AUSTRIAN TRADITIONS

What you need to know about carnival in Austria

Also known as 'Fasching', carnival in Austria is celebrated with events, parades and some very special food. Here's what you need to know about the festivities.

Published: 26 February 2022 14:02 CET
Austrian folk group Schellenschlager member in costume
Costumes and masks are everywhere at Austria's carnival events. AFP PHOTO/JOE KLAMAR

Carnival is a festive period celebrated worldwide, and even if some of the most traditional or famous parties happen in Rio, Cologne or Venice, Austria also has its share of great (and old!) traditions and symbols. 

The carnival period in Austria has no fixed days, as it’s determined by when Easter falls, like in other countries. In Austria, the celebrations typically happen from the Saturday before Shrove Tuesday to Ash Wednesday – this year that’s Saturday, February 26th until Wednesday, March 2nd. 

The dates may vary, but the much-beloved traditions tend to stay the same with many focused on “scaring away” winter and welcoming spring. 

Carnival food

It has to be apricot jam

These jam-filled doughnuts are a symbol of carnival. The typical Viennese Faschingskrapfen will have a sticky apricot jam inside, and this filling should make up at least 15 percent of the entire doughnut, according to strict Krapfen standards. 

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about Faschingskrapfen

Krapfen is also an excellent example of the differences between German and Austrian German. For instance, in an Austrian bakery, it’s best not to call the Krapfen by its German name: Berliner Pfannkuchen.

But there’s a lot more to carnival than food; for many people, carnival just wouldn’t be carnival without the dressing up.

At the peak of the celebrations, usually on Faschingsdienstag (Shrove Tuesday), there are several parties all over the country, with many people donning all kinds of witty and creative costumes and intricate masks informed by local traditions.

But while the celebrations share a common theme, events differ across the country with each Austrian state having its own traditions. 

Traditions around Austria

Styria, for example, is known for its annual carnival race, the Faschingsrennen, where participants wearing traditional costumes run up to the highest spot in town to “scare away the winter” – loud noises are part of the scare tactics, of course. 

Tyrol has some rather eyebrow-raising traditions, featuring figures like “Roller” (named after the costume’s rotating bells) or “Scheller” (who carries big bells). The two different characters symbolise elegance and strength and wear massive crowns while walking around loudly ringing the bells on their belts.

The traditional masked Schleicherlaufen parade is also in Tyrol and is held every five years. The “Schleicher” are the 40 men who parade in huge hats, some of which weigh as much as 8 kilogrammes.

The parade has taken place in the state since 1890 and was given Unesco World Cultural Heritage status in 2010. 

Some local events, such as the Blochziehen, take place only every four years – the next one is in 2023. Here, masked villagers carry a 30-metre-long pine log through town to symbolise the coming of spring. 

Tyrol has so many quirky events that it would be hard to list them all, but the Wampelerreiten in Axams near Innsbruck is also very popular, with the Wampeler (meaning fat-belled) – young men wearing black hats, masks and padded white shirts – taking part in a battle against the Riders who try to dirty the Wampeler’s white shirts.

According to tradition, the fewer shirts that get soiled in the battle, the better the harvest will be.

Sadly, the 2022 celebration has been cancelled.

Vorarlberg is famous for its Feldkircher Fastnachtsumzug, a procession of people wearing brightly coloured costumes who welcome spring with loud singing and traditional songs. They scare away winter using torches creating beautiful visuals. 

Upper Austria is known for the Ebensee Carnival Parade, which takes place on the Monday before Shrove Tuesday. The procession is attended by people wearing older women’s clothes, a rag hat, and a creepy-looking wooden mask. It’s all in good fun, though, and the celebrations usually last until late at night – the party and festival became a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2011.

Carinthia is home to the Villacher Fasching with parties that are even broadcast by Austrian TV channel ORF. You will often hear the traditional carnival exclamation “Lei Lei!,” based on traditions from Middle Ages and similar to the famous “Alaaf!” in Cologne. 

Couples line up at the annual Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria on February 20th, 2020. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Vienna’s carnival typically coincides with the capital’s ball season. The city may not be home to the old carnival traditions of Austria’s western villages, but there is still much beauty and entertainment to be seen and had here.

The most famous ball is the Vienna Opera Ball, which has been held in the Vienna State Opera House for over 60 years. Every Viennese will tell you that this is the “world’s most beautiful ballroom,” with debutant couples dancing and more than 5,000 guests attending. 

The Krapfen is also most famous in Vienna and it is consumed in copious quantities here. It’s a tradition that’s taken seriously, too, and the pastries are expected to have at least six fresh egg yolks in every kilogramme of flour, the only way for it to be fluffy on the inside but crispy on the surface – just as it should be.

AUSTRIAN TRADITIONS

Austrian folklore: Myths and legends you should know about

Every country has its own folklore and Austria is no exception. Get ready to impress your Austrian friends with knowledge about the country’s unique and mysterious legends.

Published: 3 February 2022 11:40 CET
People gather around a bonfire in the early evening
Austria has many traditions stemming from folklore. Image by Angelika Warmuth / dpa / AFP.

Many newcomers to Austria will be surprised to discover the many myths, legends and superstitions that exist in the Alpine Republic.

Some say it’s because Austria is a Catholic country, whereas others say it goes back to Austria’s strong farming roots and close connection to nature.

Whatever the reason, there is a wealth of folklore that still exists today. Here are some of the most prominent Austrian legends and the stories behind them.

The Nachtkrapp

Nachtkrapp – or night Raven, in English – is a giant nocturnal bird-like creature in Austrian and South German folklore. The legend is that the Nachtkrapp hunts at night and is used to scare children into going to bed on time.

The Nachtkrapp is described as having holes for eyes that are said to represent death. Likewise, if someone looks into the holes in the Nachtkrapp’s wings they will become unwell.

The dark version of the Nachtkrapp story is that if a child witnesses the bird they will be abducted and taken back to the nest to be eaten.

The lighter version is that the Nachtkrapp will place children in a bag and fly away. Either way, quite scary stuff for kids.

READ MORE: Aberglaube: Eight strange Austrian superstitions foreigners should know about

Not all stories about the Nachtkrapp are about kidnapping though. In Burgenland there are stories about the Guter Nachtkrapp (the goodnight Raven) which flies into children’s rooms and sings them to sleep.

The old wives’ tales about Nachtkrapp are believed to originate from rook infestations in Central Europe that became an existential threat to farmers.

The Krampus

Anyone that has spent a Christmas season in Austria will have heard about the Krampus, but for anyone that might be scratching their head at the name, here’s a quick explainer.

The Krampus is a horned, half-demon figure that is common in folklore across many Central European countries, especially in Alpine regions. He accompanies St. Nicholas, who is the patron saint of children in Catholicism and brings presents at Christmas.

READ ALSO: Here comes Santa Claus (with his satanic sidekicks)

However, just as St. Nicholas rewards children for good behaviour, the Krampus punishes kids if they have behaved badly throughout the year. According to folklore, this is done by chasing children through the streets and taking them to his lair in the mountains (again – another kidnapping tale).

There are several theories about the origin of the Krampus figure, but it is likely that the legend is based on early mythology as the figure has similarities to creatures in both Norse and Greek mythology. 

Today, on the eve of St. Nicholas Day (December 5th), young men still dress up in Krampus costumes and run around towns and cities to celebrate the story of the Krampus – and scare a few children in the process.

Participants celebrating the legend of the Krampus. Photo by Peter Kneffel / dpa / AFP.

The Kasmandl

The Kasmandl is a small creature with grey hair and a wrinkled face that lives in the Austrian mountains.

During the summer months, it is believed the Kasmandl lives outdoors to protect the environment and the dairy cows that graze on the mountain meadows. He survives by eating plants and small animals, like frogs and snakes.

Then, when the shepherds and dairy maids leave their mountain huts in the autumn to go back to the valleys, the Kasmandl moves into one of the vacant huts for the winter to act as a caretaker.

But the Kasmandl just has one request – the shepherds must leave some supplies for the winter, such as cheese, bread and chopped firewood. Otherwise the Kasmandl will fly into a rage and scare the cows, as well as terrorise the farmers.

Tradition dictates that mountain huts should be empty from November 11th (Harvest Festival) to April 24th (St. George’s Day). The Kasmandl is then kicked out of the hut in the spring by a procession of traditionally dressed folk playing out of tune instruments.

The spring procession is still celebrated today in some mountain villages in Austria.

Sonnwendfeuer

Sonnwendfeuer (which means “fire of the solstice” in English) usually takes place on 21 June to celebrate the longest day of the year and involves lighting hundreds of fires along the mountain peaks to create a midsummer bonfire.

It’s a long tradition in Tyrol, dating back to Mediaeval times and, as with most long-held traditions, comes with its own myths and superstitions.

The custom of Sonnwendfeuer started in the 14th Century and originally marked the beginning of the harvest. It involved a community celebration with drinks and bonfires.

FOR MEMBERS: Austria’s Sonnwendfeuer: What is it and why is it celebrated?

The fires were believed to increase the power of the sun and keep evil away from people and animals. It was also believed that Sonnwendfeuer would ward off storms and make the grass on the meadows grow strong.

Over the years though, the meaning of Sonnwendfeuer has shifted and the fires are no longer associated with farming, the harvest or superstitions. Instead, the focus is mainly on the solstice.

Today, Sonnwendfeuer, also known as “Feuerbrennen” or “Johannesfeuer”, is a family-friendly event in the Austrian Alps and Bavaria in Germany. 

In smaller communities, locals gather in groups to light fires on the mountains and have drinks, but there are also more formal events organised by tourism boards.

Do you have a favourite Austrian folklore or tradition that we’ve missed here? Get in touch to tell us about it: [email protected]

