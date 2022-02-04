What you need to know about Austria’s ‘fake cop’ scam

Police are warning people living in Austria about a new scam which involves fake “police bots” who call up mobile phone numbers and play a recorded message warning the victim about invented crime.

Police report the recorded voice (often in English), usually introduces itself by saying “Police Department” or “Polizei”.

It then invents various crime and offers assistance, by attempting to trick people who answer the call into installing remote software. However, the malware installed gives the perpetrators access to all the mobile phone datas.

Police recommend if you receive a call like this, you should

End the phone call immediately

Not install software (remote access)

Not disclose personal data

Immediately report the incident to the police

This is not the first scam involving mobile phones in Austria, another scam involves fake SMS messages pretending to be from the parcel delivery service DHL.

