Leopoldstadt Sport Hall in Engerthstrasse, close to the River Danube, which will offer advice, medical and psychosocial care. More than 100 people have already offered to host refugees by emailing  [email protected] A 24-hour information hotline for refugees in Ukrainian has been set up on 0043 1 2676 87 09 460. 

Warning over Champagne bottles filled with MDMA 

A warning has been issued by the Dutch Authority for Food and Consumer Goods Safety (NVWA) about bottles of Moët & Chandon champagne which could contain MDMA or Ecstasy. So far contaminated bottles have been found  in the Netherlands and Germany. The three-litre champagne bottles from Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial have the lot code LAJ7QAB6780004. This code can be found on the label on the back of the bottle, according to Austria’s Minstry of Health. 

Fears as potassium iodide tablets run out in Austrian pharmacies

Austrians have been stocking up on potassium iodide due to fears over battles over the Chernobyl disaster site and Russia putting its nuclear weapons on alert. This has led to some shortages at pharmacies. The tablets can be taken in the event of a nuclear emergency to prevent thyroid cancer. The  Chamber of Pharmacists said there was a bottleneck at present in the supply of tablets and urged people not to take the tablets unless told to do so by the health authorities. 

In Austria, the Federal Ministry of Health has kept a stock of potassium iodide tablets for use in the population for more than 20 years. The Ministry of Health recommends keeping a store of the tablets at home, for use by anyone aged under 40, and in schools and kindergartens. ​​People aged under 18, pregnant or breastfeeding women can get the tablets for free at any pharmacy; people aged between 18 and 40 years can buy them at a very low price.

Concerns about school transports in Styria

Politicians in Styria have started a petition due to concerns about free transport for children to school. Since 1971 school transport is supposed to be free in Austria, but often funding from federal government does not cover the full costs, according to broadcaster ORF. Free travel is only given to children living more than two kilometers from school, although increased traffic and weather conditions sometimes mean it is not safe for them to walk this far in winter. 

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 28 February 2022 09:05 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Anti-war demonstrations in Vienna

Thousands of people demonstrated in Vienna against the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Sunday as part of an initiative by the artist Daniel Landau, who organised the “Yes we care” demo to pay tribute to health workers and those lost during the corona pandemic in Austria last year.

The outer castle gates of Heldenplatz, also known as Heldentor, was lit up in the colours of the Ukranian flag. From now on, this should happen daily from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends until midnight, according to the Federal Chancellery.

The Heldentor in Vienna

The Heldentor in Vienna will be illuminated every evening with the national colours of Ukraine. (BKA/Wenzel)

Austria closes airspace and airports to Russian Aircraft

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced on Sunday that Austria would also close its airspace and airports to Russian aircraft.

He wrote “We are doing everything to show Vladimir Putin that we do not accept his invasion of Ukraine!” on Twitter.

Further relaxation of mask rules

As many children across Austria return to school, mask rules have been further relaxed from today. Children already did not have to wear a mask when seated at their desks, now they do not have to be masked if they are in the classroom or group room.

People from outside the school, such as sports trainers or parents who want to help with reading, are allowed into school again. School attendance is once more compulsory, so parents can no longer excuse their children from class without a medical certificate.

In addition, classes no longer have to go into distance learning for five days after two Covid-19 cases are detected within three days.

Rule changes: School attendance in Austria to become obligatory again

Instead, the decision on how to proceed in the event of several cases of infection in the class should  be made by the respective state health authority.

From March 5th, vaccinated and recovered teachers or other adults will be able to take off their FFP2 masks in the classroom or group room.

Austria ready to accept refugees

Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) has confirmed that Austria’s Interior Ministry is working to coordinate groups and individuals who want to provide accommodation for those fleeing Ukraine.

The coordination centre can be reached via the e-mail address [email protected]

Anti-vaccination party MFG wins seats in Austria’s municipal offices

The MFG party, which opposes the government’s vaccination campaign, has won places in 47 municipal offices in Tyrol in elections on Sunday.

EXPLAINED: Who are MFG – Austria’s vaccine-sceptic party?

It won the third largest share of the vote in the city of Kufstein and out of 50 communities, only failed to win seats in the three Schwaz communities of Eben am Achensee, Fügen and Mayrhofen.

However, the 22 MFG mayoral candidates were less successful. None of them achieved a majority or won a runoff.

Mayoral elections in Tyrol raise questions

There will be runoff mayoral elections in 31 municipalities in Tyrol on 13th March. The ÖVP party had some disappointing results in Tyrol’s cities, with Zams, the ÖVP governor Günther Platter’s home town, voting in a left wing SPÖ party candidate as mayor.

It is also not clear if Green politician Ingrid Felipe, who has been working with Platter as the deputy governor, will run as a candidate in the 2023 state elections.

