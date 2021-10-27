Austrian police warn residents of fake DHL text message scam

The message typically reads that a “pending package” is available and it is the “last chance to pick it up”, before inviting the recipient to click on a link.

However, the link then installs malware on the recipient’s phone by inviting them to install an app.

Police are warning people who receive a message from DHL not to install this app and not to click on the link.

If activated, the malware automatically sends the package SMS to many other contacts in the person’s phone. Fraudsters can also get information on payment data stored on the smartphone. People who have already installed the app should reset their phones to factory settings in order to uninstall it.

The parcel delivery service DHL also advises recipients of these messages not to click on the link, stating “DHL is in no way affiliated with these requests. Citizens are advised not to reveal any personal information or click on suspicious links.”

If you are in doubt about a package, you should visit the DHL website, where you can search for tracking numbers.

DHL also encourages people to report suspicious messages to [email protected]