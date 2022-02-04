What you need to know about Austria’s ‘fake cop’ scam


Police

Share this article
A picture of a phone
Police are warning about fake "cop bots'


Fake calls purporting to be from the police and which are often made in English have attempted to con people out of money in Styria, Upper Austria Tyrol and Vienna.

Police are warning people living in Austria about a new scam which involves fake “police bots” who call up mobile phone numbers and play a recorded message warning the victim about invented crime. 

EXPLAINED: Five common apartment scams in Austria

Police report the recorded voice (often in English), usually introduces itself by saying “Police Department” or “Polizei”.

It then invents various crime and offers assistance, by attempting to trick people who answer the call into installing remote software. However, the malware installed gives the perpetrators access to all the mobile phone datas. 

Police recommend if you receive a call like this, you should 

  • End the phone call immediately
  • Not install software (remote access)
  • Not disclose personal data
  • Immediately report the incident to the police

This is not the first scam involving mobile phones in Austria, another scam involves fake SMS messages pretending to be from the parcel delivery service DHL. 

READ MORE: Austrian police warn residents of fake DHL message scam

The message typically reads that a “pending package” is available and it is the “last chance to pick it up”, before inviting the recipient to click on a link. 

However, the link then installs malware on the recipient’s phone by inviting them to install an app.

 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Can I have a barbecue on my balcony in Austria?
FOR MEMBERS

Can I have a barbecue on my balcony in Austria?