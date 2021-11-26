Registered partnerships: What are the rules in Austria?

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In many ways, Austria is a traditional country with a strong focus on marriage and raising a family.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But for committed couples that don’t want to get married, there is the alternative option of a civil partnership referred to as a "registered partnership" in Austria.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Here’s what you need to know about entering into a registered partnership in Austria and what it means for immigration.</span></p><p><b>What is a registered partnership?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A registered partnership is a legally recognised union between two people. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It represents a permanent partnership with similar rights to marriage, including the obligation to live together, a duty to financially support each other and inheritance laws.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><a href="https://www.rechtsanwalt-raidl.at/en/registered-partnership-and-obtaining-a-residence-title-in-austria/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">only difference between the two types of relationship</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is a registered partnership can be dissolved after three years, whereas a marriage can only be dissolved after six years.</span></p><p><b>READ MORE:</b> <strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20201218/the-pros-and-cons-of-obtaining-austrian-citizenship/">The pros and cons of obtaining Austrian citizenship</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In Austria, registered partnerships (sometimes referred to as civil partnerships) were first introduced in 2010 for same-sex couples.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Then, in 2019, both same-sex and opposite-sex couples were granted the right to choose between marriage or a registered partnership.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Couples must notify a registry office in advance of their intention to enter into a registered partnership in Austria.</span></p><p><b>What does this mean for people wanting to join a partner in Austria?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Both registered partners and spouses of Austrian or EU citizens are considered as family members by Austrian immigration law and have the right to join a partner in Austria. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This applies to both EU and third-country nationals.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The main difference between the two groups is that third-country nationals have to go through immigration to obtain residency as a family member, which includes a commitment to learn German up to Level A2 within two years. </span></p><p><b>FOR MEMBERS:</b> <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210205/austria-just-how-good-does-your-german-have-to-be-to-gain-residency-and-citizenship/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austria: Just how good does your German have to be to gain residency and citizenship?</span></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">EU citizens do not have to apply through immigration due to freedom of movement laws within the bloc and so German language skills are not a requirement of residency (although they are recommended). </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, both EU citizens and third-country nationals have to submit a residence registration form (</span><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20201209/meldezettel-everything-you-need-to-know-about-austrias-compulsory-address-registration-system/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meldezettel</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">) within three days of moving into their new home. This is a legal requirement for everyone living in Austria as part of the 1991 Registration Act. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Then, after five years of continuous residence in Austria, both EU citizens and third-country nationals can apply for permanent residence.</span></p><p><b>Is a civil partnership in Austria recognised in other EU countries?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In most EU countries, registered partnerships or civil unions are recognised, which means immigration to another EU country is possible as a couple.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The only places in the EU that </span><a href="https://europa.eu/youreurope/citizens/family/couple/registered-partners/index_en.htm"><span style="font-weight: 400;">don't recognise registered partnerships</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> are Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, within these countries a registered partnership is then considered as a "duly attested long-term relationship", which means residence as a couple is still possible.</span></p><p><b>Useful websites</b></p><p><a href="https://europa.eu/youreurope/citizens/family/couple/property-regimes-international-couples/index_en.htm"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Your Europe</span></a></p><p><a href="https://www.oesterreich.gv.at/en/themen/familie_und_partnerschaft/eingetragene_partnerschaft/Eingetragene_Partnerschaft_in_der_EU.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austrian Federal Government</span></a></p><p><a href="https://www.wien.gv.at/english/administration/civilstatus/wedding/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">City of Vienna</span></a></p><p><a href="https://www.bmeia.gv.at/en/travel-stay/living-abroad/documents-civil-status-family/marital-and-family-law/registered-partnerships/">Ministry for European and International Affairs</a></p>
