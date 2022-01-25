Repair bonus: How to get money back when electrical items break in Austria

The Reparaturbonus scheme can be used to cover costs of repairs of electrical devices, but not regular maintenance.

It is currently offered in a few of Austria’s regions, but not all.

However, it will be extended as a nationwide scheme launching in March 2022, with half of the cost of repairs up to a total of €200 refunded. This will cover large household items like fridges, washing machines, tumble dryers, and coffee machines but also things like computers, mobile phones, electronic toys and garden tools.

This is part of Austria’s so-called ‘eco-social’ tax reform, and the scheme is set to be in place across Austria until at least 2026.

The idea is that you’ll be able to apply before getting your device repaired, and you’ll receive a code which you can show to the business. This means you will only need to pay half of the full cost upfront, with the business using the code to apply for the remainder of the money from the government, which has allocated €130 million to cover the costs of the scheme.

If you’ve recently paid for a repair, you may still be able to apply for a refund depending on where in the country you’re based.

Repair bonus schemes are currently active in Salzburg, Carinthia, Vienna and the City of Graz. They have previously also been offered in the rest of the Styria region as well as Upper Austria and Lower Austria, but those regions have now stopped the bonuses.

All these schemes allow consumers to receive 50 percent of the costs of repairs up to a maximum of €100, although you generally have to pay the full amount upfront and apply for reimbursement.

You need to submit the invoice and receipt, which can be done online (here are the forms for Carinthia, Salzburg, Vienna and Graz), and there are a few other criteria to be aware of. The repair usually needs to have been carried out by a company listed in the Austrian ‘repair guide’ or the regional equivalent and you must submit the application within three months of the repair.

In the regions where it’s not available, if you can’t wait for the nationwide repair bonus it’s worth checking if there is a Repair Cafe local to you. These are meetings run by volunteers, which are often eligible for regional funding, where you can get help with mending your device yourself.